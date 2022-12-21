Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrencies Will Cause Next Financial Crisis if They’re Not Banned – Economics Bitcoin News
The governor of India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has warned that the next financial crisis will come from cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and ether. The central bank chief added that cryptocurrencies pose “huge inherent risks” to India’s macroeconomic and financial stability. Indian Central...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Consolidate Ahead of United States GDP Data
Cryptocurrency prices mostly consolidated on Thursday, ahead of upcoming GDP figures from the United States. Bitcoin remained close to the $17,000 level in today’s session, with the global market cap trading 0.01% lower as of writing. Ethereum was largely unchanged, as prices continued to trade above $1,200. Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) continued to consolidate ahead of […]
DOGE Rebounds on Thursday, LTC Nears 1-Week High – Market Updates Bitcoin News
Dogecoin rebounded from Wednesday’s decline, as the meme coin moved away from a key support level. Prices have been hovering close to a two-month low in recent days, with today’s surge bringing optimism to remaining bulls. Litecoin was also higher, as the token remained close to a one-week high.
Crypto Self-Custody Is Antidote to FTX Fraud — ‘Keep Your Coins Act’ Will Protect Self-Hosted Wallets – Regulation Bitcoin News
U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson has touted the self-custody of cryptocurrencies as the antidote to crypto exchange FTX’s fraud. He is pushing for his bill called “Keep Your Coins Act,” which aims to “protect self-custody from misguided attempts to restrict it.”. U.S. Lawmaker Pushes for Self-Custody. Congressman...
BTC, ETH Show No Price Improvements Despite Most Altcoins Seeing Gains
The top two cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ether, have not been able to show any significant price improvements, at least for over a week. Bitcoin on Friday slipped minorly by 0.09 percent to open trade at $16,823 (roughly Rs. 13.9 lakh). The first ever cryptocurrency, followed a similar market movement on international exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and CoinMarketCap to trade at the same price point. In the last 24 hours, BTC values have dipped by $30 (roughly Rs. 2,484) from its last day’s price point of $16,853 (roughly Rs. 13.9 lakh).
Why Crypto Investors Are Upbeat On MATIC For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team are performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
Biggest Movers: ADA, XRP Rebound From Recent Losses on Friday – Market Updates Bitcoin News
Cardano climbed for a second consecutive session on Dec. 23, as the token surged to its highest point since Monday. Overall, crypto prices were marginally higher as of writing, with the global market cap currently up 0.49%. Xrp, formerly known as ripple, also rose, with prices nearing a key resistance level.
ETC Moves Away From Multi-Month Lows, as XMR Extends Recent Gains – Market Updates Bitcoin News
Ethereum classic rallied for a second straight session on Wednesday, following better-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence data. The figures showed that confidence among American consumers rose to the highest level in eight months, with a reading of 108.3. Monero was also higher on the news, as it extended recent gains. Ethereum...
Binance Faces Weeks of Challenges After Collapse of Rival Crypto Exchange FTX : All Details
Even by the extreme standards of cryptocurrency trading, the past few weeks have been a wild ride for Binance, the world’s biggest exchange for crypto assets. After the collapse of its rival FTX in a hail of allegations of fraud and criminality last month, trust in the entire sector has crumbled.
The Future of Shiba Inu Coin
Despite the fall in value that happened not so long ago, Shiba Inu is recovering step by step. From what we can estimate, this recovery started in August, when the cryptocurrency was valued at around $0.000007. The recovery isn’t as fast as many would like and SHIB, currently valued at $0.0000096 is still considered bearish. But what about the future of this cryptocurrency? Is the current cost a good time to enter and invest in SHIB? Let’s uncover the truth!
Reliance buys 23.3% stake in US-based AI firm Exyn • TechCrunch
Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has acquired a 23.3% stake in Exyn for $25 million, the Indian firm said. The Indian firm’s investment is part of the lead investment in the Series B funding of the Philadelphia startup, which operates a robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments.
Microsoft Sued by Video Gamers Claiming Its Activision Takeover Deal Will Stifle Competition
Microsoft was hit on Tuesday in US court with a private consumer lawsuit claiming the technology company’s $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,71,200 crore) bid to purchase Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard will unlawfully squelch competition in the video game industry. The complaint filed in federal court in California...
Busting Crypto Myths: “Bitcoin is a Ponzi Scheme”
Over the last decade, countless critics have pointed the finger at Bitcoin as being nothing more than an intelligently-orchestrated Ponzi scheme. Detractors like Brazilian computer scientist Jorge Stolfi argue that the leading decentralized cryptocurrency bears all the hallmarks of a scam named after Italian swindler…. The post Busting Crypto Myths:...
Terra Luna Classic Up 6% On Rumor That Coinbase Buys LUNC
The collapse of Terra Luna and algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD in May was one of the biggest setbacks for the broader crypto market this year. The previously thriving Terra ecosystem was completely wiped out in a matter of days, except for the Terra Luna token, which was resurrected as Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) by the community.
CISA Guidance Highlights the Need for Total Network Observability
In the wake of the pandemic, global IT managed services are exploding in popularity. Grand View Research, Inc. predicts the market will reach $731 billion in revenue by 2030, with government-centered digital transformation initiatives helping drive that growth. As a result, the demand for services has made managed service providers (MSPs) a popular target for international cybercrime.
