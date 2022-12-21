Former Panthers WR Devin Funchess considering move to basketball

Devin Funchess’ switch from wide receiver to tight end hasn’t exactly panned out that well. So, maybe he needs to make an even bigger switch.

The former Carolina Panthers pass catcher recently chopped it up with Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports—tackling subjects that ranged anywhere from his potential NFL suitors to his old quarterback Cam Newton to the resurgence of NBA star John Wall. And as far as that first topic goes, Funchess said his people have been in touch with multiple teams.

“My agent, he done talked to about three of ’em,” he told Robinson. “It’s up and down just because I’m outside. I’m 6-4, 235. And you got a whole bunch of these in-between players. So I don’t play special teams, I don’t have that type of body. So it’s me just waiting on that right fit.”

But what if he doesn’t eventually find that right fit? Well, Funchess said he may make a run at his main love—basketball.

“When it comes to my love and my passion, I love the game of basketball,” said Funchess, who said he had to give up hoops for the pigskin back in high school. “As in my transition from dwindling down in the NFL, being an eight-year vet, I’m still 28 years old. I can still go through something. I know I’d have to go overseas and play, get some film. But after that, my dream growing up was to play in the NBA. That’s my main goal and that’s what I’m gonna make happen.”

Four of those years in the league came with Carolina, where Funchess began as a second-round pick from 2015. He’d go on to compile 161 receptions, 2,223 yards and 21 touchdowns as a Panther.

Funchess has not played an NFL down since 2019.