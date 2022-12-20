Read full article on original website
papercitymag.com
Another Coach Calls UH the National Title Favorite and Overall No. 1 Seed — Kelvin Sampson Demanded Ball Movement and It’s Opening Eyes
The #3 ranked University of Houston Cougars beat the McNeese State Cowboys 83-44 , at the Fertitta Center, December 21, 2022. McNeese State coach John Aiken has brought his team to Baylor, Tennessee and Iowa State this season. The Cowboys have been blown out by a number of elite teams. But what Aiken experienced playing No. 3 Houston is a little different — struggling to score five points in the first 13 minutes and 38 seconds of the second half different.
kogt.com
Tommy Williams
Tommy Williams, 56, of Orange, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, surrounded by family. Memorial services will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday January 11, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be prior to the service at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday January 11, 2023. Born in Buna, Texas, on...
kogt.com
Glen Randall Askew
Glen Randall Askew, 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 17, 2022, at his home in Orange. A committal service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, under the mausoleum at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange, Texas. Visitation will be from 12:45-1:45 p.m., Thursday, December,...
kogt.com
Elizabeth Marie Cooper
Elizabeth Marie Cooper, 53, of Orange, passed away on December 21, 2022, at MD Anderson in Houston. Born in Orange, Texas, on March 12, 1969, she was the daughter of Thomas Penn Johnson and Jane Ann (Thaxton) Johnson. Elizabeth graduated from the University of Texas in 1992 with a degree in Interior Design. She began her 18 year career as a math teacher at West Orange High School, later moving to Vidor High School, and then to Deweyville High School. In her free time, she enjoyed many different crafts, such as sewing, crocheting and painting. Elizabeth was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and Elder. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, aunt, and teacher and will be deeply missed.
kogt.com
Ruth E. Stone
Ruth E. Stone, 84, was born August 3rd, 1938, in Pinckneyville Illinois, and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones December 12th, 2022, at her home in Bridge City, Texas. Ruth was born the daughter of a well-known Pentecostal preacher in southern Illinois, at the tail end of the...
kogt.com
Lois Hughes
Elva Lois Hughes, 85, of Orange, went to be with the Lord on December 20, 2022, at Focus Care in Orange. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday December 26, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Travis Hood. Visitation will be held prior to the...
cw39.com
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Beaumont
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans made a valiant effort against one of the best teams in the NFL over the weekend, they lost, but that didn’t leave a lottery player too down after their own big win. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five...
kogt.com
Blake Adam Post
Blake was born n Slidell, LA May 4, 2007. Blake and family moved to Vidor in 2012. From kindergarten through now he attended V.I.S.D. Blake and family lived with his Grandparents, Bob and Penny Post. Blake was an avid video game player, his ps4 was enjoyed so much .He loved...
Mardi Gras Southeast Texas announces 2023 musical lineup heavy on Houston rappers
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras Southeast Texas' third year in Beaumont will be an homage to H-Town hip hop with rapper Paul Wall headlining a night of four Houston rappers in February. The 2023 musical lineup was released on Friday and features several different genres including cumbia, zydeco, rap...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
Thieves swipe 3 golf carts from Jefferson County golf course
BEAUMONT, Texas — Someone made off with several golf carts this week from a west Jefferson County golf course. Three golf carts were stolen from the Bayou Din Golf Course according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The carts were stolen on Tuesday night according to a post made...
kogt.com
Johnny Paul Castilaw III
Johnny Paul Castilaw III, 14, of Vidor, died Sunday, December 18th, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Vidor. He was a member of Rose City Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Vidor. He was a freshman at Vidor High School and loved fishing, hunting, and playing video games. Services for Johnny will take place Friday, December 23, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Vidor with the visitation beginning at 12:00 PM and the funeral service at 2:00 PM with interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. He is survived by his mother Sherry Lynn and husband Ian Britt of Orange, TX, father John Castilaw Jr. and his wife Danielle of Vidor, TX, sisters Isabella Cate of Vidor, TX, IvyRose Castilaw of Vidor, TX, Willow Castilaw of Vidor, TX, and Lily Castilaw of Vidor, TX, brothers Donovan Britt of Orange, TX, Keaton Castilaw of Vidor, TX, Alan Castilaw of Vidor, TX, and Axel Castilaw of Vidor, TX, grandparents James and Rhonda Louviere of Vidor, TX, and John Sr. and Sue Castilaw of Vidor, TX.
Funeral arrangements set for two Vidor teenagers killed in wreck
VIDOR, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for two Vidor teenagers who were killed in an early Sunday morning wreck. 15-year-old Blake Post and 14-year-old John Castilaw III died when their 2012 Dodge Journey lost control and traveled off a roadway, hitting a utility pole and then an RV, that later caught fire.
Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
City of Groves approves separation agreement with longtime City Manager D.E. Sosa
GROVES, Texas — Groves City Council called for an open meeting Thursday evening to consider the separation of longtime city manager. The council unanimously voted on a separation agreement with D.E. Sosa, who had been the city manager of Groves for nearly 20 years. "A series of events, can't...
Nederland couple preparing to adopt little girl after adopting 2 boys
NEDERLAND, Texas — A Nederland couple is in the process of adopting a little a girl after officially adopting two boys. Lauren and Myers Mullins spent the last few years trying to grow their family before finally adopting their two sons. They took fostering classes and knew from that...
kjas.com
A change of guard at Jasper County Commissioners Court
Monday marked the last meeting of the Jasper County Commissioners Court for two men who have served since 2007. In the north end of Jasper County, Kevin Holloway defeated the incumbent, Roy Parker Commissioner of Precinct 2. In the south end of the County, the incumbent Vance Moss did not seek re-election and Dennis Marks won the election, leaving Marks and Holloway to be sworn in the in the next few days.
kjas.com
FedEx truck involved in rollover crash near Jasper-Angelina County line
The Angelina River Fire Department & First Responders were busy Monday evening dealing with a rollover crash involving a FedEx delivery truck. It happened at about 6:30 during a cold rain on Highway 63 West near the Jasper-Angelina County line. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark later said...
Power slowly being restored after arctic blast caused outages around Southeast Texas
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Power is slowly being restored for Orange County Entergy customers. Over 3,000 customers were without power shortly before 6 p.m. Due to the arctic cold front that is presently over the area, Entergy is experiencing numerous scattered outages, according to their website. Entergy personnel say...
KFDM-TV
Small fire reported near Subway on College this morning
BEAUMONT — A dumpster fire was reported this morning shortly after 10:30. Beaumont Police chief confirms that the fire was extinguished without any threat of danger to the surrounding buildings.
