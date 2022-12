Two children in Staten Island have died and several more been injured after a house fire was reported to the New York Fire Department. The Twitter account for the FDNY said a fire at 1048 Van Duzer St. in Staten Island's Fox Hill neighborhood was reported at 10:18 a.m. on Dec. 23. When firefighters arrived, they were told there were multiple people trapped on the second floor of the three-story home.

