ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IE Voice

Western Municipal Water District Board to Vote on Alleged “Racially Fueled” Motion against Vice President who Questioned Board Procedures

By Kenneth Kipruto
IE Voice
IE Voice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
IE Voice

IE Voice

San Bernardino, CA
1K+
Followers
717
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire’s multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.

 https://theievoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy