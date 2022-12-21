Read full article on original website
Despite Decreasing Home Prices, Homes are Less Affordable in the U.S., ATTOM Finds
ATTOM’s fourth-quarter 2022 U.S. Home Affordability Report shows that median-priced single-family homes and condos are less affordable in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to historical averages in 99% of counties across the nation with enough data to analyze – far above the 68% of counties that were less affordable in the fourth quarter of 2021.
MBA: Mortgage Application Payments Dropped by Nearly 2 Percent in November
Homebuyer affordability improved in November, with the national median payment applied for by applicants decreasing 1.8% to $1,977 from $2,012 in October. This is according to the Mortgage Bankers Association‘s (MBA) Purchase Applications Payment Index (PAPI), which measures how new monthly mortgage payments vary across time – relative to income – using data from MBA’s Weekly Applications Survey (WAS).
