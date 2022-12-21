ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Marconews.com

Eagles fail to lock up NFC East without Jalen Hurts as mistakes vs. Cowboys prove costly

ARLINGTON, Texas − Gardner Minshew, in his first game replacing Jalen Hurts, had his moments, and both he and the Eagles made more than their share of mistakes. The most costly came with 2:07 left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles trailing by three, when Miles Sanders fumbled the ball away at the Eagles' 21. The Cowboys (11-4) turned that into a field goal, sending the Eagles to a 40-34 loss Saturday.
ARLINGTON, TX
Marconews.com

Chiefs players give coach Andy Reid a cheeseburger for Christmas

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid got a special Christmas gift from the team following their Week 16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. During their postgame locker room celebration, Patrick Mahomes tells Reid that he took a poll and got him a Christmas gift. Travis Kelce delivers the wrapped gift to Reid, but what could it possibly be?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Marconews.com

Commanders DE Chase Young to make 2022 debut against 49ers

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera confirmed defensive end Chase Young will make his season debut Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. When asked if Young would play Sunday, Rivera had the following to say:. "Yes," he answered. Rivera did go into more detail about Young, mentioning how he had...
WASHINGTON, DC
Marconews.com

First look: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders odds and lines

The Cleveland Browns (6-9) and the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) meet for a Week 17 battle FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Browns vs. Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Browns were...
CLEVELAND, OH
Marconews.com

Gifting Trevor Lawrence to Jaguars may haunt Jets for a long time

After a methodical, efficient 19-3 victory Thursday night over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, quarterback Trevor Lawrence showed up for his postgame press conference in a Christmas sweater. It was given to Lawrence by Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun, part of a holiday collection from his “Team Ugly Gang”...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Marconews.com

Who is Chris Streveler? Meet QB who replaced Zach Wilson after Jets bench second-year passer

Given his performance this season, Zach Wilson being benched isn't a newsflash anymore. But the quarterback who came in for the New York Jets was a bit of a surprise. The Jets activated Chris Streveler prior to Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving the Jets three players at the position (Wilson and Joe Flacco, who was listed as the backup).
ILLINOIS STATE
Marconews.com

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans odds, picks and predictions

The Houston Texans (1-12-1) are set to face the Tennessee Titans (7-7) on Saturday in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Texans vs. Titansodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Texans were...
HOUSTON, TX
Marconews.com

RB Ronnie Hillman, who won Super Bowl ring with Broncos, dies at 31 after cancer bout

Former Denver Broncos and San Diego State running back Ronnie Hillman died Wednesday, his family announced in a social media post. He was 31 years old. Hillman's family wrote on his Instagram account that he had been diagnosed in August with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer that predominantly affects African Americans with the sickle cell trait. He had been transferred to hospice care earlier this week.
DENVER, CO
Marconews.com

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots odds, picks and predictions

The red-hot Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) head to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., to take on the New England Patriots (7-7) Saturday at 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bengals vs. Patriotsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. Joe Burrow and the Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH

