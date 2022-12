Scan the rosters of the area’s boys’ basketball programs and you’ll notice a certain pigskin-themed trend. Those who toiled on the gridiron for several long months before switching to the hardwood might not have been afforded much of a break from the action, yet it’s clear that time waits for no one when switching seasons on the fly. The switch must be flipped and done so in short order.

SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 2 HOURS AGO