arkadelphian.com
Former Sparkman man struck at Oaklawn crosswalk
A Benton man succumbed to injuries suffered from being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy Hot Springs street. Jason Reece Givens, 48, of Benton, died Sunday, Dec. 18, at CHI St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he was taken after being hit on the 2700 block of Central Avenue.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union COVID-19 cases up
COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,508. Total Active Cases: 46. Up two since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases:...
2020 murder of man who was missing in Arkansas remains a mystery
DREW COUNTY (KTVE/KARD)— It’s been two years too long for one family to mourn the murder of their loved one. It’s a case investigators say they haven’t given up on and say they will not stop until one Arkansas man’s killer is behind bars. 26-year-old Marquis Martin had been missing for almost a month before […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Deltaplex News: Sources say Alonzo Hampton to be named next head UAPB football coach
Although Saline River Chronicle has not independently confirmed, according to Deltaplex News, multiple sources have informed them that former Lumberjack player and coach Alonzo Hampton is soon to be named the next head football coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Hampton is a 2004 Warren Lumberjack Hall...
arkadelphian.com
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
