Drew County, AR

Youngest elected mayor, Jaylen Smith of Earle, to speak at Drew County Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

By salineriverchronicle
salineriverchronicle.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 8

actionnews5.com

‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
MARION, AR
WREG

Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
MARVELL, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Bradley County

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Dallas-Cleveland-Lincoln-Desha-Ouachita-Calhoun-Bradley-Drew- Including the cities of Fordyce, Rison, Kingsland, Star City,. Gould, Dumas, McGehee, Camden, Hampton, Thornton, Warren,. and Monticello. 1010 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS. EVENING…. …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL...
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bradley, Drew, Cleveland, and Calhoun Counties

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO. WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills below zero are expected. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the primary potential impact is for the potential of a fairly widespread Flash Freeze. A Flash Freeze occurs when the ground is wet, and the air temperature falls below freeing very fast, resulting in a thin sheet of ice developing along all previously wet surfaces. The ice is typically not very thick, but even a very thin layer of ice is enough to wreck havoc on the roadways.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
WREG

Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
COVINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW issues boil water notice for all customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) has issued a Boil Water Advisory for all customers. Multiple water lines have broken due to the freezing temperatures and that has caused low pressure issues, according to MLGW. MLGW has asked that anyone who gets water from them should...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.

DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
salineriverchronicle.com

UAPB confirms Alonzo Hampton named Golden Lions Head Football Coach

PINE BLUFF, ARK. – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Director of Athletics Chris Robinson announced Thursday afternoon that Alonzo Hampton has been named the Golden Lions 22nd head football coach, bringing him back to his home state. The Warren, Ark., native will return to one of his previous coaching stops, having been with the Golden Lions five seasons from 2006 to 2010.
PINE BLUFF, AR
WREG

City Watch issued for missing 18-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch for 18-year-old Cedric Perry Thursday afternoon. Perry was last seen wearing a green and white jacket with blue sweatpants near I-40 and Hollywood. Police say Perry’s family is concerned about his welfare. If you see him or know anything about his whereabouts, call the Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Osceola firefighters call in backup

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Trying to stay warm during these arctic blasts can be hard, and staying safe can be even harder. Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house fire on North Pearl Street. Once firefighters were on the scene,...
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Man arrested after one shot, killed in north Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Shelby County Thursday evening. Deputies have arrested 23-year-old Najja Simmons in the fatal shooting of Johnnie Taylor II, 45, on the 3900 block of Piermont Street. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. According to reports, Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

