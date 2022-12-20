ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Another Coach Calls UH the National Title Favorite and Overall No. 1 Seed — Kelvin Sampson Demanded Ball Movement and It’s Opening Eyes

The #3 ranked University of Houston Cougars beat the McNeese State Cowboys 83-44 , at the Fertitta Center, December 21, 2022. McNeese State coach John Aiken has brought his team to Baylor, Tennessee and Iowa State this season. The Cowboys have been blown out by a number of elite teams. But what Aiken experienced playing No. 3 Houston is a little different — struggling to score five points in the first 13 minutes and 38 seconds of the second half different.
HOUSTON, TX
Tommy Williams

Tommy Williams, 56, of Orange, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, surrounded by family. Memorial services will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be prior to the service at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday January 11, 2023. Born in Buna, Texas, on...
ORANGE, TX
Glen Randall Askew

Glen Randall Askew, 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 17, 2022, at his home in Orange. A committal service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, under the mausoleum at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange, Texas. Visitation will be from 12:45-1:45 p.m., Thursday, December,...
ORANGE, TX
Elizabeth Marie Cooper

Elizabeth Marie Cooper, 53, of Orange, passed away on December 21, 2022, at MD Anderson in Houston. Born in Orange, Texas, on March 12, 1969, she was the daughter of Thomas Penn Johnson and Jane Ann (Thaxton) Johnson. Elizabeth graduated from the University of Texas in 1992 with a degree in Interior Design. She began her 18 year career as a math teacher at West Orange High School, later moving to Vidor High School, and then to Deweyville High School. In her free time, she enjoyed many different crafts, such as sewing, crocheting and painting. Elizabeth was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and Elder. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, aunt, and teacher and will be deeply missed.
ORANGE, TX
Ruth E. Stone

Ruth E. Stone, 84, was born August 3rd, 1938, in Pinckneyville Illinois, and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones December 12th, 2022, at her home in Bridge City, Texas. Ruth was born the daughter of a well-known Pentecostal preacher in southern Illinois, at the tail end of the...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Lois Hughes

Elva Lois Hughes, 85, of Orange, went to be with the Lord on December 20, 2022, at Focus Care in Orange. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday December 26, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Travis Hood. Visitation will be held prior to the...
ORANGE, TX
Blake Adam Post

Blake was born n Slidell, LA May 4, 2007. Blake and family moved to Vidor in 2012. From kindergarten through now he attended V.I.S.D. Blake and family lived with his Grandparents, Bob and Penny Post. Blake was an avid video game player, his ps4 was enjoyed so much .He loved...
VIDOR, TX
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
Johnny Paul Castilaw III

Johnny Paul Castilaw III, 14, of Vidor, died Sunday, December 18th, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Vidor. He was a member of Rose City Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Vidor. He was a freshman at Vidor High School and loved fishing, hunting, and playing video games. Services for Johnny will take place Friday, December 23, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Vidor with the visitation beginning at 12:00 PM and the funeral service at 2:00 PM with interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. He is survived by his mother Sherry Lynn and husband Ian Britt of Orange, TX, father John Castilaw Jr. and his wife Danielle of Vidor, TX, sisters Isabella Cate of Vidor, TX, IvyRose Castilaw of Vidor, TX, Willow Castilaw of Vidor, TX, and Lily Castilaw of Vidor, TX, brothers Donovan Britt of Orange, TX, Keaton Castilaw of Vidor, TX, Alan Castilaw of Vidor, TX, and Axel Castilaw of Vidor, TX, grandparents James and Rhonda Louviere of Vidor, TX, and John Sr. and Sue Castilaw of Vidor, TX.
VIDOR, TX
Funeral arrangements set for two Vidor teenagers killed in wreck

VIDOR, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for two Vidor teenagers who were killed in an early Sunday morning wreck. 15-year-old Blake Post and 14-year-old John Castilaw III died when their 2012 Dodge Journey lost control and traveled off a roadway, hitting a utility pole and then an RV, that later caught fire.
VIDOR, TX
Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
A change of guard at Jasper County Commissioners Court

Monday marked the last meeting of the Jasper County Commissioners Court for two men who have served since 2007. In the north end of Jasper County, Kevin Holloway defeated the incumbent, Roy Parker Commissioner of Precinct 2. In the south end of the County, the incumbent Vance Moss did not seek re-election and Dennis Marks won the election, leaving Marks and Holloway to be sworn in the in the next few days.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper-Angelina County line

The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
JASPER, TX

