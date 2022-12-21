Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers boys swimming wins home meet
The Red Wing boys swim and dive team earned a win at home over Albert Lea, 95-65 on Tuesday. Many of the swimmers competed in events that weren’t particularly their strengths. Regardless, the Wingers posted good results in those races. In diving, Zach Mikkelson earned a new PR with a score of 178.1. Mikkelson came in first and Landen Nelson was second in diving with a 166.95.
Trail community brings runners together
Every Wednesday night when driving through Red Wing you may come across a group of runners or see the lights from their headlamps up on the bluff. The Red Wing Trail Community recently started this year. They get together each week to build a running and hiking community. Red Wing...
Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Oak Grove Township
A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing state Highway 35 on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on state Highway 35 near 1240th Street in Oak Grove Township. It was determined that...
Some of our favorite Red Wing houses featured in 2022
With over 100 years of history, this three story gem is crammed with character. Enter the front door into a foyer with a grand staircase. Off of the foyer is a large, sunny living room. A gas fireplace in the living room is two-sided, with the second side facing the four season porch. The main floor also includes a dining room with a beautiful built-in, a kitchen with a breakfast nook and family room. The family room features a slanted ceiling with beams, sunlights and a wood burning fireplace. A pony wall divides the kitchen and family room, allowing the spaces to feel separated and connected. A second family room is in the basement.
