Iowa State

natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE
watchers.news

Southern U.S. storm forecast to unleash many months’ worth of snow on parts of New Mexico and Texas, U.S.

Moderate to major impacts are likely across much of southeast New Mexico and parts of West Texas through early this weekend due to heavy snow and gusty winds. A storm tracking through the southern United States will pack heavy rain that will hinder post-Thanksgiving travel and could trigger urban flooding in Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Big Storms Heading Toward Georgia

(CNN) -- Severe storms are rumbling towards Georgia and could deliver tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. More than 40 million people from southeastern Texas eastward to Georgia and northward to central Indiana and Illinois are under at least a marginal threat of severe weather Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
GEORGIA STATE
Simplemost

Which Cities Have The Best Chance Of Seeing A White Christmas?

Many people say they’re dreaming of a white Christmas, but most locales in the U.S. will likely not have snow on Dec. 25. According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, most major U.S. cities’ chances of seeing a white Christmas are well below 50%. NOAA considers a Christmas to be white if there is at least one inch of snow on the ground.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

More unsettled weather takes aim at West Coast

Most along the West Coast have been no stranger to unsettled weather as of late, with frequent rounds of cold rain near the coasts, heavy snow at higher elevations, and strong winds ripping through many regions. After yet another storm slammed into the coast this weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say more of the same will be in store through the week, with more opportunities for beneficial rainfall up and down the coast.
OREGON STATE
WRAL News

Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel

MISSION, KAN. — A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold that created mayhem for those traveling for the Christmas holiday. The storm that arrived earlier in the week downed power lines, littered highways...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Back-to-back storm fronts bring snow, rain to the West

The second of two back-to-back storms was moving across the West this weekend, bringing another round of snow, rain and blustery winds. There were whiteout conditions in Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday, as the powerful storm swept through the state, making for dangerous driving conditions. The heavy snow, coupled with high...
LOVELAND, CO
WRAL News

Holiday procrastinators are back in force. Blame inflation.

NEW YORK — Last year, Lucila Gomez and her husband started their holiday shopping around Thanksgiving and wrapped it up a week before Christmas, spending $750 on tablets and clothing for their three children and relatives. This year? Gomez is waiting until she gets her annual bonus on Friday...
BUCKEYE, AZ
