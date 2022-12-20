Read full article on original website
Stuffing a Trash Bag In Your Door Can Help Keep the Cold at Bay
Many of us around the country are facing what could potentially be one of the craziest winters in recent history. As this is being typed, we are expected to see a massive cold front blow through, bringing even southern states into a deeper freeze than some have seen in years, even decades. So what ...
An Onion Can Help Prevent Frost Buildup On Your Windshield
There’s an easy way to prevent frost from forming on your car windshield, and it involves a vegetable. You can rub the inside of an onion over your outer windshield glass to leave a coating that will keep frost from sticking. The sugar from the onion prevents water from...
How To Sharpen a Chainsaw The Easy Way
Chainsaws make cutting wood a cinch, but you'll soon be stuck if you don't know how to sharpen the chain. Yes, you can do it yourself!. Chainsaws are great tools, and keeping them in good working order is vital to woodcutting success. All chains go dull with heavy use, so it's important to know how to sharpen the chain teeth.
Creating Flowering Fences – Flowers That Grow Over Fences
Living fences are a fabulous way of bordering your property. Not only are they lively, but if you choose blooming shrubs, they brighten the garden with their flowers. You might also add some “wow” factor by growing flowering plants on an existing fence. The effect will add vivid color and texture, especially on old, ugly fences. Flowering fences work in a variety of sites, provided they are suitable for your zone, lighting, and soil type.
The Hidden Downsides Of Electric Stoves
Are you weighing the pros and cons of gas and electric ranges? Here are some disadvantages of electric stoves you might not have considered.
Apparently Dawn Dish Soap Can Save Your Lawn
If you want to keep your lush green lawn, check this out!
Two Reasons to Build With Wood
EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is part of the Expert Exchange series, an editorially directed and expert-driven platform for information and discussion around leading-edge building science principles and projects. The fourth quarter topic—made possible with support from our sponsor*, Rockwool—is “Choosing Products and Materials for a Green Home.” View the related webinar featuring the experts who have contributed to this series.
10+ Interesting Bird Facts That Are Amazing And Will Surprise You
Birds are fascinating creatures with a wide range of interesting and unique characteristics. Whether you’re an avid bird watcher or simply enjoy observing their beautiful plumage and graceful movements, there is always something new to learn about these animals. Here are just a few interesting facts about birds:. Fact...
12 Best Herbs for Protection | List of Protective Herbs
Many plants possess spiritual properties to protect us from negativities and harm. Here is a list of the Best Herbs for Protection. For centuries, people from different cultures have believed that many plants have a divine power to protect humans from negative energy and other harm. This article will take you through the list of Best Herbs for Protection.
Prevent corkscrew claws before they start
Medial claw rotation, also known as corkscrew claw, has plagued farmers for decades because there’s no way to reverse the rotation once it happens. Many people assume it’s a genetic trait but there isn’t clear research suggesting that genetics are the sole reason cattle present with corkscrew claws.
The Orchard Project, Part One
This is a picture of our North Garden in summertime. We call it that because it’s on the north side of our property (go figure). This is where the chicken coop resides, and many of our fruit trees are here, too, and the asparagus bed in a shady corner.
Decorator praised for quick tip to get rid of damp and mould stains in minutes
Damp and mould are the bane of a lot of people's lives during the winter, even more so with the cost of living crisis. So it's no wonder that a decorator is being praised for his quick and easy solution to this all-too-common problem. With more and more of us...
Explore The Different Perks Of Installing Roller Shutters
Rolling shutters were primarily designed for commercial and residential applications a few years ago if we think back to that time. The homeowners avoided utilizing them because of their disgusting appearance and bulkiness. Households have been employing roller shutters more frequently lately, though. These stylish shutters can be incorporated into your home improvement ideas to enhance the outside décor of your house. Operating a game controller or a button press to acquire control physically over the mode makes using these shutters simple. For the sake of customer happiness, some manufacturers go outside their comfort zones to create customized designs. Nowadays, roller shutters are preferred since they break up the monotony of boring traditional ones. We acknowledge their rising popularity, so let’s examine the actual benefits or reasons to include these shutters in your home maintenance plans.
Jack-o’Lantern Mushrooms: A Complete Guide
Did you know that some mushrooms glow in the dark? If that fact excites you, buckle up ’cause we’re diving into the amazing, glowing world of jack-o’lantern mushrooms. As a look-a-like to edible chanterelles, it’s a good idea to know how to identify these beautiful but poisonous mushrooms.
Herbs for Gout
Several herbs are thought to have healing properties to help alleviate symptoms of gout. Devil's Claw (Harpagophytum procumbens) originates from the Kalahari desert in South Africa. It's part of the sesame family and is named after the hook-like appearance of the fruit it grows. Devil's Claw is often used for...
Roof Penetrations That Cause Water Damage
Which roof penetrations cause water damage? They all do, of course. But some are more likely to leak than others. The photo above shows the back of my house. We got a tiny bit of snow here in Atlanta one day last winter, and some of it even stuck around for a few hours. With the snow there, you can see the penetrations more easily. There are five of them: a chimney, furnace flue, and powered attic ventilator near the ridge (disconnected), the kitchen range hood midway down, and a plumbing soil stack down near the eave. One of those is far worse than the others.
Four new large farming vehicles handed over
The Christ Child arrived a few days early this year at the field laboratories of Faculty of Agriculture of the University of Bonn: the Rectorate had invested significantly and approved four new large vehicles for a total of more than 500,000 euros for the sites essential for agricultural research. Only last week, the last of the ordered tractors was delivered and could now be handed over to the users by Provost Holger Gottschalk. In the future, the tractors will benefit research and teaching, and in particular the PhenoRob cluster of excellence.
Houseplant of the week: Christmas cactus
The Schlumbergera truncata and Schlumbergera × buckleyi are two cultivars of the plant commonly known as the Christmas cactus. These late-blooming varieties flower from late autumn until midwinter, creating a fantastic Christmas display as eyecatching as anything we can hang on a Christmas tree – and making an ideal festive gift.
How To Clean a Tankless Water Heater
Tankless water heaters are great, but mineral buildup can kill their efficiency fast. Here's how to clean a tankless water heater. When my wife and I installed a propane-fueled tankless water heater in our home eight years ago, we were excited about the small footprint, convenience and efficiency it promised. It delivered on our hopes, but there's one thing we didn't count on: A gradually and significant drop in efficiency thanks to our mineral-rich water.
Country diary: A handful of rose chafer larvae is a reassuring promise
My containers have been plagued with vine weevil larvae this year, the maggot-like creatures chomping through the roots of edible and ornamental plants. So when I lifted some strawberry crowns to make way for my tulip bulbs and glimpsed a plump, cream-coloured grub in the crumbly, dark brown compost, my heart sank.
