West Virginia Legend is Perfect Assistant Candidate for Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Current West Virginia Mountaineers wide receivers coach Tony Washington is expected to take a position at Liberty University under the new head coach Jamey Chadwell, who he worked for previously at Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers will now be on the search for a new wide...
The Top 25 rated WVU signees of the internet era
No. 25 - Steven Smothers, WR, Reisterstown (MD) Franklin. Smothers was supposed to be the second coming of Tavon Austin, but academics plagued him throughout high school and into college. He was almost immediately suspended for academics when he got to Morgantown and eventually left the program, enrolling at a junior college. He committed to Memphis after that, but the Tigers were unable to bring him in because of grades as well.
Daniels departs but can still deliver gifts for WVU
There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
LISTEN: The EerSports interview with WVU AD Wren Baker
How about something to make your holiday a little happier? EerSports Zoomed with new West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker earlier this month, and many portions of that interview were used for stories on the website. Baker had a lot more to say than what we fit into print, and many people were interested in listening to more from the new leader in the athletic department.
Ex-USC, Pittsburgh QB Kedon Slovis transferring to BYU
Former Pittsburgh and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis will transfer to BYU. Slovis’ decision comes on the heels of BYU star Jaren Hall announcing that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Slovis started his collegiate career with USC before transferring to Pitt last offseason as the Trojans underwent a regime change with the arrival of former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.
WVU F Emmitt Matthews Out for Second-Consecutive Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia basketball announced about an hour before the Stony Brook game that fifth-year senior forward Emmitt Matthews would miss his second-consecutive game on Thursday. Matthews has been sidelined the last week with a left knee injury and his status is day-to-day. Matthews injured the knee...
BREAKING: WVU gets a late signee
West Virginia added another piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Thursday morning, securing a signature from Aden Tagaloa-Nelson out of Versailles (KY) Woodford County. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was originally committed to Western Kentucky, but received a visit from defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown last week, and the Mountaineers were able to convince him to sign with WVU instead.
Neal Brown Comments on Each Signee from WVU's 2023 Recruiting Class
The West Virginia football program received an infusion of young talent on Wednesday as 17 recruits signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Mountaineers. As always, head coach Neal Brown held a press conference to discuss the class, and this year, he gave the media a few comments about each player.
Madden 23 ratings updated for every Mountaineer in the NFL
West Virginia is currently credited with more than a dozen alumni playing in an NFL game this season, with several more bouncing around on practice squads. EA Sports' famous franchise, Madden, has updated the player rankings for each of the Mountaineers, making plenty of changes from the start of the season. Here's a rundown of where each Mountaineer in the NFL comes in on those overall ratings plus a couple notable individual ratings. Those players who are under contract (or are in training camps) that do not have ratings will be noted at the end.
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Stony Brook
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s sloppy 75-64 win over Stony Brook on Thursday night, WVU head coach Bob Huggins, guards Erik Stevenson and Joe Toussaint recapped what went wrong. Huggins questioned the hunger of his team while Stevenson and Toussaint weren’t pleased with the team’s performance....
Bridgeport dealership is piloting digital vehicle titles in West Virginia
Governor Jim Justice announced in a press release on December 14 that West Virginia will be the first state in the county to digitize vehicle titles, and it's starting in Bridgeport.
Fire destroys house near Morgantown
A fully involved fire destroyed a home at 212 Round Bottom Road in the Morgantown area on Friday evening.
Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
Historic I-70 Bridges Project in Ohio County at the finish line
WHEELING, W.Va. – One of the most significant projects in Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program is coming to the finish line. Minor work still needs to be completed on the project including painting and concrete repairs which will occur below the bridges. Once the project is completely finished, Gov. Justice and DOT leadership will hold a public ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion.
High wind gusts force ski resorts to adjust lift operations
GHENT, W.Va. — West Virginia’s ski industry is being impacted by the high winds associated with the Christmas weekend polar vortex storm. Ski lift operations are being monitored with wind gusts in some cases Friday exceeding 50 mph. Canaan Valley in Tucker County closed on-slope operations as of...
Morgantown warming shelter at capacity as record cold weekend approaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The warming shelter at Hazel’s House of Hope is at capacity of 50 as temperatures fall to near zero. United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties volunteer and shelter coordinator Becky Rodd said they expect the facility to be full through the weekend. “Our cots...
Your Christmas and New Year’s changes to trash collection and city hall hours
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
Police locate missing Clarksburg teen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Collins has been located. Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is...
Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi
FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
