Creole Food Traditions During the Holidays
"Food is so powerful. It's a conduit because it holds memories and tells you who you are."
Louisiana’s Coldest Christmas, Is This It?
The State of Louisiana and cold weather aren't often mentioned in the same sentence but when they are, you can bet the weather is the topic of conversation from Lake Arthur to Lake Claiborne to Lake Ponchartrain. And if you get that cold weather around Christmas Day, such as what we're experiencing right now, you'll also get a few "I remember one Christmas it was so cold..." stories too.
theadvocate.com
Rain, cold can't stop Louisiana's Christmas bonfires: 'bring that goodness out to people'
Between cold rain and an arctic blast, it hasn't been the best week for bonfire-building. But a drive on the river road that follows the curves of the Mississippi between Gramercy and Garyville makes clear that Papa Noël's Louisiana elves have still been busy. Stretching for miles through the...
Louisiana Will Spotlight Lainey Wilson On Rose Parade Float
To say that Louisiana's own Lainey Wilson is popular right now is like saying the Arctic Blast that's hit our area is a little nippy. The thirty year old Wilson is from the small, rural town of Baskin, Louisiana, population 254, which is just southeast of Monroe, and as of late, she's one of the hottest country performers in all of Nashville.
Viral Internet Hacks—Do They Really Work in a Louisiana Deep Freeze?
Any time we have inclement or extreme weather barreling down on Louisiana, you can almost guarantee that the viral hacks will begin to flood our news feeds on social media.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Heads Up Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Hours Straight
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the Booziest Time of the Year. At least for me and my family. We love getting together and eating and drinking until our hearts are content. In some cases, we go overboard and drink way too much and eat way too much to the point where we all look at each other like "we overdid it". One thing my family never runs out of is liquor. My brothers are the kings of staying stocked up and they make sure we never run out of the necessities for festivities.
theadvocate.com
Looking to spice up your Christmas playlist? Give these Louisiana songs a spin
Tired of hearing the same old Christmas tunes? Great as the classics often are, there are hundreds more fun holiday songs that tend to fly under the radar and languish in relative, and undeserved, obscurity. Given Louisiana's rich musical history, it's no surprise that there are plenty of local gems...
This Is The Biggest House In Louisiana
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
whereyat.com
Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana
There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
cenlanow.com
Odd bird with upside down brain dances to song “Tequila”
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Do you know the birds of the Ark-La-Tex when you see them?. John Dillon, the President of the Louisiana Ornithological Society, is a guest contributor for KTALNews.com. Once a month, he shares his extensive knowledge of how to recognize the birds of our region. November’s...
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has cited a Louisiana man from Kaplan, Louisiana, for allegedly violating hunting guide regulations in Vermilion Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on December 22, 2022,...
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
KPLC TV
SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Start your day with 7 News Sunrise. KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
“It’s a catastrophe” - Louisiana's shrinking number of insurance providers causes turmoil
While most of Louisiana is preparing for the looming freeze that’s been forecasted, some Louisianians are still stuck in an insurance quagmire from previous hurricane seasons.
Best Louisiana Scratch-Offs for Big Payouts in Time For Christmas
Louisiana gift-givers wanting to stuff stockings with cash might consider these scratch-off games. Here is a breakdown of which games still have the biggest prizes.
