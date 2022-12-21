Read full article on original website
House of Ruth Outreach Ministry to host 'Just In Time 4 Christmas' event
House of Ruth Outreach Minstry will be holding its "Just In Time 4 Christmas" outreach event on Friday, Dec 23.
Trial in the disappearance of Orrin and Orson West set to begin in January
Community members held a candlelight vigil for the boys two years to the day after they were first reported missing from California City. The boys' adoptive parents are set to stand trial for murder.
Bakersfield Californian
Unique mix of weather conditions blankets Bakersfield in fog
A phenomenon particular to the Central Valley unfolded locally over the last week: early mornings and late nights with a soft blanket of fog enveloping Bakersfield. Experts say multiple factors singled out Bakersfield for these conditions, including a temperature differential and cooler weather than normal for this time of year. Unhealthy air quality in Kern County for the past week has also contributed to the foggy conditions.
Bakersfield Now
Large amount of discarded mail found in Bear Valley Springs from Dec. 18-19: Police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A large amount of missing mail that was discarded was found Monday at several locations in Bear Valley Springs, according to the Bear Valley Springs Police Department (BVPD). The first pieces of mail were found around 10 a.m. in the area of Starland Drive and...
TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
iheart.com
16 People Found Being Held Captive In Bakersfield?!
Police are investigating a Bakerfield home where 16 people were being held captive! Neighbors caught video of one of the victims escaping and banging on their door to plead for help. Watch the video above for more details!
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Diego
Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Diego!. Diego is a two-month old Chihuahua short coat mix pup. Because of his size and short coat, Diego is kept in a separate indoor room to keep him warm. The only way to see Diego is on their website or by scheduling an appointment to meet the little guy in person, according to Kristen White.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 12/20
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Sydney, from Bakersfield SPCA!. If you would like to adopt Sydney or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
Kern homeless collaborative in need of volunteers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative needs volunteers for its 2023 Point-in-Time Count. Organizers need 500 volunteers to identify and count the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the county, according to the collaborative. The annual count provides a snapshot of homelessness in Kern County. The results are used to allocate […]
wascotrib.com
Man dies in Wasco house fire
A man was killed and his wife injured and a family was left homeless after a fire shortly after midnight Sunday. The house fire occurred in the 800 block of Filburn Street at around 12:45 a.m., the Kern County Fire Department reported. Firefighters arrived to find the front side of...
2 years since Orrin and Orson West disappearance
It has been two years since Orrin and Orson West went missing in California City on December 21st, 2020.
kernvalleysun.com
KRV Arrest Report
Juan Ramirez of Weldon for dissuading or intimidating a witness, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Lisa Felix of Kernville for domestic battery. Dec. 16. Michael Bostick of Lake Isabella for domestic battery and violating a restraining order. Makensie Church of Wofford Heights...
goldrushcam.com
Police Arrest Tulare County Woman for Vandalizing Terra Bella School
December 22, 2022 - Just after 8:99 a.m. on December 19, 2022, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carl Smith Middle School in the 23800 block of Avenue 92 in Terra Bella for damage to a window. During their investigation, Deputies determined a double-panel window was broken, a...
Video shows California valley fog from space
(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
School district sued over crash that killed siblings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a man and girl killed by an alleged impaired driver are suing Greenfield Union School District, alleging the area where the two were standing when hit was used as a bus stop despite being located “on a high-speed, heavily-traveled roadway.” The suit filed earlier this month by the […]
Woman struck, killed by a vehicle in Weldon is identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weldon on Dec. 16. Jillian Nicole Peterson, 39, of Weldon was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Highway 178 near Patterson Lane in Weldon, according to the coroner’s office. According to CHP, the […]
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
KTLA.com
Video shows alleged human trafficking victim pleading for help in Bakersfield
An investigation by the sheriff’s department in Kern County, California revealed 16 people being held captive inside a home in Bakersfield. A neighbor’s home security camera captured video of a man who escaped a home where he claims to have been held captive. Footage shows him running up to another home and banging on the garage door shouting, “Help us.”
Bakersfield Californian
Local home market resumes median-price slide
Bakersfield's single-family home market resumed its downward adjustment in November, following an upward blip in October, as supply and demand both decreased significantly month over month. The result was modest declines in local benchmarks: The city's median sales price for an existing home dipped 2.6 percent from October's level to...
27 spent casings found at Lost Hills double homicide: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found one gunshot victim on the ground, another inside a car and spent bullet casings scattered across a parking lot outside a Lost Hills apartment the night of Aug. 30. The man on the ground, Ulyses Aviles, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man in the car, […]
