W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR RFP 22-2 BOARD CLERK SERVICES Proposal Due Date/Time: January 18, 2023 @ 3:00 PM EST The Highway 79 Corridor …

The Holmes County Board of County Commissioners proposes to amend ordinance 22-05 and adopt the following languge by ordinance:. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any establishment who previously sold alcoholic beverages at their place of business, and who was also in conformity with all laws, regulations, and ordinances of Holmes County and the State of Florida, but due to the foregoing new land use provisions no longer qualify to sell intoxicating alcoholic beverages, shall automatically qualify for the land use provision which shall enable them to upgrade their establishment to sell alcoholic beverages, including but not limited to beer, wine, and liquor.

HOLMES COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO