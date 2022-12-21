W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS RFQ No. 2022-2 FOR: FINANCIAL, ACCOUNTING, AND BUDGET SERVICES Proposal Due Date/Time: January 18, 2023 @ 3:00 PM …

Read full article on original website
Related
holmescounty.news
W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that EMD 401K TRUST, the Certificate Holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate, has filed said Certificate for a Tax Deed …
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that EMD 401K TRUST, the Certificate Holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate, has filed said Certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Tax Deed Application number, Real Estate number, Certificate number, Date of Issuance and Name(s) in which it was assessed are as follows:
holmescounty.news
W00000000 PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission of the City of Port St. Joe, Florida, at its meeting on the 3rd day of January 2023, at 12 Noon EDST, in the regular …
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission of the City of Port St. Joe, Florida, at its meeting on the 3rd day of January 2023, at 12 Noon EDST, in the regular Commission Chamber at the Ward Ridge Building, 2775 Garrison Avenue, Port St. Joe, Florida, will have the Final reading and consideration of adoption an Ordinance with the following title:
holmescounty.news
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE …
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2005-3CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-3CB Plaintiff(s),. vs. KAREN ELIZABETH JOHNSON;. Defendant(s). CASE NO.:19000341CAAXMX. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE.
holmescounty.news
Holmes Council on Aging celebrates busy holiday season
The Holmes County Council on Aging (COA) has had an exciting and busy month of December. The COA loaded their seniors up on Dec. 5 and took them on an overnight trip to Callaway Gardens to see the Fantasy In Lights show and then to explore the quaint little town of Warm Springs, Georgia.
Comments / 0