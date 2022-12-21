W00000000 HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA ORDINANCE AMENDMENT Existing Establishments The Holmes County Board of County Commissioners proposes to amend ordinance 22-05 and adopt the following …

Read full article on original website
Related
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The main thoroughfare between Niceville and Destin will remain under similar management for the upcoming year. Gov. DeSantis appointed three people to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority board on Dec. 21. “Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dewey “Parker” Destin and the reappointment of James Neilson Jr. and Kim Wintner to the Mid-Bay […]
fosterfollynews.net
City of Chipley, Florida Announces Mitigation Project Bid for Fire and Police Station on December 20, 2022
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids, submitted in triplicate, will be accepted by the City of Chipley, located at the Chipley City Hall, 1442 Jackson Avenue, Chipley, Florida 32428, until 2:00 p.m., local time on January 18, 2023. Bids will be opened in...
Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
holmescounty.news
Holmes County awarded beautification grants
Two beautification project grants were awarded to the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners when they met in regular session Dec. 20. Tim Parsons of Liberty Partners, advised the board of awards for two separate projects to enhance the attractiveness of U.S. 79 with $50,125 and State Road 81 with $30,375 at the Alabama state line.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 22, 2022
Enoch Toole, 21, Alford, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Smith, 46, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 176 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
wdhn.com
Farm Center purchase put on hold by the City of Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The sale of the Houston County Farm Center from the hands of Houston County to the city of Dothan has been put on hold. As new ideas are coming out on what could happen to this piece of county history. The closing of the Houston...
mypanhandle.com
Lynn Haven corruption defendant affirms guilty plea
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teacher and former Lynn Haven city commissioner once again affirmed that he was guilty of a felony count of fraud and told a federal judge he did not want to fight the charge at trial. Antonius Barnes was once accused of being bribed...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022
On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
wdhn.com
Coffee County’s longtime E911 coordinator is retiring
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN) — On New Year’s Eve, a public servant for a half-century will officially retire. WDHN caught up with Coffee County E911 coordinator, Marvin McIlwain, and the man chosen. to succeed him at the end of the year. At 80 years old, McIlwain is calling...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes. Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
Florida Cities, Counties File Suits Over Opioid Epidemic
Local governments in Northwest Florida and Miami-Dade County have filed lawsuits seeking damages from the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company over its past work in helping market opioids. Eight Northwest Florida counties and four cities, stretching from Tallahassee to Pensacola, filed a lawsuit Monday
Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
Project to expand Griffitts Parkway continues
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners are making plans to alleviate traffic in Panama City Beach. On Tuesday, they moved forward with plans for a design phase to expand Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway. The county is looking to expand the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. This is the third […]
Emergency warming shelters opening in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are teaming up with local non-profits to provide cold weather shelter for those who need it. Pastors United and Rebuild Bay County, Inc. are working in conjunction with Bay County Emergency Management and the city of Panama City to open an emergency warming shelter Thursday evening. It […]
wdhn.com
Local power outages during the extreme morning cold
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
WJHG-TV
Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
getthecoast.com
Fundraiser launched to help Bonefish Grill employees in Destin following restaurant fire
On Monday morning, Destin Fire Control District, along with multiple other departments, responded to a kitchen fire at Bonefish Grill on Emerald Coast Pkwy in Destin. According to the report from Destin Fire, the fire started in the kitchen and pushed into the attic space. Early-arriving crews were able to put an aggressive stop to the fire before it extended into neighboring businesses.
wdhn.com
Missing person alert canceled for elderly Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– The missing person alert has been canceled for a 72-year-old man who was missing since November 29. The alert for Michael Otecia Matthews was canceled between midnight and 1:00 a.m. Friday Morning. No other information has been released at this time. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
Comments / 0