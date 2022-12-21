ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
Law & Crime

Chief Justice Orders Harsh Border Policy to Stay in Place While Contest Between Two Federal Judges Continues

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts issued an emergency stay Monday evening in a battle over a Trump-era immigration policy that has evolved into a pair of contests: one between asylum-seekers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the other between two federal judges — one a Bill Clinton appointee, and the other, a Donald Trump appointee.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Biden Administration Advises Supreme Court To End Title 42 One Week Later

President Joe Biden's administration advised Supreme Court justices to reject an emergency bid from several GOP-led states to keep the Title 42 border restriction in effect amid ongoing legal challenges, but do so a week later than initially anticipated, CNN reports. The administration specifically asked the court to delay the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Pence says Jan 6 charges on Trump would be ‘terribly divisive’

Mike Pence said he hoped the Justice Department will not bring criminal charges against Donald Trump, adding that such a decision could hurt the US.The former vice president, who is likely weighing a 2024 Republican presidential bid that would pit him against the former president, appeared to downplay Mr Trump’s actions in a recent interview.He also dismissed the Jan 6 committee investigating Capitol Hill riots as “partisan tainted”.Speaking on Fox News on Monday, Mr Pence said he was disappointed by the “partisan nature” of the House select committee that was appointed by a Democratic speaker.“I think the president’s actions...
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Top UN, NGO officials to meet over Taliban ban on women staff

Top officials from the United Nations and dozens of NGOs operating in Afghanistan are meeting Sunday to discuss the way ahead after the Taliban authorities ordered all NGOs to stop women employees from working, aid officials said. The meeting will discuss whether to suspend all aid work following the latest Taliban directive, some NGO officials said.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘High risk of clash’ between Russia and US, says ambassador – with diplomatic relations in ‘ice age’

There is a “high” risk of a clash between the US and Russia, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington has said, with relations between the two countries in an “ice age”.Russian state-owned news agency TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying that it was hard to say when talks on strategic dialogue between the two sides could resume, although it is unclear if the ambassador meant a clash militarily or politically. US-Russia ties have fallen to their lowest point in decades, thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which has led Western nations to impose sanctions.Follow our live blog for the latest hereHowever,...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Biden puts feelings of small group of progressives ahead of American needs with border chaos

President Biden was “furious” about the situation at the southern border, and was “dropping f-bombs” at the lack of solutions, a new book claims. Oh spare us. We imagine whoever leaked this anonymous tidbit to author Chris Whipple for “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House” thought he or she was humanizing the president, or demonstrating that he cares. Instead it proves two things: Biden keeps lying to the American people. And he is too afraid of his own political party to do what is necessary.  On the first point, the administration keeps claiming the border is under control, and that, as White House...
Washington Examiner

Biden really doesn't want GOP looking into his botched Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden’s aides are reportedly far more worried about the GOP examining his Afghanistan withdrawal than any sort of investigation into Hunter Biden. It isn’t hard to see why. Joe Biden’s aides are worried about House Republicans leading committee investigations and wielding subpoena power to look into...
The Independent

Asylum seekers can be prosecuted for steering dinghies across the Channel, judge rules

Asylum seekers can be prosecuted for steering their own dinghies across the English Channel, a High Court judge has ruled.Lawyers representing four men who were intercepted and brought to Dover in recent months argued that those being rescued at sea and claiming asylum on arrival have not committed an offence, and would have a defence under the Refugee Convention.But Mr Justice Cavanagh ruled that new laws introduced by the government earlier this year could be used against the men and in a “significant number” of similar cases.He said a widened offence of “arriving without entry clearance” applied to people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy