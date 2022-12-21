Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro series key specifications were teased on Wednesday by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, days ahead of the official launch of the upcoming handsets. The company also revealed the design of the two smartphones expected to make their debut as part of the Red Magic 8 Pro the series, which gave users a first look at the design of the gaming-focused smartphone while also revealing key specifications of the device. The smartphone has been touted as the world’s first gaming device to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

1 DAY AGO