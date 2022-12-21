ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act

Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
Illinois has the 8th Highest Sales Taxes on Presents

Merry Christmas... If you did all your Christmas shopping in Illinois this year, you paid more than almost anywhere else in the country in taxes. Let us take a look at the nauseating numbers... According to illinoispolicy.org... "Illinois holiday shoppers will pay an average 8.81% in combined sales taxes on...
Illinois Governor Aims to Build Prime EV Manufacturing State

The Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act is now law in that state, providing incentives to build EV facilities, train Illinois graduates, and create thousands of jobs. The goal: to put one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. Earlier this year, Illinois saw the opening of Lion Electric’s...
Gov. Pritzker Signs Amendment to Further Incentivize Illinois EV Adoption

Gov. JB Pritzker has signed an amendment to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing electric vehicle (EV) production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” says Gov. Pritzker. “This REV amendment signing sends a clear message to EV manufacturers...
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residents

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska. Social Security income is increasing soon for eligible recipients. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. This new adjustment is for cost-of-living (COLA) helps recipients so the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Over 5.1 Million Illinoisans Have Received Anticipated Income and Property Tax Rebates

CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebates were the result of Gov. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings.
New state law aims to end stigma about GED’s

SPRINGFIELD – The GED is getting a new name come January. Starting in 2023, the GED certificate will be called the State of Illinois High School diploma says Community College Board spokesperson Matt Berry. “This is important because often a high school equivalency can have a stigma that it’s...
Illinois Received Up To $700 Tax Rebates For Income, Properties

Residents from Illinois have received up to $700 in tax rebates since September. The payments consist of two different rebates: one for individual income tax and the other for property tax, says Brewster. Since September 12, the first batch of tax rebates were distributed across the state of Illinois. The...
December 23 is Scott's Law Day

On this December 23rd, “Scott's Law” Day is observed. It's to honor the public safety workers and to remind motorists to slow down AND move over when approaching an emergency vehicle.....or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated. Within the last five years, Illinois State Police...
Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many

Becky Sinkovic just needs a little help at home. Sinkovic, born with dwarfism, has an average torso but shortened limbs along with several spinal conditions, including: scoliosis, severe spinal stenosis, kyphosis and lordosis. She could live independently until 2015, when doctors urged her to get a series of back surgeries that fused her spine to […] The post Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023

(NBC Chicago) — Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the...
