Funding for conservation in the ’23 Farm Bill uncertain
A state farm bureau organization says USDA’s investments in climate-smart practices could reshape the conservation title in the next farm bill. Jordan Dux, senior director of national affairs with Nebraska Farm Bureau says lawmakers may not authorize additional funding for Title II. “I think we’re going to see the same pot of money, frankly. It’s going to be the same Inflation Reduction Act money. The $20 million has not been spent.”
The Mississippi River’s impact on Delta growers in ’22
An ag economist says farmers in the Delta region were hit especially hard by the low levels of the Mississippi River this year. Kevin McNew is the Chief Economist with Farmers Business Network. “It’s not to say other areas didn’t see impacts,” he said, “but the deepest and most profound...
Kansas Gas Customers Still Paying 2021 Storm Costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW/KNS) – As severe winter weather rolls through Kansas, many residents are seeing new fees on their utility bills to pay for a record storm last year. The Kansas News Service reports that starting this month, Kansas Gas Service customers will notice a separate fee that raises their monthly bill by about $5 dollars. It’s connected to a storm in February of 2021 that knocked out power to much of the country and sent natural gas prices soaring.
