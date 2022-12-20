Read full article on original website
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Drop Non-Conference Finale
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Norfolk State outscored UNCW 18-8 in the fourth quarter to hand the Seahawks a 42-38 setback in women's basketball action on Friday afternoon at Trask Coliseum. The Spartans improved to 11-3 overall with their third road win of the season. UNCW concluded its non-conference slate...
Jackson Leads Seahawks Past Catamounts
CHEROKEE, North Carolina – Junior forward Lexi Jackson posted her third straight double-double to push the UNCW women's basketball team past Western Carolina 60-51 in Wednesday night's Cherokee Invitational Showcase at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort. The Seahawks (3-7) snapped a three-game losing skid in their penultimate non-conference match. The...
Nine Ladies Dancing After Another Seahawk Win
BUIES CREEK, N.C. – The streak lives on. Using a familiar formula of tight defense and timely shooting, the UNCW men's basketball team ran its winning streak to nine games by trimming longtime rival Campbell, 74-66, in the 108th meeting between the two schools early Wednesday at Gore Arena.
