Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Raptors (13-18) and New York Knicks (18-13) meet Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Raptors vs. Knicks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Raptors covered the spread as 6-point underdogs in a 104-101 overtime loss at the Philadelphia 76ers Monday. F Pascal Siakam finished with 38 points and 15 rebounds, both season-highs, as Toronto lost its 6th consecutive game and fell to 3-12 on the road overall.

The Raptors are 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

The Knicks covered as 6.5-point home favorites 132-94 vs. the Golden State Warriors Tuesday. G Immanuel Quickley scored a team-high 22 points off the bench as New York extended its win streak to 8 games.

The Knicks are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games and 4-1 ATS vs. Toronto in their last 5 meetings in New York.

Raptors at Knicks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:02 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Raptors +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Knicks -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

: Raptors +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Knicks -120 (bet $120 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Raptors +1.5 (-110) | Knicks -1.5 (-110)

: Raptors +1.5 (-110) | Knicks -1.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 218.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Raptors at Knicks key injuries

Raptors

F Otto Porter Jr. (foot) out

(foot) out G Gary Trent Jr. (quad) questionable

Knicks

Not yet submitted

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Raptors at Knicks picks and predictions

Prediction

Raptors 110, Knicks 100

BET RAPTORS (+100).

Toronto played above expectation at Philadelphia and was on pace to win before blowing a 6-point lead with less than 5 minutes remaining in regulation. Siakam had 1 of his best games of the season and the Raptors should be able to build on that effort Wednesday vs. a Knicks team playing the 2nd game of a back-to-back.

The market is telling you by this short line that New York is in a bad spot, despite coming off of a 38-point win over the hobbled NBA champions on national television. The Knicks aren’t as good as their win streak suggests, and Toronto will come out rested and extra focused to end its 6-game skid.

PASS.

There is no need to buy the extra 1.5 points on the Raptors when they should win straight up. Bet the ML or the total instead.

BET UNDER 218.5 (-110).

The Under is 4-0 in the Raptors’ last 4 road games and 5-0 in the Knicks’ last 5 home games. Both teams are led by defensive-minded coaches in Nick Nurse and Tom Thibodeau, and Wednesday’s meeting should be another low-scoring, slower-paced game.

