Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end -- but not for at least a week

Read full article on original website
Related
DHS warns immigrants of Title 42 enforcement, border temperatures
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is warning immigrants that the administration is continuing to enforce Title 42, after the Supreme Court this week temporarily halted the expiration of the Trump-era policy. The agency is also alerting immigrants of dangerously low temperatures at the border, as a winter storm moves through Texas. “The Department of…
News Channel Nebraska
January 6 panel's criminal referrals are 'worthless,' Trump lawyer says
The January 6 committee's criminal referrals to the Justice Department, urging the prosecution of Donald Trump, are "worthless," one of the former president's lawyers told CNN on Saturday. "The referral itself is pretty much worthless," Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore said on "CNN Newsroom." "The Department of Justice doesn't have to...
News Channel Nebraska
January 6 committee releases final report, says Trump should be barred from office
By Zachary Cohen, Annie Grayer, Jeremy Herb, Tierney Sneed, Devan Cole, Geneva Sands, Katelyn Polantz and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN. The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection recommends barring former President Donald Trump from holding office again. The recommendation is among the conclusions of the panel's final report,...
News Channel Nebraska
House passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill as funding deadline looms
The House voted Friday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill that would fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The bill will next go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Government funding is currently set...
Donald Trump's 'Merry Christmas' Message Is A Grievance-Filled Lump Of Coal
The former president was full of humbug in his Christmas Eve Truth Social rant.
Netanyahu rebukes far-right ally for anti-LGBTQ comments
Designated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a rare rebuke of his presumed coalition allies for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his new government
News Channel Nebraska
Arizona judge rejects Kari Lake's election challenge and confirms Hobbs' victory
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's lawsuit attempting to overturn her defeat, concluding that there wasn't clear or convincing evidence of misconduct, and affirming the victory of Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. Lake, who lost to Hobbs by about 17,000 votes in November, sued in an...
News Channel Nebraska
Cassidy Hutchinson told the January 6 committee she felt pressure from Trump allies not to talk and instead risk 'contempt'
The final straw for former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson with her first attorney, paid through allies of former President Donald Trump, came when he told her to stop cooperating with the January 6 House select committee even if she risked a contempt of Congress charge, transcripts of her interviews and sources familiar with her testimony tell CNN.
News Channel Nebraska
Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond after appearing in a US court
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX, appeared in a US courtroom in New York Thursday to face eight counts of fraud and conspiracy. A judge released him on a $250 million bond in his first appearance on American soil since his arrest last week in the Bahamas.
News Channel Nebraska
DC National Guard commander 'strongly' considered sending troops to Capitol without approval, Jan. 6 report says
The commander of the Washington, DC, National Guard, Major Gen. William Walker, "strongly" considered deploying troops to the US Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, without approval from his superiors even if it meant he would have to resign the next day, according to the final report from the House January 6 select committee.
Colorado considers changing its red flag law after mass shooting at nightclub
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
Comments / 0