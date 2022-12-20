Read full article on original website
The electronics value chain is still in transition, and uncertainty continues to cloud the market outlook, says Supplyframe Commodity IQ
In an increasingly volatile world, the power of intelligence helps companies increase resiliency. PASADENA, Calif. – For the first time in several quarters, the electronic components value chain is getting some pricing and lead time relief, as the new Supplyframe Commodity IQ insights reveal. Bloated inventories have led to plummeting memory device lead times and pricing, and the equalization of lead times and pricing for some passive components. This shift has occurred amid slowing demand in many end markets as central banks continue to raise interest rates to curb inflation and economies worldwide teeter on the edge of recession. But Commodity IQ data indicates that automotive and other sectors that rely on mature process nodes will be plagued by elevated prices and lead times through most of 2023.
What’s the SCOOP – 2023 Trends – part one
It’s been a good year for the EMS industry in general, and with better component availability it would have been even better. But how is everyone in the industry feeling about 2023? I reached out to around 50 CEOs and many responses are in. Take a look at what those running EMS companies and those the companies that supply them as well as a smattering of what consultants, experts and economists think.
ASC American Sun Components Invites Electronica Attendees to Experience Electronic Component Distribution in a New Light
ASC American Sun Components was honored to attend electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany from November 15th to 18th. Electronica is the leading trade fair in the international electronics industry, and this year brought together over 2,100 exhibitors and nearly 70,000 visitors. The fair booths spread out across 14 halls. This November, electronica saw the highest levels of attendance since before the COVID pandemic, with attendance only lagging behind 2018’s record high by 14%. International attendance from companies like ASC and visitors was up by 54% over previous exhibitions (electronica.de, 2022).
