Youngest elected mayor, Jaylen Smith of Earle, to speak at Drew County Martin Luther King Jr Celebration

actionnews5.com
‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Winter weather advisory issued for Bradley County
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Dallas-Cleveland-Lincoln-Desha-Ouachita-Calhoun-Bradley-Drew- Including the cities of Fordyce, Rison, Kingsland, Star City,. Gould, Dumas, McGehee, Camden, Hampton, Thornton, Warren,. and Monticello. 1010 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS. EVENING…. …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL...
salineriverchronicle.com
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bradley, Drew, Cleveland, and Calhoun Counties
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO. WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills below zero are expected. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the primary potential impact is for the potential of a fairly widespread Flash Freeze. A Flash Freeze occurs when the ground is wet, and the air temperature falls below freeing very fast, resulting in a thin sheet of ice developing along all previously wet surfaces. The ice is typically not very thick, but even a very thin layer of ice is enough to wreck havoc on the roadways.
KATV
U.S. Army Pine Bluff Arsenal say residents should not be alarmed if they hear or see this
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Pine Bluff announced on Monday that residents in Pine Bluff should not be worried if they see smoke or hear any noise coming from the installation. The installation will be going on from Tuesday, Dec. 20 until Thursday, Dec. 22. The Arsenal's...
Memphis mayor issues state of emergency due to severe winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has issued a state of emergency for the city as severe winter weather grips the area. Temperatures are hovering in the single digits with sub-zero wind chills. Part of the mayor’s declaration describes conditions in the Mid-South, including the freezing rain, sleet...
Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Deltaplex News: Sources say Alonzo Hampton to be named next head UAPB football coach
Although Saline River Chronicle has not independently confirmed, according to Deltaplex News, multiple sources have informed them that former Lumberjack player and coach Alonzo Hampton is soon to be named the next head football coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Hampton is a 2004 Warren Lumberjack Hall...
MLGW issues boil water notice for all customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) has issued a Boil Water Advisory for all customers. Multiple water lines have broken due to the freezing temperatures and that has caused low pressure issues, according to MLGW. MLGW has asked that anyone who gets water from them should...
KTLO
Investigation finds Jonesboro officer participated in exercises leading up to his death, contradicting initial accounts
This still image taken from video released in an Arkansas State Police report shows Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks being attended to by medical personnel during a July 17 training at a state police academy. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Arkansas State Police investigators were originally led to...
Southwest Tennessee counties to experience rolling blackouts amid severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As winter weather leads to power outages across some of the Mid-South, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation and other local power companies have requested to implement rolling blackouts. These blackouts will avoid major outages, officials said. Due to extremely low temperatures across our region, the...
Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.
DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
salineriverchronicle.com
UAPB confirms Alonzo Hampton named Golden Lions Head Football Coach
PINE BLUFF, ARK. – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Director of Athletics Chris Robinson announced Thursday afternoon that Alonzo Hampton has been named the Golden Lions 22nd head football coach, bringing him back to his home state. The Warren, Ark., native will return to one of his previous coaching stops, having been with the Golden Lions five seasons from 2006 to 2010.
City Watch issued for missing 18-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch for 18-year-old Cedric Perry Thursday afternoon. Perry was last seen wearing a green and white jacket with blue sweatpants near I-40 and Hollywood. Police say Perry’s family is concerned about his welfare. If you see him or know anything about his whereabouts, call the Memphis Police […]
Bastrop Police Department requesting help identifying the owner of a vehicle used in a homicide
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle shown in the photograph below. On November 17, 2022, a homicide occurred on Gibbs Street in Bastrop, Louisiana, involving the vehicle. If you have any information about the vehicle above or the homicide, you […]
Kait 8
Osceola firefighters call in backup
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Trying to stay warm during these arctic blasts can be hard, and staying safe can be even harder. Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house fire on North Pearl Street. Once firefighters were on the scene,...
12-year-old Memphis rapper spreads message of positivity, inspiration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re in the midst of a joyful holiday season, but one Memphis rapper hopes to make spirits bright year-round. He’s only 12 years old, but he’s already sending positive messages through his music. Otis Morris, who raps as “Yung Hunnid,” said most people...
Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
WSMV
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
Man arrested after one shot, killed in north Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Shelby County Thursday evening. Deputies have arrested 23-year-old Najja Simmons in the fatal shooting of Johnnie Taylor II, 45, on the 3900 block of Piermont Street. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. According to reports, Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
