Piscataway Township, NJ

$5 Becomes $13.5K For Ewing NJ Lottery Player

A $5 New Jersey Lottery Fast Play ticket made $13,508 for one lucky player in Ewing. The ticket is 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, Dec. 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Body found near cliffs at N.J.-N.Y. border

An investigation was underway Thursday after a body was found at the scenic State Line Lookout in Bergen County, authorities said. Palisades Interstate Parkway police and members of the county’s rappel team were in Alpine to recover the body, officials said. No other information was immediately available, a police spokesman said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
1 Dead In South Brunswick Crash: Prosecutor

A passenger in a vehicle that was escaping a crime scene was found dead after the vehicle crashed in South Brunswick Township, authorities say. The fatal crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 on Beekman Road at the intersection near Old Beekman Road, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts

Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Princeton Fitness & Wellness at Plainsboro fitness center will close Dec. 31

After a decade run, the Princeton Fitness & Wellness Center at Plainsboro is closing its doors Dec. 31, according to Penn Medicine Princeton Health officials. The move is the result of a recently completed strategic plan, which concluded that additional space is needed on the Princeton Medical Center’s campus at 7 Plainsboro Road in Plainsboro Township to meet increased demands for medical care and services, officials said.
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Cash 5 Winner Sold In Edison

Call it a Christmas miracle. A lucky New Jersey Lottery player bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket from an Edison grocery store and matched all five numbers pulled in the Thursday, Dec. 22 drawing, said state lotto representatives. The winner will eventually receive the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot prize worth...
EDISON, NJ
N.J. weather: When will the storm arrive? Latest forecast, timing of strong storm and possible ‘flash freeze’

UPDATE: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast. New Jersey is bracing for a nasty December storm that will arrive on Thursday and linger into the middle of the day on Friday before the first big blast of Arctic air this season sweeps in and pushes temperatures down into the teens — possible creating a dangerous “flash freeze.”
Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township

Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
PRINCETON, NJ
