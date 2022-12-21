ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastoncourier.news

1955 – A Hill School Christmas

1955. Second grade at the Hill School in Redding meant we were the big kids. Hill was a four-room school that housed kindergarten, two first grade classes, and one second grade. Another second-grade class and grades three through eight were in the Redding Elementary School about a quarter mile away. Our teacher was Miss Hatzis.
REDDING, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services make new hires

BRISTOL – Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services recently hired Michael Tingley to serve as the department’s drug free communities project coordinator and Jay Crowley to be the youth and family coordinator. City officials said Tingley has served as a prevention specialist with Wheeler Health and the...
BRISTOL, CT
valleypressextra.com

Canton commission approves Applegate Village development plan

CANTON – The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 21 approved – with conditions – a 34-home housing plan for the former Applegate Farm properties located at the corner of Lawton and Washburn Roads. East Granby-based Roswell Development is planning to construct 34 free-standing, “maintenance...
CANTON, CT
hamlethub.com

For sale in Redding: iconic mansion built for Mark Twain, new price!

"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
REDDING, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Egan Awarded $2.45 Million by Connecticut Health Horizons Initiative

Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded $2.45 million from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a three year higher education program launched by Governor Ned Lamont. The program is designed to address the shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers in the state of Connecticut.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
HARTFORD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Subway on Bridgeport's Main Street to Open This Week

Gentry Vass of JVG Restaurant Group, LLC announces that the new Subway store on Bridgeport’s East Main Street will open its doors Wed., Dec. 28. Located next to The Dollar Tree at the plaza which also houses Price Cutter and Bridgeport Family Pharmacy, the store will feature the same menu as JVG Restaurant Group’s other locations, including one at 1219 Johnson Avenue which opened in late-August.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Power Lines Fall on School Bus in Guilford

Power lines fell on a school bus which children and a driver on board in Guilford Friday morning, according to police. It happened on West Street at Feather Lane. There were six children and the driver on the bus when energized powerlines came down on top of it, police said.
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Severely Damaged By Backhoe

A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was severely damaged after someone towed a backhoe through it, officials said. The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, was damaged on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when the backhoe struck multiple wooden beams that support the bridge's roof, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: $2.4M picturesque private island for sale in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever dreamed about living a secluded lifestyle, away from any neighbors with nothing but the sea around you? Look no further than Belden Island in Branford. The magical retreat is the ultimate vacation home with a $2.49 million price tag. The private island includes 1.04 acres in the Thimble […]
BRANFORD, CT
betheladvocate.com

Bethel Emergency Management Outage Update: “I do not have many answers.” Presently 489 Residents Still Without Power

Report by Paula Antolini, December 24, 2022, 11:05A EDT. Presently 489 Bethel residents are still without power today, according to Eversource reports, with no signs in sight for relief. On this Christmas Eve and Hanukkah weekend, and with Kwanzaa beginning on Monday, temperatures remain in the teens since yesterday, dipping...
BETHEL, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village

This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy