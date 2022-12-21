W00000000 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given, that we will sell or otherwise dispose of the contents of the following self storage units in order to satisfy the delinquent …

Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes. Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.
holmescounty.news
W00000000 HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA ORDINANCE AMENDMENT Existing Establishments The Holmes County Board of County Commissioners proposes to amend ordinance 22-05 and adopt the following …
The Holmes County Board of County Commissioners proposes to amend ordinance 22-05 and adopt the following languge by ordinance:. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any establishment who previously sold alcoholic beverages at their place of business, and who was also in conformity with all laws, regulations, and ordinances of Holmes County and the State of Florida, but due to the foregoing new land use provisions no longer qualify to sell intoxicating alcoholic beverages, shall automatically qualify for the land use provision which shall enable them to upgrade their establishment to sell alcoholic beverages, including but not limited to beer, wine, and liquor.
mypanhandle.com
Bay Co. Commissioners plan to move Hiland Park fire station
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved the money Tuesday to buy a large tract of land that will house a new fire station. The 122 acres are located off U.S. Route 231 and Transmitter Road. Once the deal is finalized the county will pay $2.4 million. They plan to move the Hiland Park fire station from its current location on Lafayette Road.
getthecoast.com
Fundraiser launched to help Bonefish Grill employees in Destin following restaurant fire
On Monday morning, Destin Fire Control District, along with multiple other departments, responded to a kitchen fire at Bonefish Grill on Emerald Coast Pkwy in Destin. According to the report from Destin Fire, the fire started in the kitchen and pushed into the attic space. Early-arriving crews were able to put an aggressive stop to the fire before it extended into neighboring businesses.
fosterfollynews.net
City of Chipley, Florida Announces Mitigation Project Bid for Fire and Police Station on December 20, 2022
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids, submitted in triplicate, will be accepted by the City of Chipley, located at the Chipley City Hall, 1442 Jackson Avenue, Chipley, Florida 32428, until 2:00 p.m., local time on January 18, 2023. Bids will be opened in...
wdhn.com
PHONE SCAM: Dothan Police warns citizens of money collection scam
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan Police say they have received reports of a phone scam from a number that looks like it’s from the City of Dothan Magistrates Office. According to the Dothan Police Department, the caller is identifying himself as a DPD Lieutenant wanting to collect money for warrants and to avoid arrest.
Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
WJHG-TV
Christmas eve shopping with the Panama City Farmer’s Market
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you out for the last market before Christmas. For those still looking to buy last minute gifts, the market offers a wide range of local products. “We’re going to have some handmade jewelry makers out here, soap makers,...
wdhn.com
Local power outages during the extreme morning cold
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
holmescounty.news
Holmes Council on Aging celebrates busy holiday season
The Holmes County Council on Aging (COA) has had an exciting and busy month of December. The COA loaded their seniors up on Dec. 5 and took them on an overnight trip to Callaway Gardens to see the Fantasy In Lights show and then to explore the quaint little town of Warm Springs, Georgia.
WJHG-TV
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
wdhn.com
Temporary road closure in Enterprise may cause traffic delays
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, the Enterprise City Council approved the temporary closure of portions of three roads near the new Recreation and Aquatic Center construction site on East Lee Street. Sections of East Brunson Street, Hollis Street, and Swenson Street will be closed effective immediately. Those streets...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022
On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
holmescounty.news
Holmes County awarded beautification grants
Two beautification project grants were awarded to the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners when they met in regular session Dec. 20. Tim Parsons of Liberty Partners, advised the board of awards for two separate projects to enhance the attractiveness of U.S. 79 with $50,125 and State Road 81 with $30,375 at the Alabama state line.
mypanhandle.com
Lynn Haven corruption defendant affirms guilty plea
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teacher and former Lynn Haven city commissioner once again affirmed that he was guilty of a felony count of fraud and told a federal judge he did not want to fight the charge at trial. Antonius Barnes was once accused of being bribed...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven Body Found
Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County.
Georgia man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at Destin driver in road rage incident: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Daniel Schmidt, 23, of Robins, Ga. faces an aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon following a road rage incident in Destin on Dec. 21, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said a driver called for help after a road rage incident around 4 p.m. The victim’s statement said […]
wtvy.com
Weather-related power outages affecting Wiregrass customers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As a major batch of cold air and wind arrives into the Wiregrass region, we are getting some scattered reports of power outages across the viewing area. As of now, Dothan Utilities is only reporting 2 verified outages near the intersection of South Range Street and Oglethorpe Street. For an active look at the Dothan Utilities outage map, click here.
