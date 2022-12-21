Read full article on original website
Related
qhubonews.com
President Biden has nominated a twenty-eighth group of candidates to become federal judges.
The President is announcing his intent to nominate six individuals to serve as federal judges—all of whom are extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution. These choices also continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity...
Chief Justice Orders Harsh Border Policy to Stay in Place While Contest Between Two Federal Judges Continues
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts issued an emergency stay Monday evening in a battle over a Trump-era immigration policy that has evolved into a pair of contests: one between asylum-seekers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the other between two federal judges — one a Bill Clinton appointee, and the other, a Donald Trump appointee.
U.S. Supreme Court extends border restrictions just before they were set to end
Pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 will continue, at least for now, after the Supreme Court granted a stay to Republican state attorneys general as many migrants wait to cross the border.
iheart.com
Biden Administration Advises Supreme Court To End Title 42 One Week Later
President Joe Biden's administration advised Supreme Court justices to reject an emergency bid from several GOP-led states to keep the Title 42 border restriction in effect amid ongoing legal challenges, but do so a week later than initially anticipated, CNN reports. The administration specifically asked the court to delay the...
Title 42 border rules confound Washington, migrants alike
WASHINGTON (AP) — The drawn-out saga of Title 42, the set of emergency powers that allows border officials to quickly turn away migrants, has been chaotic at the U.S.-Mexico border. In Washington, it hasn’t unfolded much better. The Supreme Court is weighing whether to keep the powers in...
Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's U.S. trip as Putin plans for next phase of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the U.S. comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin begins planning for the next phase of the gruesome war. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins Lana Zak and Jim Axelrod with more from Kyiv.
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
Pence says Jan 6 charges on Trump would be ‘terribly divisive’
Mike Pence said he hoped the Justice Department will not bring criminal charges against Donald Trump, adding that such a decision could hurt the US.The former vice president, who is likely weighing a 2024 Republican presidential bid that would pit him against the former president, appeared to downplay Mr Trump’s actions in a recent interview.He also dismissed the Jan 6 committee investigating Capitol Hill riots as “partisan tainted”.Speaking on Fox News on Monday, Mr Pence said he was disappointed by the “partisan nature” of the House select committee that was appointed by a Democratic speaker.“I think the president’s actions...
Migrants flee more countries, regardless of US policies
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — In 2014, groups of unaccompanied children escaping violence in Central America overwhelmed U.S. border authorities in South Texas. In 2016, thousands of Haitians fled a devastating earthquake and stopped in Tijuana, Mexico, after walking and taking buses through up to 11 countries to the U.S. border.
Top UN, NGO officials to meet over Taliban ban on women staff
Top officials from the United Nations and dozens of NGOs operating in Afghanistan are meeting Sunday to discuss the way ahead after the Taliban authorities ordered all NGOs to stop women employees from working, aid officials said. The meeting will discuss whether to suspend all aid work following the latest Taliban directive, some NGO officials said.
The Taliban have banned women from working for NGOs in Afghanistan
The Taliban government have ordered all non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly.
Former federal Appeals Court judge: Trump could be sentenced to prison
A former U.S. Court of Appeals judge who played a critical role in the Jan. 6 committee hearings said he is confident that a potential criminal conviction of former President Donald Trump would be upheld by the Supreme Court and any judge would have no choice but to sentence Trump to federal prison.
Ducey to remove Arizona border wall shortly before federal replacement is to begin
(The Center Square) – The federal government will likely start filling in gaps of the border wall in the Yuma sector shortly after Arizona takes down its storage container barriers. In agreeing to remove the state-erected barrier as part of a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for...
Trump Rips Jan. 6 Final Report, Blames Pelosi, Says He Called for Peace
Trump denounced the "highly partisan" report, which describes him as the "central cause" of the Capitol riot.
‘High risk of clash’ between Russia and US, says ambassador – with diplomatic relations in ‘ice age’
There is a “high” risk of a clash between the US and Russia, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington has said, with relations between the two countries in an “ice age”.Russian state-owned news agency TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying that it was hard to say when talks on strategic dialogue between the two sides could resume, although it is unclear if the ambassador meant a clash militarily or politically. US-Russia ties have fallen to their lowest point in decades, thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which has led Western nations to impose sanctions.Follow our live blog for the latest hereHowever,...
Biden puts feelings of small group of progressives ahead of American needs with border chaos
President Biden was “furious” about the situation at the southern border, and was “dropping f-bombs” at the lack of solutions, a new book claims. Oh spare us. We imagine whoever leaked this anonymous tidbit to author Chris Whipple for “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House” thought he or she was humanizing the president, or demonstrating that he cares. Instead it proves two things: Biden keeps lying to the American people. And he is too afraid of his own political party to do what is necessary. On the first point, the administration keeps claiming the border is under control, and that, as White House...
Washington Examiner
Biden really doesn't want GOP looking into his botched Afghanistan withdrawal
President Joe Biden’s aides are reportedly far more worried about the GOP examining his Afghanistan withdrawal than any sort of investigation into Hunter Biden. It isn’t hard to see why. Joe Biden’s aides are worried about House Republicans leading committee investigations and wielding subpoena power to look into...
Sheriff Wants Title 42 To Remain In Place Until White House Locks Border
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw weighs in on the Trump-era policy, Title 42, which allows Border Patrol agents to turn back any illegal immigrants over COVID concerns. The Biden administration is attempting to lift the policy after a ruling by the Supreme Court.
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border. Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El...
Asylum seekers can be prosecuted for steering dinghies across the Channel, judge rules
Asylum seekers can be prosecuted for steering their own dinghies across the English Channel, a High Court judge has ruled.Lawyers representing four men who were intercepted and brought to Dover in recent months argued that those being rescued at sea and claiming asylum on arrival have not committed an offence, and would have a defence under the Refugee Convention.But Mr Justice Cavanagh ruled that new laws introduced by the government earlier this year could be used against the men and in a “significant number” of similar cases.He said a widened offence of “arriving without entry clearance” applied to people...
Comments / 3