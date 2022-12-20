ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, AR

Forecast still predicts plummeting temperatures later this week, Bradley County could see single digits and negative wind chills

salineriverchronicle.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Bradley County

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Dallas-Cleveland-Lincoln-Desha-Ouachita-Calhoun-Bradley-Drew- Including the cities of Fordyce, Rison, Kingsland, Star City,. Gould, Dumas, McGehee, Camden, Hampton, Thornton, Warren,. and Monticello. 1010 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS. EVENING…. …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL...
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Hard freeze warning out for Four State region

South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Dantavius Fredjuan Madison, 18. Madison is described as a black male standing at five feet two inches tall and weighing 144 lbs. Madison has warrants issued for his arrest on these charges:. One count...
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
arkadelphian.com

Former Sparkman man struck at Oaklawn crosswalk

A Benton man succumbed to injuries suffered from being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy Hot Springs street. Jason Reece Givens, 48, of Benton, died Sunday, Dec. 18, at CHI St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he was taken after being hit on the 2700 block of Central Avenue.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for man wanted for Attempted Vehicle Burglary and Theft; believed to be in Downsville or Farmerville

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 40-year-old Heath M. Caples who is wanted for multiple counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property. According to officials, Caples is described as a White male who stands at […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
arkadelphian.com

2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident

A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
ARKADELPHIA, AR

