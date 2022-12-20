Read full article on original website
Related
National Signing Day suggests Jim Harbaugh’s reign over Ohio State and the Big Ten won’t last
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jim Harbaugh says he only cares about gold stars earned for toughness and passion, that recruiting rankings are “irrelevant” to his roster-building process. And he’s led Michigan, which will appear in its second straight College Football Playoff next week, to a high enough stratosphere that his words hold credence.
Michigan Football: Signing day wrap up and transfer talk
Michigan football’s unprecedented run continues with another modest, yet undervalued class to go along with a blitzkrieg of transfers to fill in the holes of those who are departing. Everything that the maize and blue are touching these days is turning to gold and this is no different. The...
WTOL-TV
Local artwork makes for a great last-minute gift | Good Day on WTOL 11
Local artist Demi Heitzman sells art at Fallen Timbers. You can still check out her work for last minute holiday shopping Thursday and Friday.
WTOL-TV
Waterville man's love, legacy shines through display of more than 40,000 lights
WATERVILLE, Ohio — When you drive by the house full of lights on Dutch Road in Waterville, you can't help but feel the holiday spirit. Todd Kerschner decorates his home and surrounding property in more than 40,000 lights, with everything from incandescent strings to plastic nativity scenes. The home...
Comments / 0