ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
Three Fallout games are free-to-keep for the next 24 hours
A full package of classic Fallout is yours to claim for a limited time
PlayStation's first free PS Plus game for January 2023 confirmed
Normally, the next PlayStation Plus offerings are only unveiled at the end of the present month, but we've actually gotten a heads-up at one of the confirmed games on its way in January. December's games, which include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout for Essential subscribers, have been...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Gain 22 New Games From PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS1
PlayStation Plus subscribers have this week gained nearly two dozen new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS4, PS1, and PSP. While PS Plus already pushed live its new round of free games at the start of December for members to snag, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have patiently been waiting for the monthly influx of new titles to the ever-growing PS Plus library. Now, those new additions have finally rolled out and have given PlayStation fans a ton of new options to spend their time with.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Ends Holiday Promotion With Two More Free Games
The Epic Games Store has today wrapped up its ongoing holiday promotion by giving away two more free games. For the past two weeks, Epic has been handing out new titles on a daily basis that PC users can snag for no cost whatsoever. And while this program has led to a number of titles such as Death Stranding, Mortal Shell, Fallout, LEGO Builder's Journey, and many others free, the storefront has now returned to its weekly cadence of offering up games at no cost instead.
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
Top 35 New and Upcoming Games of 2023 You Should Keep An Eye On
2022 is done and dusted, and it might have been a great year for gaming, but 2023 is starting to look even better. In this article, we talk about the top 35 new and upcoming games of 2023 that you should keep your eyes on. Top New and Upcoming Games of 2023 35. Hollow Knight: […] The post Top 35 New and Upcoming Games of 2023 You Should Keep An Eye On appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Verge
Epic is giving away free games daily for the holidays — again
Epic Games is once again giving away a bunch of free games over the course of the holiday season. Technically, the company will be giving 15 free games on the Epic Games Store, but since the sale kicked off on Thursday, if you missed the first freebie (Bloons TD 6), you won’t be able to claim it.
ComicBook
Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold opens 2023 with two more from the bargain bin
If you were hoping Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscribers would start off 2023 by getting a couple of AAA games from Games With Gold, or maybe a well known indie, well ... you probably know where this is headed. The two titles Xbox Live Gold subscribers (it’s included...
IGN
Epic Games Store, GOG and Amazon Prime Gaming Giving Away Exciting Titles Like Dishonored 2, Severed Steel and More
The season of giving isn't over just yet, as gaming storefronts continue to provide free access to some amazing titles across multiple genres. As part of its daily Holiday giveaway, Epic Games Store has announced the latest title to join the festivities in Severed Steel from Greylock Studio, which is available to claim until December 28 at 9:30 PM IST. The single-player FPS follows the story of a one-armed protagonist, who won't stop until all his enemies are dead.
Ars Technica
Ars Technica’s best video games of 2022
Before we get on to the list, don't miss this year's Ars Technica Charity Drive sweepstakes. You can win part of nearly $2,000 in prizes, including limited-edition gaming collectibles, all while helping out a good cause. Entries are due by January 3, 2023, and there's no purchase necessary. Thanks in advance for your entry!
game-news24.com
Video games are the top 20 of 2022 best of the year according to GameCentral
Elden Ring the obvious game of the year (pic: Bandai Namco) GameCentral names 20 best games of last 12 months, a year before the year was unexpectedly a success. Considering the fact that the pandemic is still having a serious effect on the games industry, you could have been excused for not expecting much from 2022, as long as it would be another year to move along. Just a few notable releases were expected. It wasn’t like it was, however, and while all the other games were the same size and scope of the other games proved so exciting.
ComicBook
Free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 Revealed
Xbox revealed this week the free Xbox Live Gold games subscribers will get in January 2023 with two different games set to be given away next month. One of those will be available right at the start of the month as Xbox typically does with its free Games with Gold while the other will be available partway into January and into February. The two games are Iris Fall and Autonauts, and while they'll be available soon to download, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers still have a short while longer to download the last free games from 2022.
The Sega Dreamcast Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Dreamcast may have completely failed, becoming the final chapter in Sega's storied fall from grace in the video game console market, but that doesn't mean the "Sonic the Hedgehog" developer's last flagship system didn't manage to produce a couple of bangers within its game library before the bitter end. From "Sonic Adventure" to "Jet Set Radio," the Dreamcast was home to influential titles that many nostalgic gamers reflect on fondly even today.
January 2023 PS Plus games confirmed: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2
Available from January 3 to February 7 inclusively
ComicBook
2021 Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG Potentially Heading to New Platforms
A popular role-playing game that released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2021 might finally be heading to new platforms. Much like PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo often snags exclusive titles for its Switch console that aren't of the first-party variety. As such, these games always stand a chance of coming to different platforms on a long enough timeline. And while it remains to be seen if this game in question will be unshackled from Nintendo Switch, one notable insider has suggested that it could head elsewhere soon enough.
game-news24.com
While iraq and Xbox one X aren’t available for a third Christmas in a row, the current generation seems to be hard pressed to get the same deal for the third Christmas
For the third Christmas in a row, the PS5 e olympics are still hard to find in stores. Numerous users will also remain dry-mouthed this year and basically stay dry. The increase in production and stocks failed to satisfy market demand, and with real next-gen (a term that sounds bad two years after its launch) still struggling to get started and we lived another year dominated by game and game, but that was also a hit by productions cross-gen and Nintendo Switch titles.
ClutchPoints
