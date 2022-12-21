Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump 'conspiracy'
WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
Congress approves new election rules in Jan. 6 response
Congress on Friday gave final passage to legislation changing the arcane law that governs the certification of a presidential contest, the strongest effort yet to avoid a repeat of Donald Trump's violence-inflaming push to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. The House passed an overhaul of the Electoral Count...
Jan. 6 report: Trump 'lit that fire' of Capitol insurrection
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
WASHINGTON — A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers raced to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill passed mostly along party lines, 225-201....
DAVID BROOKS: Biden's America finds its voice
EDITOR'S NOTE: David Brooks is a columnist with The NEw York Times and the author of “The Road to Character” and, most recently, “The Second Mountain.”. The cameras mostly focused on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address to Congress on Wednesday night, but I focused my attention as much as I could on the audience in the room. There was fervor, admiration, yelling and whooping. In a divided nation, we don’t often get to see the Congress rise up, virtually as one, with ovations, applause, many in blue dresses and yellow ties.
IRS mandatory presidential audit policy goes under spotlight
WASHINGTON — An IRS policy governing the audits of tax returns filed by U.S. presidents is under new scrutiny after a report published by a congressional panel found the agency failed to perform the mandatory inspection of Donald Trump's returns until Congress pressed for information about the process. The...
US: Jan. 6 participant arrested after California standoff
LOS ANGELES — Federal agents took a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol into custody for his alleged role in the insurrection after an hourslong standoff Thursday, authorities said. Eric Christie, 56, was arrested in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley,...
Rep.-elect George Santos silent amid questions about resume
NEW YORK — A New York Republican who won a U.S. House seat in November is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence he fabricated parts of his life story. During his campaign, George Santos, 34, boasted impressive academic and professional credentials and portrayed himself as an embodiment of the American dream. After growing up in a working-class, immigrant family in Queens and getting a high school equivalency diploma, he said he had a lightning-fast rise in the world of finance, culminating in his participation in “landmark deals on Wall Street.”
Editions of Jan. 6 report already on Amazon best seller list
NEW YORK — It took less than a day for the Jan. 6 report to go from public unveiling to the bestseller list on Amazon.com. By late Friday, three editions of the Congressional probe of the 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump were in the top 30 on Amazon. The editions include one with a foreword by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, published by Harper Paperbacks; A Celadon Books release with a foreword by New Yorker editor David Remnick and an epilogue by Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and member of the House Select Committee; and a volume by the Hachette Book Group imprint Twelve, published in coordination with The New York Times.
Cubans, Nicaraguans drive migration to US border in November
SAN DIEGO — Illegal border crossings by Cubans and Nicaraguans rose sharply in November while overall migration flows were little changed from October, U.S. authorities said Friday. The snapshot is the latest detailed account of who is crossing the border from Mexico amid preparations to end a Trump-era asylum...
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
EL PASO, TEXAS — Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border. Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El Paso,...
Real coffee, but a fake 'Starbucks' in piracy-ridden Iraq
BAGHDAD — Everything from the signboard outside down to the napkins bears the official emblem of the top international coffee chain. But in Baghdad, looks are deceiving: The “Starbucks” in the Iraqi capital is unlicensed. Real Starbucks merchandise is imported from neighboring countries to stock the three...
Judge kept FTX execs' plea deals secret to get founder to US
NEW YORK — A judge kept secret that two of Sam Bankman-Fried’s closest associates had turned against him so the cryptocurrency entrepreneur wouldn’t get spooked and fight extradition from the Bahamas, according to court transcripts made public Friday. U.S. prosecutors in New York waited until Bankman-Fried, the...
International migration drove US population growth in 2022
The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number...
Germany formally suspends guarantees for business with Iran
BERLIN — The German government said Friday it is formally suspending export credit and investment guarantees for business in Iran in the wake of authorities' crackdown on protests. The Economy Ministry said it also has suspended other “economic formats,” including a dialogue on energy issues, in view of “the...
Group urges feds to investigate Snapchat over fentanyl sales
WASHINGTON — As the U.S. deals with its deadliest overdose crisis to date, a national crime-prevention group is calling on the Justice Department to clamp down on social media's role in the spread of fentanyl, the drug largely driving a troubling spike in overdose deaths among teenagers. The National...
Affidavit: NC still $677.8M short of Leandro education plan
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is $677.8 million short of its funding obligations for the long-running Leandro education adequacy lawsuit, according to an affidavit filed this week. The affidavit suggests far greater bipartisan political favor for educator salary increases than for most other education endeavors; what has been funded...
