Boys Basketball: Point Boro edges Ranney, makes clutch plays (PHOTOS)
Stephen Mellett made the go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes to go to help give Point Pleasant Boro a 67-64 victory against Ranney in Point Pleasant. Mellett’s triple put Point Boro ahead 57-56. He finished with 13 points in the game. Jake Venturoso also drained five 3-pointesr and tallied a career-best 24 points.
Montville’s upset of No. 1 Delbarton may have far-reaching impact on state tourney
There were no water bucket baths or parades through town on fire trucks Tuesday night after Montville defeated Delbarton, the No. 1-ranked wrestling team in New Jersey and No. 10-ranked team in the nation, 57-22. If you missed it, Delbarton lost 10 of 14 bouts — including six forfeits —...
$5 Becomes $13.5K For Ewing NJ Lottery Player
A $5 New Jersey Lottery Fast Play ticket made $13,508 for one lucky player in Ewing. The ticket is 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, Dec. 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner.
N.J. weather: Flooding, flash freeze threat today. Wicked wind chills for Christmas weekend.
A wild weather day is in the forecast for Friday with rain, coastal flooding, fierce wind gusts up to 60 mph and a cold front that will hit New Jersey like an Arctic freight train with the potential for a dangerous flash freeze on roads and bitter cold temperatures for Christmas weekend.
Body found near cliffs at N.J.-N.Y. border
An investigation was underway Thursday after a body was found at the scenic State Line Lookout in Bergen County, authorities said. Palisades Interstate Parkway police and members of the county’s rappel team were in Alpine to recover the body, officials said. No other information was immediately available, a police spokesman said.
One of NJ's largest school districts brings back mask mandate for students
One of New Jersey’s largest school districts is requiring students to mask up again in the final days before the holiday break due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Massive flooding in N.J. reaches heights not seen since Superstorm Sandy. And now a deep freeze has hit.
Dozens of towns and cities in New Jersey were hit with heavy flooding from the strong storm system that blasted the region with heavy rain, fierce winds, small hail and brief snow showers Friday. And the impacts aren’t over yet. A deep freeze is now setting in, thanks to...
N.J. weather: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast.
UPDATE: With possible flash freeze looming, forecaster advises drivers to ‘stay home’. A powerful storm packing a hazardous mix of heavy rain, flooding and wind gusts up to 60 mph will hit New Jersey today followed by the potential for a dangerous flash freeze Friday as temperatures plummet to the coldest temperatures in four years.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Wind gusts up to 60 mph knock out power to thousands
The strong storm that has slammed New Jersey with winds gusting as high as 60 mph Friday has knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses across the state. As of 11:20 a.m. Friday, around 7,500 customers were without power statewide. The number climbed to more than 11,900 outages as of 1:45 p.m. and 25,000 outages as of 5:20 p.m.
1 Dead In South Brunswick Crash: Prosecutor
A passenger in a vehicle that was escaping a crime scene was found dead after the vehicle crashed in South Brunswick Township, authorities say. The fatal crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 on Beekman Road at the intersection near Old Beekman Road, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office.
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts
Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
Princeton Fitness & Wellness at Plainsboro fitness center will close Dec. 31
After a decade run, the Princeton Fitness & Wellness Center at Plainsboro is closing its doors Dec. 31, according to Penn Medicine Princeton Health officials. The move is the result of a recently completed strategic plan, which concluded that additional space is needed on the Princeton Medical Center’s campus at 7 Plainsboro Road in Plainsboro Township to meet increased demands for medical care and services, officials said.
Jersey Cash 5 Winner Sold In Edison
Call it a Christmas miracle. A lucky New Jersey Lottery player bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket from an Edison grocery store and matched all five numbers pulled in the Thursday, Dec. 22 drawing, said state lotto representatives. The winner will eventually receive the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot prize worth...
N.J. weather: When will the storm arrive? Latest forecast, timing of strong storm and possible ‘flash freeze’
UPDATE: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast. New Jersey is bracing for a nasty December storm that will arrive on Thursday and linger into the middle of the day on Friday before the first big blast of Arctic air this season sweeps in and pushes temperatures down into the teens — possible creating a dangerous “flash freeze.”
roi-nj.com
Jimenez, experienced hospital executive with roots in N.J., named new CEO of University Hospital
Ed Jimenez, a Florida hospital executive who previously held top positions at three northern New Jersey health systems, on Thursday was named CEO of University Hospital in Newark. Jimenez succeeds interim CEO Mary Maples, who was not a candidate for the position, and former CEO Shereef Elnahal, who announced in...
Ohio DraftKings promo code: Sign up now for a free $200 pre-launch bonus
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio sports betting is drawing closer to its January 1 launch date and if new customers use a DraftKings promo code to register...
N.J. weather: Will deep freeze make this the coldest Christmas on record? Here are the rankings.
It’s coming Friday afternoon into Friday night, as a brutal blast of Arctic air sweeps across our region — setting the stage for what will likely be the coldest Christmas Eve in 33 years and the coldest Christmas Day in 22 years.
Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township
Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and it was easy to literally buy the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
