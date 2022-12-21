Read full article on original website
Shabazz defeats Arts: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Girls basketball recap
Keyona Bailey scored 13 points and Ty’Naijah Saxton tallied eight steals to lead Shabazz to a 27-13 victory over Arts in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Shabazz (1-3) wins its first game of the season after losing to Barringer, Irvington, and Montclair to open...
Newark East Side defeats Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
Sutan Fitzpatrick scored 18 points to lead Newark East Side past Newark Central 61-38 in Newark. Newark East Side (2-2) took control early as it led 28-6 at the end of the first quarter before taking a 30-point lead into halftime. Amir Abdullah added 15 points while Alesi Mingo had 13.
Vig shines on defense to lead South Brunswick past West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Girls basketball recap
Meher Vig tallied her first double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 steals to propel South Brunswick to a commanding 59-22 victory over West Windsor-Plainsboro North. Katie Rausch recorded 14 points for South Brunswick (4-1), who jumped out to a commanding 35-12 lead at halftime and continued to...
No. 15 Arts rolls past Weequahic: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley recorded 16 points to lead Arts, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a convincing 69-33 victory over Weequahic in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Arts (4-1) jumped out to a commanding 21-8 lead by the end first quarter. After a tightly...
Barringer over American History - Newark Holiday Tournament - Girls basketball recap
Mya Cowans scored seven points and tallied 12 steals to help give seventh-seeded Barringer a 30-20 win over 10th-seeded American History in the play-in round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament at Barringer. Barringer (2-3) will play second-seeded Newark Central on Tuesday at Shabazz. Aryany Bautista also scored seven...
Brick Memorial defeats Toms River East - Boys basketball recap
Josh Michigan scored 22 points to lead Brick Memorial past Toms River East 55-45 in Toms River. Brick Memorial (3-0) sported a 26-17 lead at halftime before holding on in the second half as it outscored Toms River East 29-28. Dorian Alston added 13 points. Dylan Russell posted a double-double...
Central Regional defeats Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap
Miles Chevalier scored 25 points for Central Regional in its 64-33 win over Manchester Township in Bayville. Tied at 13 at the end of the first quarter, Central Regional (3-0) took control in the second allowing just three points and sported a 37-16 lead at halftime. Central Regional continued to roll in the second half outscoring Manchester Township 27-17.
Boys basketball: Hoboken stops Glen Ridge for third win
Bryson Lopez tallied 19 points and five rebounds to help lead Hoboken to its third victory of the season with a 67-39 win in Hoboken. Jasir Lane recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds while Joel Lopez had 11 points and three rebounds for Hoboken (3-1). Simon Celeberti-Byam finished with eight points and four assists and Lamir Boxley dished out four assists.
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep downs Monsignor Farrell (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Harper scored 23 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 57-51 win against Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) on Staten Island in New York. Bosco, which is now 4-0, outscored the opposition 32-22 in the middle two quarters. Farrell led 13-9 after the first quarter.
Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
Wrestling: Newark East Side stays unbeaten with win over Newark Collegiate
Newark East Side rolled to a 47-24 road dual win over Newark Collegiate, in Newark. The win improved East Side to 4-0 on the season. East Side recorded pins in four of its 10 victories. Jose K Martinez (132), Orlin Solorzano (144), Marcelo Gripi (157), and Ben Doumbia all gave...
Boys Basketball: Point Boro edges Ranney, makes clutch plays (PHOTOS)
Stephen Mellett made the go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes to go to help give Point Pleasant Boro a 67-64 victory against Ranney in Point Pleasant. Mellett’s triple put Point Boro ahead 57-56. He finished with 13 points in the game. Jake Venturoso also drained five 3-pointesr and tallied a career-best 24 points.
Wrestling: No. 19 Hunterdon Central fends off Roselle Park in 57-24 final
Hunterdon Central, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, saw four pins in a row from junior Ryan Seemon (215), senior Bennett Cayero (285), junior Ryan Sherlock (106) and senior Peter Plesh (113) on its way to a 57-24 win over Roselle Park in Roselle Park. It’s the second time...
No. 6 Southern storms into Jackson, breezes to 4th-straight win over rival Jaguars
It rained, sleeted and snowed in Jackson Township Friday afternoon — and that was before the storm arrived. Southern, ranked No. 6 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20, blew into the Jackson Memorial gymnasium like a Nor’easter then dropped an avalanche of bonus points on the Jaguars. Southern...
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Tues., Dec. 20
WATCH: Irvington football sees special senior core sign with Power 5 programs
Wednesday marked the finish line for one of the best senior classes in Irvington football history. The group will see defensive backs Adon Shuler and Nasir Addison play at Notre Dame and Kentucky, respectfully, while wide receiver/defensive lineman Famah Toure is set to take the field at Rutgers in 2023, and he isn’t the first Toure to do so.
Rutgers basketball crushes Bucknell, maintains perfect record against low-major opponents
Six low-major opponents down, one more to go for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (8-4, 1-1) crushed Bucknell in a dominant 85-50 win on Friday, easily avoiding the pitfalls of playing a game two days before Christmas against a lowly opponent in front of a sleepy, half-filled Jersey Mike’s Arena with students away on break.
Some churches switch to pre-filled Communion cups amid ongoing COVID worries
On a recent Sunday morning at Grace Church in Ridgewood, the service closely resembled how the congregation worshiped before the pandemic. Senior pastor Aaron Syvertsen preached a sermon, as usual. And members sang Christmas hymns in the church decorated with garland and light-adorned trees. But one thing was different: Instead...
‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace’ movie filming in Newark with Chiwetel Ejiofor
In the bestselling 2014 book “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace,” Jeff Hobbs tells the story of Peace, his Yale roommate who died after being fatally shot in Newark when he was 30. Peace, an exceptional student, studied molecular biochemistry and biophysics at Yale. He was...
'Homicide’ star and other benefactors to help save NJ's ‘Freed Slave House’
Andre Braugher, star of "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," stepped in along with community members in Montclair, New Jersey amid fears they’d lost the home once owned by James Howe, who'd been enslaved and then manumitted by the township's founding family. [ more › ]
