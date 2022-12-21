ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

Boys basketball: Hoboken stops Glen Ridge for third win

Bryson Lopez tallied 19 points and five rebounds to help lead Hoboken to its third victory of the season with a 67-39 win in Hoboken. Jasir Lane recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds while Joel Lopez had 11 points and three rebounds for Hoboken (3-1). Simon Celeberti-Byam finished with eight points and four assists and Lamir Boxley dished out four assists.
Central Regional defeats Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap

Miles Chevalier scored 25 points for Central Regional in its 64-33 win over Manchester Township in Bayville. Tied at 13 at the end of the first quarter, Central Regional (3-0) took control in the second allowing just three points and sported a 37-16 lead at halftime. Central Regional continued to roll in the second half outscoring Manchester Township 27-17.
Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap

Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
Devils comeback effort wasted in 4-3 loss to Bruins | 3 takeaways, including Mackenzie Blackwood’s shaky performance

Yegor Sharangovich raised his stick in his right hand, then flashed a serious face at his teammates. After scoring on Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark with 6:13 minutes remaining in regulation, Sharangovich, his team trailing by one goal, wasn’t focused on the thumping Prudential Center crowd or chirping Bruins players. He wanted to mend the Devils’ sloppy second period woes by sparking a comeback victory against the best team in the NHL.
Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood after dud vs. Bruins: ‘I screwed up a little bit’

Mackenzie Blackwood sat on the wooden bench attached to his locker in the Devils’ dressing room and vented to Vitek Vanecek. The locker room mood was somber after New Jersey’s 4-3 loss to the Bruins on Friday, and the goalies – typically the most intense position group –took things especially hard. Vanecek played well, saving all five shots including one high danger chance against the a prolific Bruins offense.
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

