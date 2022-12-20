ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end -- but not for at least a week

News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago
The Hill

DHS warns immigrants of Title 42 enforcement, border temperatures

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is warning immigrants that the administration is continuing to enforce Title 42, after the Supreme Court this week temporarily halted the expiration of the Trump-era policy. The agency is also alerting immigrants of dangerously low temperatures at the border, as a winter storm moves through Texas. “The Department of…
EL PASO, TX
News Channel Nebraska

January 6 panel's criminal referrals are 'worthless,' Trump lawyer says

The January 6 committee's criminal referrals to the Justice Department, urging the prosecution of Donald Trump, are "worthless," one of the former president's lawyers told CNN on Saturday. "The referral itself is pretty much worthless," Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore said on "CNN Newsroom." "The Department of Justice doesn't have to...
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

January 6 committee releases final report, says Trump should be barred from office

By Zachary Cohen, Annie Grayer, Jeremy Herb, Tierney Sneed, Devan Cole, Geneva Sands, Katelyn Polantz and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN. The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection recommends barring former President Donald Trump from holding office again. The recommendation is among the conclusions of the panel's final report,...
GEORGIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

House passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill as funding deadline looms

The House voted Friday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill that would fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The bill will next go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Government funding is currently set...
ARIZONA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Arizona judge rejects Kari Lake's election challenge and confirms Hobbs' victory

An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's lawsuit attempting to overturn her defeat, concluding that there wasn't clear or convincing evidence of misconduct, and affirming the victory of Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. Lake, who lost to Hobbs by about 17,000 votes in November, sued in an...
ARIZONA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Cassidy Hutchinson told the January 6 committee she felt pressure from Trump allies not to talk and instead risk 'contempt'

The final straw for former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson with her first attorney, paid through allies of former President Donald Trump, came when he told her to stop cooperating with the January 6 House select committee even if she risked a contempt of Congress charge, transcripts of her interviews and sources familiar with her testimony tell CNN.
News Channel Nebraska

DC National Guard commander 'strongly' considered sending troops to Capitol without approval, Jan. 6 report says

The commander of the Washington, DC, National Guard, Major Gen. William Walker, "strongly" considered deploying troops to the US Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, without approval from his superiors even if it meant he would have to resign the next day, according to the final report from the House January 6 select committee.
WASHINGTON, DC
Salon

Colorado considers changing its red flag law after mass shooting at nightclub

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

