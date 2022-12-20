Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
I work with Gen Zers entering the job market. They're demanding more money, benefits, and opportunities and employers should actually be thrilled about it.
Workforce-development expert Chelsea Williams said Gen Z professionals have higher job expectations than generations before them.
5 things a cardiologist would never do because they put your heart health at risk
About 20% of adults who died in 2020 from coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease in the US, were adults aged 65 and under.
Washington Examiner
The welfare state is out of control, new study shows
A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
What is 'hangxiety' and why do some people experience it?
The term "hangxiety" describes feelings of shame, worry or guilt after drinking. But what causes it?
Gen Zers and millennials are turning to freelancing in greater numbers than ever before. Here's why.
In 2022, 46% of millennial professionals and 43% of Gen Z professionals surveyed performed freelance work, as more seek nontraditional ways to make money.
psychologytoday.com
An Overnighter Can Help Depression
"Depression" is an umbrella term that probably covers four or more illnesses researchers are investigating. If you suspect you are depressed, it's important to look closely at all your health habits, which include sleep, diet, and exercise. Six studies on the sleep/light cure, called "triple chronotherapy," concluded that it provided...
America Is Increasingly “Kinless.” It’s Killing Us.
There’s an old Italian saying, A tavola non s’invecchia, which translates to “At the table, one does not grow old.”. What does it mean? That a meal with friends and family can rejuvenate the soul. Sharing in bread and laughter with people who care about you is as energizing as it is elemental. It’s a necessity for human beings of any age.
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
Don't panic. Train yourself into mental clarity.
psychologytoday.com
How to Recognize Negative Thought Loops and Stop Obsessing
The mind's natural tendency is to drift from one thought to another. Most of our thoughts are neutral, but our brain has a negativity bias. The negativity bias can lead to excessive worry, rumination and brooding. We can utilize techniques and strategies to reduce obsessional thought loops. The brain is...
psychologytoday.com
A High-Profile Suicide Exposes a Confusing Risk Factor
Understanding suicide is difficult because it sometimes involves risk factors that are hidden and not expressed directly. Those who live with a suicidal individual may be more likely to observe occasional or recent changes to that person's thinking or mood. Discussing suicide with a loved one can begin with using...
psychologytoday.com
The Heartbreak of Dissociative Identity Disorder
It’s been just over a year since I publicly came forward with my lived experience of dissociative identity disorder (DID), what used to be referred to as multiple personality disorder, which now (if we could only get the entire mental health profession on board with) would be more appropriately referred to as dissociative identities—leaving out the disorder. Few have come to appreciate the brilliance behind this remarkable coping strategy and yet instead remain fascinated with the “disorder.”
ER doctors are not your enemies
It’s a Saturday afternoon in December, and I am heading in for my afternoon shift at the emergency department in Houston, Texas. The following 10 hours will bring heart attacks, strokes, death and new life. Hundreds of decisions, thousands of mouse clicks, and a handful of emotions — this can be expected on an average shift in the ER. During the holidays, all of this becomes more intense as respiratory viruses surge, car accidents increase and worried family members bring their elderly relatives they may be visiting in for a checkup.
Healthline
What Is Paradoxical Insomnia?
Your partner says that you sleep soundly, but you feel like you’re awake for the entire night. Could it be paradoxical insomnia?. If you’ve ever been tired but unable to fall asleep, then you’re probably familiar with insomnia. But paradoxical insomnia is something different. Also called subjective...
I was a professional organizer for 15 years. This is what I learned when I helped my dad declutter.
The author says that shortly after she finished organizing, her father passed away. She cherishes the time they spent together looking through things.
psychologytoday.com
From Partner Blaming to Partner Respect
Blaming can be "kryptonite" to an otherwise healthy intimate relationship. Blaming one's partner often comes easier than the harder task of good personal need management. Part of the "job" of intimacy is to reveal the emotional strengths and weaknesses of relating partners. Partner blaming is an ugly blemish on the...
healthcareguys.com
What Is Pleurodynia? Meaning, Symptoms, Treatment, and More
Pleurodynia is a term that refers to a certain pain that you may feel on the right side or left side of the heart. This pain can start suddenly and can be the cause of particular muscular inflammation. However, it is a side effect of viral infection. Or it may...
US life expectancy drops to lowest level in 25 years
MIAMI - Life expectancy in the United States dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling to the lowest it has been since 1996. That's according to final mortality data published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics. COVID-19 was a major contributor to the decline in life expectancy, which is now nearly two and a half years shorter than it was at the start of the pandemic. After a drop of 1.8 years in 2020, another cut of 0.6 years last year brought US life expectancy down to 76.4 years...
psychologytoday.com
Is There Something Wrong with Me?
People often search for a diagnosis because they can’t make sense of their emotional distress. Feelings are hard to understand for any number of reasons. A common problem is a false notion of autonomy from our context of concern. Without recognizing how things matter to us, our distress can...
infomeddnews.com
Making it Through a Depression Relapse
In today’s world, it is all too easy to sweep invisible illnesses and disabilities under the rug. This is certainly applicable to things such as depression, which can be lurking under the surface of even the happiest people in our lives. As someone who has struggled with it for years, I am unfortunately quite familiar with the difficulties that can arise with it.
