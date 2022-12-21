Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CincinattiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
moversmakers.org
Faths pledge historic gift to CISE to help kids afford Catholic high school
The Faths keep turning heads with their philanthropy — this time returning to a familiar passion. The foundation of CISE (Catholic Inner-city Schools Education) announced Dec. 21 that it had received a $50 million pledge from Harry and Linda Fath to establish an endowment that will award scholarships to CISE-supported Catholic elementary school graduates to go to local Catholic high schools. In addition, the gift will strengthen student support systems at local high schools to help ensure the continued success of these scholars.
Fox 19
Great American Ball Park to host celebration of life for Tom Browning
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A celebration of life will be held at Great American Ball Park for the late Tom Browning. The celebration of life will start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at GABP’s Bally Sports Club, Browning’s obituary reads. A public visitation for Browning’s friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
WLWT 5
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Sure, you could always run to a Starbucks or Dunkin' for your coffee fix–but where's the fun in that?. If you're looking for a unique, inspiring, and welcoming place to sit back and spend an afternoon, this is definitely the coffee shop for you.
Renowned Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies after cancer battle
The French chef was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018, but refused to let cancer slow him down. He continued to work at his restaurants until his death.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Beloved Cincinnati Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel Passes Away
Jean-Robert de Cavel, one of Cincinnati’s most beloved and renowned chefs, has passed away after a long cancer illness, multiple news outlets reported Friday. He was 61. The award-winning chef was born in France and moved to Cincinnati in 1993, when he became Maisonette’s chef de cuisine. During his tenure, Maisonette was the longest-reigning Mobil five-star restaurant in the country.
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Newport
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. There are Northern Kentucky classics and staples that even I, a longtime resident of the area, have somehow missed. In this streetscapes, come explore a world famous restaurant, an inventive coffee shop and a rustic bourbon bar.
WLWT 5
Renowned local French chef dies Friday after battle with cancer
A renowned local French chef in Cincinnati has died on Friday at the age of 61. Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel died in his sleep today as a result of a 5-year battle with soft tissue cancer. de Cavel began his culinary life in France. He came to Cincinnati in 1993...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati restaurant handing out free holiday meals this weekend
CINCINNATI — A local restaurant is getting ready to hand out free holiday meals for the third year in a row. Good Plates Eatery has been preparing free holiday meals for the public for three years in a row, no questions asked. Restaurant doors open at noon on Saturday....
Fox 19
Another family alleges UC Hospital misplaces remains
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another family is coming forward with allegations claiming UC Medical Center misplaced the remains of their stillborn child. Tori Royston says UC Medical Center misplaced the remains of her stillborn baby girls in early November. She is now waiting for DNA tests to confirm if the remains...
Fox 19
Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
3 Great Pizza Places In Dayton
If you're looking for the best pizza places in Dayton, look no further!. Here we have a list of three of the top pizza joints that will be sure to satisfy your appetite. Take a read through our recommendations and get ready for some mouth-watering deliciousness!
AdWeek
Why is Cincinnati Losing Local TV Talent So Quickly?
Cincinnati local stations appear to be struggling to hold on to on-air staff. This year’s high turnover rate led local media writer John Kiesewetter to ask some of the stations about what’s going on in the Queen City market. Kiesewetter points out that this year’s turnover in reporters...
WLWT 5
Bengals team flight diverted after win in New England
QUEENS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Bengals flight back to Cincinnati made a detour after their win in New England Saturday night. The flight was diverted due to apparent engine trouble and landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York around 8:45 p.m. The team is expected...
Government Technology
Xavier University Might Have Lost Personal Data in Hack
(TNS) — Xavier University's computer network was hit by a cyberattack last month, potentially compromising students and employees' personal information, according to an email sent Thursday to students and staff. University President Reynold Verret said in the email that a network disruption on Nov. 22 prompted Xavier to hire...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Our Favorite Greater Cincinnati Houses That Hit the Market in 2022
From a 1920s mansion with a built-in movie theater to a home featured in Architectural Digest, this list has everything. Some of these real estate listings were reader favorites and others were staff favorites. Either way, this list has some of the most interesting Cincinnati homes that were on the market in 2022.
Cincinnati Football: Comparing the Bearcats recruiting class to other Big 12 teams
Since the Bearcats will be competing in a new conference next season, it makes sense to compare the 2023 class to other Big 12 programs including fellow new members BYU, Houston and UCF. Cincinnati ranked last in the Big 12 with 15 commitments on early signing day but the average...
Beloved Sugar n Spice diner closes for renovations as third location opens
A beloved breakfast spot is closing its original location for a renovation, while opening a third location in Hamilton County.
Comments / 0