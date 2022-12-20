WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Norfolk State outscored UNCW 18-8 in the fourth quarter to hand the Seahawks a 42-38 setback in women's basketball action on Friday afternoon at Trask Coliseum. The Spartans improved to 11-3 overall with their third road win of the season. UNCW concluded its non-conference slate...

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO