Germany Drops Antitrust Investigation Into Google News Showcase After ‘Important Adjustments’
Germany’s antitrust regulator said Wednesday it had shelved an investigation into Google’s News Showcase service, after the tech giant made “important adjustments” to ease competition concerns. The decision comes after Google earlier this year made a major concession by offering to exclude “Google News Showcase” content...
Days before new president, old divisions tearing at Brazil
SAO PAULO (AP) — Trumpets and snares will play Brazil’s national anthem at Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s swearing-in on Jan. 1. Then, one will hear a different song on the streets, its lyrics taking a shot at outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. “It is time for...
Opinion: Christmas 1944: A battle to be remembered
The Battle of the Bulge was fought Christmas of 1944. Read more about the history of the battle here.
Cryptocurrencies Will Cause Next Financial Crisis if They’re Not Banned – Economics Bitcoin News
The governor of India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has warned that the next financial crisis will come from cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and ether. The central bank chief added that cryptocurrencies pose “huge inherent risks” to India’s macroeconomic and financial stability. Indian Central...
Inside Vodafone’s insourced model to increase efficiency and growth
Differentiating your brand in the telecommunications market is hard—just ask Vodafone’s CDIOScott Petty. Despite the British multinational telco’s continued investments in fibre and 5G, and growing consumption of broadband and cellular services, intense price competition, rising energy prices, market regulation and economic headwinds have made for an industry where single-digit revenue growth is difficult to find.
An Internet of Things technology: current tendencies in IoT outsourcing
Entrepreneurs are interested in involving and immersing their customers in the experience with their products. The Internet of Things is a modern technology that allows you to achieve a close interaction of the consumer with your digital products, expand the experience of users and make it brighter. Outsourcing IoT development is a service on demand among medium and large companies. The team of PNN Tech engineers will gladly share their experience on the topic.
SiC, GaN, digital power supply
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on SiC, GaN, and digital power supply!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
10Base-T1S Ethernet monitors & SiC Power Modules- EEWeb
Experts from a variety of businesses gave speeches at the September 13–15, 2022, EE Times Green Engineering Summit. The approach to a more sustainable, lower carbon footprint future was the focus of this summit. This included the production and storage of renewable energy, more effective manufacturing of critical systems and components, the use of electronics to provide real-time control in agriculture, as well as environmental monitoring and modeling.
Microsoft Sued by Video Gamers Claiming Its Activision Takeover Deal Will Stifle Competition
Microsoft was hit on Tuesday in US court with a private consumer lawsuit claiming the technology company’s $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,71,200 crore) bid to purchase Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard will unlawfully squelch competition in the video game industry. The complaint filed in federal court in California...
How the ‘Rad Lab’ helped avert nuclear war
The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory recently grabbed international attention with its announcement that experiments there hit a milestone in nuclear fusion research that’s dogged scientists for decades. But what’s less commonly known about the laboratory, called the “Rad Lab” for its work on radiological technology, is that it developed...
Reliance buys 23.3% stake in US-based AI firm Exyn • TechCrunch
Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has acquired a 23.3% stake in Exyn for $25 million, the Indian firm said. The Indian firm’s investment is part of the lead investment in the Series B funding of the Philadelphia startup, which operates a robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments.
6 Best Data Saving Apps For Android Device Users
The majority of phone owners frequently experience a frustrating situation when we lose our data for no apparent reason. May it be because of unnecessary access to aps, updates, auto entry to websites, and many more reasons, we can agree that none of us likes spending extra money on mobile data.
Binance Faces Weeks of Challenges After Collapse of Rival Crypto Exchange FTX : All Details
Even by the extreme standards of cryptocurrency trading, the past few weeks have been a wild ride for Binance, the world’s biggest exchange for crypto assets. After the collapse of its rival FTX in a hail of allegations of fraud and criminality last month, trust in the entire sector has crumbled.
CISA Guidance Highlights the Need for Total Network Observability
In the wake of the pandemic, global IT managed services are exploding in popularity. Grand View Research, Inc. predicts the market will reach $731 billion in revenue by 2030, with government-centered digital transformation initiatives helping drive that growth. As a result, the demand for services has made managed service providers (MSPs) a popular target for international cybercrime.
Why it makes sense for Apple to join the ‘Fediverse’
Vivaldi and Mozilla, two of the world’s browser makers, will host their own Mastodon servers. Why should others, including Apple, Google, and perhaps your own company follow suit?. At its simplest, it’s about controlling the brand message. Toward trusted social networks. The nature of the ActivityPub protocol that...
‘I don’t know what to do’: Skyrocketing inflation and rent prices leave many in Turkey struggling
For decades, Canan lived a fairly comfortable life as a school teacher in Istanbul. She even managed to help send her 23-year-old daughter off to study abroad, and retired earlier this year to live off a monthly pension of around 7,600 Turkish lira (£335), more than enough to pay her rent and living expenses – and leave a little for some extra.The shock came in November, when her landlord demanded she vacates her 2,000-lira (£88) a month flat. She has been looking around for other housing in her Bakirkoy neighbourhood, but rents there have skyrocketed to between 5,500-lira (£242) for...
Manufacturing a cleaner future | MIT News
Manufacturing had a big summer. The CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law in August, represents a massive investment in U.S. domestic manufacturing. The act aims to drastically expand the U.S. semiconductor industry, strengthen supply chains, and invest in R&D for new technological breakthroughs. According to John Hart, professor of mechanical engineering and director of the Laboratory for Manufacturing and Productivity at MIT, the CHIPS Act is just the latest example of significantly increased interest in manufacturing in recent years.
Threat Actors Use Known Excel Vulnerability
Microsoft Office files, particularly Excel and Word files, have been targeted by some cybercriminals for a long time. Through different techniques, attackers have used embedded Visual Basic for Applications macros to infect computers with different kinds of malware for cybercrime and cyberespionage. In most cases, users still needed to click...
