Johnny Paul Castilaw III, 14, of Vidor, died Sunday, December 18th, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Vidor. He was a member of Rose City Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Vidor. He was a freshman at Vidor High School and loved fishing, hunting, and playing video games. Services for Johnny will take place Friday, December 23, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Vidor with the visitation beginning at 12:00 PM and the funeral service at 2:00 PM with interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. He is survived by his mother Sherry Lynn and husband Ian Britt of Orange, TX, father John Castilaw Jr. and his wife Danielle of Vidor, TX, sisters Isabella Cate of Vidor, TX, IvyRose Castilaw of Vidor, TX, Willow Castilaw of Vidor, TX, and Lily Castilaw of Vidor, TX, brothers Donovan Britt of Orange, TX, Keaton Castilaw of Vidor, TX, Alan Castilaw of Vidor, TX, and Axel Castilaw of Vidor, TX, grandparents James and Rhonda Louviere of Vidor, TX, and John Sr. and Sue Castilaw of Vidor, TX.

VIDOR, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO