Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Vermont represented by 4 athletes in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft
Wednesday's MLS SuperDraft marked a big occasion for the state of Vermont, as four players with ties to the Green Mountain State were taken. Owen O'Malley (Vermont Green FC), Eythor Bjorgolfsson (Vermont Green FC), Noah Egan (University of Vermont) and Nick Christoffersen (Vermont Green FC) all got drafted in the league's 2023 class.
mynbc5.com
Rice's Sharif Sharif drops 35 in dominant win over Mount Mansfield
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Rice Memorial High School's Sharif Sharif tallied 35 points during the school's 69-53 win over Mount Mansfield Union on Wednesday. Sharif opened up the game on an 11-0 scoring run, draining threes and working the ball inside on his way to 25 first-half points. Dylan Hamilton led the offensive battle for MMU, dropping 12 points in the loss.
Addicted To Quack
Ducks Drop Tourney Final to #3 Ohio State
Freshman Forward Grace VanSlooten led Oregon with 29 points on 11 - 16 shooting against #3 Ohio State this afternoon in the final of the San Diego Invitational. Unfortunately, VanSlooten was the only Duck player to shoot 50 percent or better and the Ducks fell to the Buckeyes 84 - 67. Oregon was overwhelmed a bit in the 2nd quarter and never quite recovered. For the game, Oregon went 5 - 25 from beyond the 3-point arc and shot only 41 percent overall from the field. The Ducks were down to 8 players as Freshman Guard Jennah Isai left the team yesterday for undisclosed personal reasons.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has receipts for his wins over Ohio State [Photo]
For the second year in a row, J.J. McCarthy and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a Big Ten Championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Up next for the Wolverines is a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, McCarthy talked about a bunch of things, including a couple of ‘receipts’ he has from his wins over the Buckeyes.
Early National Signing Day 2022: Michigan Wolverines are King of Michigan, but Spartans are not far behind
Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Michigan's top 2023 football prospects are expected to sign The University of Michigan is the king of Michigan recruiting with commitments from 4-star Dexter running back Cole Cabana, 4-star West Bloomfield offensive lineman Amir Herring, 3-star West ...
mynbc5.com
Peru High School girls basketball dominates Saranac Lake at home, 54-20
PERU, N.Y. — Peru High School girls basketball used dominant play on both sides of the ball to win against Saranac Lake high school 54-20 at home. The Nighthawks used a strong defensive quarter with several steals and strong rebounding to hold the Red Storm to four first-quarter points. Their defensive prowess and diverse scoring from exclusively first-years and eighth-graders helped them the rest of the way.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh High School girls basketball's stingy defense helps secure victory over Lake Placid, 36-25
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Plattsburgh High School girls basketball teams' tough defense secured the 36-25 win over Lake Placid High School. The Hornets sent frequent full-court traps and press defenses leading to just two third-quarter points for the Blue Bombers and their lowest full-game scoring total of the season. Plattsburgh senior guard Cora Long emphasized that a halftime talk in the locker room was what led their defense to click.
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
13abc.com
TFRD battling fire in Toledo’s Old West End
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to TFRD a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. According to...
mynbc5.com
1 year after fire destroyed plows, Charlotte prepares for storm with new trucks
As communities across New England brace for possible severe impacts from the latest blast of winter weather, one Vermont town is fine-tuning response plans — precisely a year after it suffered a tough blow to its storm readiness for the 2021-2022 winter season. “We’re ready to go,” said Junior...
13abc.com
Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Diocese of Toledo on Thursday announced that the allegation against Christ the King’s principal is unsubstantiated. According to a statement released by the Diocese of Toledo, Lucas County Children Services reported to the Diocese of Toledo that the allegations were unsubstantiated. In addition, under Ohio Law, the investigation determined there was no occurrence of child abuse.
cleveland.com
Lake Erie anglers get fish cleaning stations: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Western Lake Erie fishermen are getting a Christmas present that should be ready for action in the spring. The popular Mazurik Access Area on the Marblehead Peninsula, adjacent to the popular East Harbor State Park, has recently broken ground on both a new restroom facility at the Mazurik boat launch and a Barracuda Fish Cleaning Station.
Power outages hit Waterville Friday evening; warming shelters available in area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two massive power outages in Waterville have left at least 2,000 residents without power Friday evening, according to Toledo Edison. One outage affects over 1,500 people and the other outage affects between 501 and 1,500 people. Both outages are estimated to have power restored at about 10:30 p.m.
13abc.com
Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
mynbc5.com
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont ends affiliation with OneCare Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s largest private health insurance provider is ending its affiliation with an organization that has been working to change the way health care is paid for in the state, the company said Tuesday. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont said it would forego a...
mynbc5.com
Falling tree kills woman during winter storm
CASTLETON, Vt. — A woman has died after a tree fell on her Friday morning during a winter storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton. The chief said the woman was trying to get back inside when the tree fell.
mynbc5.com
Vermont family reunited with dog after devastating fire
MORRISTOWN, Vt. — A Vermont family reunited with their dog after their dog was missing for 25 days. Back in November, Jessica Harden was home in Morristown with her newborn when she heard someone banging on her door in the middle of the night. When she opened the door, she saw flames. Everyone got out safely but their dog, Bailey got scared and took off.
13abc.com
Ohio Turnpike issues travel restriction ahead of winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a Weather Event Travel Restriction that will be in effect until further notice. Ohio Turnpike says the engineering department is carefully monitoring the situations surrounded the upcoming winter storm and the restriction may be expanded or restricted as conditions warrant.
WDTN
A Winter Storm is on the Way
***WINTER STORM WARNING DARKE, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN, MERCER, AUGLAIZE, SHELBY, LOGAN AND WAYNE, IN, COUNTIES FOR THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY. WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE REST OF VIEWING AREA***. A strong winter storm will move into our area Thursday evening. Before it arrives, we will see rain showers on Thursday. The...
Comments / 0