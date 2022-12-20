Read full article on original website
Here to stay? NBL on Christmas a success as Kings down United in historical first
NBA on Christmas Day has been a famous annual tradition since 1947, but in the Australian sports landscape, the sentiment was nonexistent. The Sydney Kings' decision to put themselves forward as the country's guinea pig? Risky, but successful.
Injury Update: Steph Curry Out Minimum Two More Weeks
The Warriors will need to survive without Steph Curry.
NBA
Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN). Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.
NBA
Hosting Clippers, 76ers Seek Perfect Seven-Game Homestand | Gameday Report 31/82
The 76ers (18-12) bring a six-game winning streak into their Friday night clash with the LA Clippers (19-14) in South Philadelphia. All six wins were on home court, as the team prepares to wrap up their longest stretch of consecutive home games on the schedule. The Sixers will then depart...
NBA
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-round predictions ahead of Christmas
(B/R) — New developments in the 2023 NBA draft discussion include more breakout freshmen, injuries and a few struggling prospects who are losing scouts’ support. While most scouts believe the top two picks are obvious, there has been debate over who’s next. Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr., Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, Baylor’s Keyonte George and Alabama’s Brandon Miller have entering the conversation with Overtime Elite’s Thompson brothers.
Steve Goldstein: Stunning home loss leaves Dolphins looking for answers
FORT LAUDERDALE -- It was a Christmas Day football game played in rare football weather in South Florida. The Dolphins had a chance to take a big step towards a return to the NFL playoffs but let the game get away in a 26-20 loss to Green Bay. It sets up a must win situation to avoid blowing a once seemingly assured playoff spot.Turnovers, Mistakes and TuaThe Dolphins' first of four turnovers came when they had a 20-10 lead, command of the game and the ball at midfield in the 2nd quarter. Instead of running away and hiding the Dolphins...
NBA
Recap: Wizards dominate Kings in Sacramento, close road trip with 125-111 win
The Wizards closed out their six-game West Coast road trip with an impressive team win Friday evening in Sacramento, beating the Kings 125-111. Kyle Kuzma led the way with 32 points for the Wizards. Bradley Beal was efficient on his way to scoring 24 of his own. The bench was fantastic, led by Rui Hachimura's 21 points.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Pelicans
Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers picked up two big road wins just before Christmas. They will hope to continue that success after the holiday, as Indiana (17-16) hits the road once again to take on Western Conference contender New Orleans (20-12). The...
NBA
76ers Visit New York Knicks for Christmas Day Matchup | Gameday Report 32/82
The rolling 76ers (19-12) will seek their eighth consecutive victory on Christmas Day, visiting the New York Knicks (18-15) at Madison Square Garden, opening the NBA’s illustrious Christmas Day slate. It’s an honor never lost on the players featured. “Everybody watches on Christmas, so it does mean a...
NBA
"Our Team's Poise Was Great" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Washington
The revenge tour continued in a positive way. After avenging an early-season loss to Detroit two nights ago, the Jazz had the opportunity to do the same on Thursday night against Washington. Mission accomplished. Utah overcame a slow start with a dominating performance on both ends of the court in...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Heat 108
Less than two weeks ago, Tyrese Haliburton endured a rare off night against the Miami Heat. Indiana's leading scorer managed just one point in an 87-82 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, going 0-of-9 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Haliburton flipped the script in Friday's rematch in Miami, torching...
NBA
Report: Domantas Sabonis injures right hand, timeline pending evaluation
The “Beam Team” Kings could see their signal interrupted. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Saturday that forward Domantas Sabonis injured his right hand in Friday’s 125-11 loss to the Wizards. Testing and evaluation will determine the extent of his recovery timeline. Sabonis, currently averaging 17.9 points, 12.5...
NBA
Preview: Wizards close West Coast road trip Friday in Sacramento
Tonight, the Wizards (12-21) face the Kings (17-13) at 10 p.m., closing out a six-game West Coast road trip that started 10 days ago in Denver. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports Washington. RADIO: The Team 980...
NBA
Recap: Thunder vs. Pelicans
Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum in win, Dyson Daniels, NOLA.com's Christian Clark on best in the West, Ja Morant's comments | Pelicans Podcast
On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the big win against the Spurs and CJ’s big performance. Jim speaks to Dyson Daniels in the locker room after the win (7:32), and the guys are joined by NOLA.com’s Christian Clark (10:30) to talk about the Pelicans performance, who he sees as the team to beat in the Western Conference, Ja Morant’s recent comments about the West, a “what-if” Christmas Day Pels game, NBA parity, and the current Lakers situation.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Hornets 12-23-22
The Lakers (13-18) face the Hornets (8-24) on Friday evening at Crypto.com Arena for their first meeting of the season. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. ANTHONY DAVIS UPDATE. The team released...
NBA
Brown’s 4th quarter carries Celtics past Wolves, 121-109
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
NBA
Hornets Swarm Lakers Paint and Leave them with a Loss that Stings
For the first time this season, the Charlotte Hornets encountered the Lakers in Los Angeles, exposed the Purple and Gold’s smaller lineup, and walked away with a 134-130 victory. This afternoon, it was revealed that the Lakers would be without their big man, Anthony Davis, indefinitely due to a...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Knicks (12.23.2022)
The Bulls (13-18) close out a four-game road trip this evening on the heels of winning two straight games. Chicago makes its only visit to Madison Square Garden, wrapping-up the season-series against the New York Knicks (18-14). Due to a twist in the NBA schedule, the Knicks set-up shop in the Windy City last week and went on to record back-to-back victories over Chicago at the United Center. It was the first time the Bulls had lost back-to-back games to New York since the 2018-19 season.
NBA
Cavs Cannot Come Back, Fall to Raptors for Third Time this Season
The Raptors came out of their eight-game skid in a bad mood. And one game after snapping the Knicks’ eight-game win streak in New York, came to Cleveland and halted the Cavs recent run at five. Toronto also won its third game this season over the Wine & Gold...
