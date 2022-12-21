W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR RFP 22-2 BOARD CLERK SERVICES Proposal Due Date/Time: January 18, 2023 @ 3:00 PM EST The Highway 79 Corridor …

Read full article on original website
W00000000 PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission of the City of Port St. Joe, Florida, at its meeting on the 3rd day of January 2023, at 12 Noon EDST, in the regular …
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission of the City of Port St. Joe, Florida, at its meeting on the 3rd day of January 2023, at 12 Noon EDST, in the regular Commission Chamber at the Ward Ridge Building, 2775 Garrison Avenue, Port St. Joe, Florida, will have the Final reading and consideration of adoption an Ordinance with the following title:
Holmes County awarded beautification grants
Two beautification project grants were awarded to the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners when they met in regular session Dec. 20. Tim Parsons of Liberty Partners, advised the board of awards for two separate projects to enhance the attractiveness of U.S. 79 with $50,125 and State Road 81 with $30,375 at the Alabama state line.
W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that EMD 401K TRUST, the Certificate Holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate, has filed said Certificate for a Tax Deed …
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that EMD 401K TRUST, the Certificate Holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate, has filed said Certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Tax Deed Application number, Real Estate number, Certificate number, Date of Issuance and Name(s) in which it was assessed are as follows:
W00000000 HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA ORDINANCE AMENDMENT Existing Establishments The Holmes County Board of County Commissioners proposes to amend ordinance 22-05 and adopt the following …
The Holmes County Board of County Commissioners proposes to amend ordinance 22-05 and adopt the following languge by ordinance:. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any establishment who previously sold alcoholic beverages at their place of business, and who was also in conformity with all laws, regulations, and ordinances of Holmes County and the State of Florida, but due to the foregoing new land use provisions no longer qualify to sell intoxicating alcoholic beverages, shall automatically qualify for the land use provision which shall enable them to upgrade their establishment to sell alcoholic beverages, including but not limited to beer, wine, and liquor.
Gov. DeSantis names 3 to Mid-Bay Bridge Authority
The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority bills the bridge as 'the quickest way to Destin.'. The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority is seeing three familiar faces return after Gov. Ron DeSantis named his appointments to the panel this week. Dewey “Parker” Destin continues his service on the Authority as a business owner and former...
Project to expand Griffitts Parkway continues
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners are making plans to alleviate traffic in Panama City Beach. On Tuesday, they moved forward with plans for a design phase to expand Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway. The county is looking to expand the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. This is the third […]
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE …
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2005-3CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-3CB Plaintiff(s),. vs. KAREN ELIZABETH JOHNSON;. Defendant(s). CASE NO.:19000341CAAXMX. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE.
Farm Center purchase put on hold by the City of Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The sale of the Houston County Farm Center from the hands of Houston County to the city of Dothan has been put on hold. As new ideas are coming out on what could happen to this piece of county history. The closing of the Houston...
Coffee County’s longtime E911 coordinator is retiring
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN) — On New Year’s Eve, a public servant for a half-century will officially retire. WDHN caught up with Coffee County E911 coordinator, Marvin McIlwain, and the man chosen. to succeed him at the end of the year. At 80 years old, McIlwain is calling...
Mobile Home Park Water FOLO
Bay County is opening an emergency shelter because of this weekend's frigid temperatures. Vernon High School's Amanda Justice is our Golden Apple award winner this week. Couple recounts loss from Chipola Complex Fire.
Emergency warming shelters opening in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are teaming up with local non-profits to provide cold weather shelter for those who need it. Pastors United and Rebuild Bay County, Inc. are working in conjunction with Bay County Emergency Management and the city of Panama City to open an emergency warming shelter Thursday evening. It […]
Water back on at Panama City Mobile Home Park, 8 days later
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After NewsChannel 7′s investigation into the water being shut off at a local mobile home park, the water is finally back on. Tenants living in the Panama City Mobile Home Park, located in Springfield, went around eight days without running water before it was turned back on last Tuesday. While residents said they’re very appreciative to finally be able to cook and do laundry in their own homes again, some said they’re still upset with how the situation was handled.
Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes. Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.
Temporary road closure in Enterprise may cause traffic delays
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, the Enterprise City Council approved the temporary closure of portions of three roads near the new Recreation and Aquatic Center construction site on East Lee Street. Sections of East Brunson Street, Hollis Street, and Swenson Street will be closed effective immediately. Those streets...
Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
Florida Cities, Counties File Suits Over Opioid Epidemic
Local governments in Northwest Florida and Miami-Dade County have filed lawsuits seeking damages from the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company over its past work in helping market opioids. Eight Northwest Florida counties and four cities, stretching from Tallahassee to Pensacola, filed a lawsuit Monday
Lynn Haven corruption defendant affirms guilty plea
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teacher and former Lynn Haven city commissioner once again affirmed that he was guilty of a felony count of fraud and told a federal judge he did not want to fight the charge at trial. Antonius Barnes was once accused of being bribed...
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company. St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.
Lynn Haven Body Found
Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County. Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market. Updated: 11 hours ago. Shopping for last-minute gifts at your local farmers market. Deck the halls with NewsChannel 7 Today.
