ARLINGTON, Texas − Gardner Minshew, in his first game replacing Jalen Hurts, had his moments, and both he and the Eagles made more than their share of mistakes. The most costly came with 2:07 left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles trailing by three, when Miles Sanders fumbled the ball away at the Eagles' 21. The Cowboys (11-4) turned that into a field goal, sending the Eagles to a 40-34 loss Saturday.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO