West Virginia is currently credited with more than a dozen alumni playing in an NFL game this season, with several more bouncing around on practice squads. EA Sports' famous franchise, Madden, has updated the player rankings for each of the Mountaineers, making plenty of changes from the start of the season. Here's a rundown of where each Mountaineer in the NFL comes in on those overall ratings plus a couple notable individual ratings. Those players who are under contract (or are in training camps) that do not have ratings will be noted at the end.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO