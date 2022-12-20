Which roof penetrations cause water damage? They all do, of course. But some are more likely to leak than others. The photo above shows the back of my house. We got a tiny bit of snow here in Atlanta one day last winter, and some of it even stuck around for a few hours. With the snow there, you can see the penetrations more easily. There are five of them: a chimney, furnace flue, and powered attic ventilator near the ridge (disconnected), the kitchen range hood midway down, and a plumbing soil stack down near the eave. One of those is far worse than the others.

