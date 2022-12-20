ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN). Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-round predictions ahead of Christmas

(B/R) — New developments in the 2023 NBA draft discussion include more breakout freshmen, injuries and a few struggling prospects who are losing scouts’ support. While most scouts believe the top two picks are obvious, there has been debate over who’s next. Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr., Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, Baylor’s Keyonte George and Alabama’s Brandon Miller have entering the conversation with Overtime Elite’s Thompson brothers.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Miami

Steve Goldstein: Stunning home loss leaves Dolphins looking for answers

FORT LAUDERDALE -- It was a Christmas Day football game played in rare football weather in South Florida. The Dolphins had a chance to take a big step towards a return to the NFL playoffs but let the game get away in a 26-20 loss to Green Bay. It sets up a must win situation to avoid blowing a once seemingly assured playoff spot.Turnovers, Mistakes and TuaThe Dolphins' first of four turnovers came when they had a 20-10 lead, command of the game and the ball at midfield in the 2nd quarter. Instead of running away and hiding the Dolphins...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Pelicans

Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers picked up two big road wins just before Christmas. They will hope to continue that success after the holiday, as Indiana (17-16) hits the road once again to take on Western Conference contender New Orleans (20-12). The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Heat 108

Less than two weeks ago, Tyrese Haliburton endured a rare off night against the Miami Heat. Indiana's leading scorer managed just one point in an 87-82 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, going 0-of-9 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Haliburton flipped the script in Friday's rematch in Miami, torching...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Report: Domantas Sabonis injures right hand, timeline pending evaluation

The “Beam Team” Kings could see their signal interrupted. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Saturday that forward Domantas Sabonis injured his right hand in Friday’s 125-11 loss to the Wizards. Testing and evaluation will determine the extent of his recovery timeline. Sabonis, currently averaging 17.9 points, 12.5...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Preview: Wizards close West Coast road trip Friday in Sacramento

Tonight, the Wizards (12-21) face the Kings (17-13) at 10 p.m., closing out a six-game West Coast road trip that started 10 days ago in Denver. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports Washington. RADIO: The Team 980...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Recap: Thunder vs. Pelicans

Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum in win, Dyson Daniels, NOLA.com's Christian Clark on best in the West, Ja Morant's comments | Pelicans Podcast

On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the big win against the Spurs and CJ’s big performance. Jim speaks to Dyson Daniels in the locker room after the win (7:32), and the guys are joined by NOLA.com’s Christian Clark (10:30) to talk about the Pelicans performance, who he sees as the team to beat in the Western Conference, Ja Morant’s recent comments about the West, a “what-if” Christmas Day Pels game, NBA parity, and the current Lakers situation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Hornets 12-23-22

The Lakers (13-18) face the Hornets (8-24) on Friday evening at Crypto.com Arena for their first meeting of the season. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. ANTHONY DAVIS UPDATE. The team released...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Brown’s 4th quarter carries Celtics past Wolves, 121-109

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Hornets Swarm Lakers Paint and Leave them with a Loss that Stings

For the first time this season, the Charlotte Hornets encountered the Lakers in Los Angeles, exposed the Purple and Gold’s smaller lineup, and walked away with a 134-130 victory. This afternoon, it was revealed that the Lakers would be without their big man, Anthony Davis, indefinitely due to a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls at Knicks (12.23.2022)

The Bulls (13-18) close out a four-game road trip this evening on the heels of winning two straight games. Chicago makes its only visit to Madison Square Garden, wrapping-up the season-series against the New York Knicks (18-14). Due to a twist in the NBA schedule, the Knicks set-up shop in the Windy City last week and went on to record back-to-back victories over Chicago at the United Center. It was the first time the Bulls had lost back-to-back games to New York since the 2018-19 season.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy