SiC, GaN, digital power supply
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on SiC, GaN, and digital power supply!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
Developing thermally evaporated environment-friendly semiconductors
Semiconductors are indispensable products in our lives, used in everything from smartphones and computers to vehicles. However, their development increasingly poses a problem: as semiconductors improve in terms of function and production volume, the cost to the environment also increases. The greenhouse gases and waste which inevitably arise from the...
10Base-T1S Ethernet monitors & SiC Power Modules- EEWeb
Experts from a variety of businesses gave speeches at the September 13–15, 2022, EE Times Green Engineering Summit. The approach to a more sustainable, lower carbon footprint future was the focus of this summit. This included the production and storage of renewable energy, more effective manufacturing of critical systems and components, the use of electronics to provide real-time control in agriculture, as well as environmental monitoring and modeling.
MOSFET optimized for small, thin devices
Rohm Semiconductor has developed a compact, high-efficiency 20-V N-channel MOSFET in a DSN1006-3 WLCSP (1.0 × 0.6 mm) package, delivering greater miniaturization for small, thin devices, including smartphones, wearables, and hearables. The RA1C030LD also delivers safer operation thanks to a unique insulated package structure. Rohm said it leveraged the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Consolidate Ahead of United States GDP Data
Cryptocurrency prices mostly consolidated on Thursday, ahead of upcoming GDP figures from the United States. Bitcoin remained close to the $17,000 level in today’s session, with the global market cap trading 0.01% lower as of writing. Ethereum was largely unchanged, as prices continued to trade above $1,200. Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) continued to consolidate ahead of […]
UC Berkeley Releases Report On Safety In Social VR
We’d all like to be safe in social VR experiences. Barring the human race one day waking up and unanimously deciding to be decent to one another, how might this future come about? One potential solution is robust, clear, accessible community guidelines from platforms. But, what might those look like?
Microsoft Patches Azure Cross-Tenant Data Access Flaw
Microsoft has silently fixed an important-severity security flaw in its Azure Container Service (ACS) after an external researcher warned that a buggy feature allowed cross-tenant network bypass attacks. The vulnerability, documented by researchers at Mnemonic, effectively removed the entire network and identity perimeter around internet-isolated Azure Cognitive Search instances and...
An Internet of Things technology: current tendencies in IoT outsourcing
Entrepreneurs are interested in involving and immersing their customers in the experience with their products. The Internet of Things is a modern technology that allows you to achieve a close interaction of the consumer with your digital products, expand the experience of users and make it brighter. Outsourcing IoT development is a service on demand among medium and large companies. The team of PNN Tech engineers will gladly share their experience on the topic.
Pablo Jarillo-Herrero delivers 2022 Dresselhaus Lecture on the magic of moiré quantum matter | MIT News
“We have barely scratched the surface of the moiré quantum matter universe,” said Pablo Jarillo-Herrero at the 2022 Mildred S. Dresselhaus Lecture. The Cecil and Ida Green Professor of Physics at MIT, Jarillo-Herrero is at the forefront of the scientific exploration into moiré quantum systems, where correlated physics, superconductivity, and other phases of matter can be studied with unprecedented tunability.
Valve Explains Changes to How VR Support Appears on Steam Pages
Earlier this month Valve changed the longstanding format for displaying which VR headsets are supported on a game’s Steam Store page. The company says the change was made to ‘keep up with the growing VR market’. Earlier this month some folks were alarmed to see that the...
CISA Guidance Highlights the Need for Total Network Observability
In the wake of the pandemic, global IT managed services are exploding in popularity. Grand View Research, Inc. predicts the market will reach $731 billion in revenue by 2030, with government-centered digital transformation initiatives helping drive that growth. As a result, the demand for services has made managed service providers (MSPs) a popular target for international cybercrime.
Manufacturing a cleaner future | MIT News
Manufacturing had a big summer. The CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law in August, represents a massive investment in U.S. domestic manufacturing. The act aims to drastically expand the U.S. semiconductor industry, strengthen supply chains, and invest in R&D for new technological breakthroughs. According to John Hart, professor of mechanical engineering and director of the Laboratory for Manufacturing and Productivity at MIT, the CHIPS Act is just the latest example of significantly increased interest in manufacturing in recent years.
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch: All Details
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro series key specifications were teased on Wednesday by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, days ahead of the official launch of the upcoming handsets. The company also revealed the design of the two smartphones expected to make their debut as part of the Red Magic 8 Pro the series, which gave users a first look at the design of the gaming-focused smartphone while also revealing key specifications of the device. The smartphone has been touted as the world’s first gaming device to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
From robot fireflies to okra plasters: 2022’s nature-inspired solutions
Even as animals and plants face widespread extinction from human-driven causes like climate change, the natural world continues to inspire scientific discovery in unexpected ways. “Nature has spent hundreds of millions of years optimizing elegant solutions to extremely complicated problems,” said Alon Gorodetsky, a biomedical engineer at the University of...
Cognitive scientists develop new model explaining difficulty in language comprehension | MIT News
Cognitive scientists have long sought to understand what makes some sentences more difficult to comprehend than others. Any account of language comprehension, researchers believe, would benefit from understanding difficulties in comprehension. In recent years researchers successfully developed two models explaining two significant types of difficulty in understanding and producing sentences....
Threat Actors Use Known Excel Vulnerability
Microsoft Office files, particularly Excel and Word files, have been targeted by some cybercriminals for a long time. Through different techniques, attackers have used embedded Visual Basic for Applications macros to infect computers with different kinds of malware for cybercrime and cyberespionage. In most cases, users still needed to click...
New sensor uses MRI to detect light deep in the brain | MIT News
Using a specialized MRI sensor, MIT researchers have shown that they can detect light deep within tissues such as the brain. Imaging light in deep tissues is extremely difficult because as light travels into tissue, much of it is either absorbed or scattered. The MIT team overcame that obstacle by designing a sensor that converts light into a magnetic signal that can be detected by MRI (magnetic resonance imaging).
Researchers study which parts of the brain are engaged when a person evaluates a computer program
Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), which measures changes in blood flow throughout the brain, has been used over the past couple of decades for a variety of applications, including “functional anatomy”—a way of determining which brain areas are switched on when a person carries out a particular task. fMRI has been used to look at people’s brains while they’re doing all sorts of things—working out math problems, learning foreign languages, playing chess, improvising on the piano, doing crossword puzzles, and even watching TV shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
