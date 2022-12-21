ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14 TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF DARLENE A. MADDEN-ADAMS aka DARLENE A. MADDEN Deceased. File No. …

 3 days ago
mypanhandle.com

Lynn Haven corruption defendant affirms guilty plea

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teacher and former Lynn Haven city commissioner once again affirmed that he was guilty of a felony count of fraud and told a federal judge he did not want to fight the charge at trial. Antonius Barnes was once accused of being bribed...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA ORDINANCE AMENDMENT Existing Establishments The Holmes County Board of County Commissioners proposes to amend ordinance 22-05 and adopt the following …

The Holmes County Board of County Commissioners proposes to amend ordinance 22-05 and adopt the following languge by ordinance:. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any establishment who previously sold alcoholic beverages at their place of business, and who was also in conformity with all laws, regulations, and ordinances of Holmes County and the State of Florida, but due to the foregoing new land use provisions no longer qualify to sell intoxicating alcoholic beverages, shall automatically qualify for the land use provision which shall enable them to upgrade their establishment to sell alcoholic beverages, including but not limited to beer, wine, and liquor.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 22, 2022

Enoch Toole, 21, Alford, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Smith, 46, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 176 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022

On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis names 3 to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority

The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority bills the bridge as 'the quickest way to Destin.'. The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority is seeing three familiar faces return after Gov. Ron DeSantis named his appointments to the panel this week. Dewey “Parker” Destin continues his service on the Authority as a business owner and former...
DESTIN, FL
wdhn.com

Farm Center purchase put on hold by the City of Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The sale of the Houston County Farm Center from the hands of Houston County to the city of Dothan has been put on hold. As new ideas are coming out on what could happen to this piece of county history. The closing of the Houston...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion: Geneva County vs Chipley

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Chipley defeated Geneva County to move onto the Holiday Explosion championship. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Coffee County’s longtime E911 coordinator is retiring

COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN) — On New Year’s Eve, a public servant for a half-century will officially retire. WDHN caught up with Coffee County E911 coordinator, Marvin McIlwain, and the man chosen. to succeed him at the end of the year. At 80 years old, McIlwain is calling...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Fundraiser launched to help Bonefish Grill employees in Destin following restaurant fire

On Monday morning, Destin Fire Control District, along with multiple other departments, responded to a kitchen fire at Bonefish Grill on Emerald Coast Pkwy in Destin. According to the report from Destin Fire, the fire started in the kitchen and pushed into the attic space. Early-arriving crews were able to put an aggressive stop to the fire before it extended into neighboring businesses.
DESTIN, FL
wdhn.com

Missing person alert canceled for elderly Coffee Co. man

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– The missing person alert has been canceled for a 72-year-old man who was missing since November 29. The alert for Michael Otecia Matthews was canceled between midnight and 1:00 a.m. Friday Morning. No other information has been released at this time. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva police sued after man jailed has heart attack and dies

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)—A federal lawsuit claims two Geneva Police officers ignored the serious medical condition of a man who was taken into police custody and died. The family of Jeremy Lee Thompson, who was 34 at the time of his death, claims that he died after Geneva police officers Brandon Rogers and Ethen Hendrix refused to take Thompson to the hospital, taking him to the “drunk tank” when it was apparent he was in medical distress. The suit alleges he was denied hospital care for more than two hours, and by the time he was admitted to the ER, he was unresponsive.
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

Coffee Co. man charged with murder enters a not guilty plea

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident in Coffee county has entered a not-guilty plea. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is accused of murdering Giselle Burgos-Santiago. She was the passenger of a car driven by Rivera-Hernandez in the New Hope Community...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
washingtoncounty.news

FHP investigating crash with injuries in Washington County

Two drivers were transported to area hospitals with injuries sustained in a crash involving a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a pickup truck Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, FHP is investigating a traffic crash that occurred about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Suspect apprehended in Thursday night shooting

A Chipley man was charged in connection to a shooting incident late Thursday night. Chipley Police Department responded to the call at 1317 Kay Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim around 10 p.m. when an altercation occurred between 51-year-old Stan F. Williams and the victim. CPD investigators determined Williams...
CHIPLEY, FL

