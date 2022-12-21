Read full article on original website
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas Eve, Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Eagles fail to lock up NFC East without Jalen Hurts as mistakes vs. Cowboys prove costly
ARLINGTON, Texas − Gardner Minshew, in his first game replacing Jalen Hurts, had his moments, and both he and the Eagles made more than their share of mistakes. The most costly came with 2:07 left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles trailing by three, when Miles Sanders fumbled the ball away at the Eagles' 21. The Cowboys (11-4) turned that into a field goal, sending the Eagles to a 40-34 loss Saturday.
Chiefs players give coach Andy Reid a cheeseburger for Christmas
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid got a special Christmas gift from the team following their Week 16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. During their postgame locker room celebration, Patrick Mahomes tells Reid that he took a poll and got him a Christmas gift. Travis Kelce delivers the wrapped gift to Reid, but what could it possibly be?
Jalen Hurts to miss Eagles vs. Cowboys game with injury; Gardner Minshew will start
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to face the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday without their star quarterback. Jalen Hurts, who suffered a sprained right shoulder in Week 15, won't play this weekend, Eagles head coach Nick Siriani announced Thursday. "Gardner will be our guy and Gardner will be ready," Sirianni said....
Commanders DE Chase Young to make 2022 debut against 49ers
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera confirmed defensive end Chase Young will make his season debut Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. When asked if Young would play Sunday, Rivera had the following to say:. "Yes," he answered. Rivera did go into more detail about Young, mentioning how he had...
First look: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders odds and lines
The Cleveland Browns (6-9) and the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) meet for a Week 17 battle FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Browns vs. Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Browns were...
NFL Week 16 scores: Cowboys come back against Eagles, Steelers get dramatic win vs. Raiders
The NFL takes center stage on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and several teams are looking for a holiday miracle. With the playoffs on the horizon, a prized invitation is the ultimate gift. Week 16 will help determine the postseason field. The Cincinnati Bengals clinched a playoff berth by virtue...
Winners and losers from NFL on Christmas Eve: Vikings win on FG; Eagles' No. 1 seed on hold
The Dallas Cowboys outlasted the Philadelphia Eagles at home. The Cincinnati Bengals narrowly escaped a loss on the road to the New England Patriots. The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers took care of business. And the Minnesota Vikings continued to thrill their way to victory. Even...
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will be seeking revenge for a Week 6 loss. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) were the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season, but have yet to lock up the division with their NFC East rival looming three games behind. MVP candidate Jalen Hurts will...
Kickoff for Titans-Texans pushed back one hour after request by Nashville mayor John Cooper
Kickoff for the Tennessee Titans' game against the Houston Texans on Saturday will be postponed one hour as the city of Nashville deals with power cutbacks related to extremely cold temperatures in middle Tennessee. The Titans (7-7) will now host the Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium at 2 p.m. ET....
Panthers create NFC South chaos, put Christmas pressure on Tom Brady, Buccaneers | Opinion
They were supposed to roll over and tank for a top draft pick. They fired their coach and traded their star player. Now they strike fear in the hearts of a team quarterbacked by the GOAT. The Carolina Panthers are hot in pursuit of the NFC South division title and...
TNF winners, losers: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars continue surge as Zach Wilson, Jets stumble again
At the start of this season, this Thursday night matchup was easy to overlook. But both the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars have played well enough to put themselves on the precipice of AFC wild card spots. Entering Week 16, the Jaguars were surging. The Jets were stumbling. The...
Gifting Trevor Lawrence to Jaguars may haunt Jets for a long time
After a methodical, efficient 19-3 victory Thursday night over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, quarterback Trevor Lawrence showed up for his postgame press conference in a Christmas sweater. It was given to Lawrence by Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun, part of a holiday collection from his “Team Ugly Gang”...
Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill had ankle surgery, may return this season, per reports
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had surgery on his injured right ankle in an attempt to return by the final week of the regular season, per reports from ESPN and NFL Network. Tannehill has been dealing with a sprain to his right ankle on and off since October. He aggravated...
Steelers retire Franco Harris' No. 32 at halftime, rally past Raiders with late TD
PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after...
Did Jalen Hurts' injury result from Eagles running him at a record pace? Here's the answer
PHILADELPHIA − The Eagles' plan was working great until Jalen Hurts got hurt. Then the questions about Hurts possibly running too much came almost as soon as Bears defensive lineman Trevis Gipson tackled Hurts, with Hurts' right shoulder landing on the frozen Soldier Field ground. Hurts was diagnosed with...
Who is Chris Streveler? Meet QB who replaced Zach Wilson after Jets bench second-year passer
Given his performance this season, Zach Wilson being benched isn't a newsflash anymore. But the quarterback who came in for the New York Jets was a bit of a surprise. The Jets activated Chris Streveler prior to Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving the Jets three players at the position (Wilson and Joe Flacco, who was listed as the backup).
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception" against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8). Both teams will re-ignite their rivalry that started with the historic game. The Steelers will also honor legendary superstar Franco Harris. The Hall of Fame running back died earlier this week....
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Texans (1-12-1) are set to face the Tennessee Titans (7-7) on Saturday in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Texans vs. Titansodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Texans were...
RB Ronnie Hillman, who won Super Bowl ring with Broncos, dies at 31 after cancer bout
Former Denver Broncos and San Diego State running back Ronnie Hillman died Wednesday, his family announced in a social media post. He was 31 years old. Hillman's family wrote on his Instagram account that he had been diagnosed in August with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer that predominantly affects African Americans with the sickle cell trait. He had been transferred to hospice care earlier this week.
Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots odds, picks and predictions
The red-hot Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) head to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., to take on the New England Patriots (7-7) Saturday at 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bengals vs. Patriotsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. Joe Burrow and the Bengals...
