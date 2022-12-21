ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Edward, NE

kscj.com

IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART

THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
IOWA STATE
albionnewsonline.com

Dr. Mara Siefer-Thiessen joins Town & Country Vet Clinic

A new veterinarian, Mara Seifer-Thiessen, DVM, has joined the Town & Country Veterinary Clinic practice. She is working with both large and small animals out of all three clinics at Albion, Elgin and St. Edward. Dr. Thiessen joined Dr. Jeremy Young and Dr. Lance Dahlquist in the practice effective Nov....
ALBION, NE
Sand Hills Express

Andrea Thomas Crowned as Nebraska’s County Treasurer of the Year

THOMAS COUNTY – The Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) has bestowed their annual Treasurer of the Year award upon Thomas County’s own Andrea Thomas. Thomas is just getting her third term as the county treasurer underway; she was first elected to the position in 2015. During her first two terms, she’s pioneered a mentorship program to help give new county treasurers the tools and network they’ll need to be successful, as well as helped her association implement an online learning management system to get county treasurers across the state identical access to identical information.
THOMAS COUNTY, NE
WHO 13

Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm

IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Negative temps freeze boiled noodles in northeast Nebraska

PILGER, Neb. -- The cold temperatures across the state gave one northeast Nebraska woman and her son a chance to do a bit of a science experiment Thursday. The wind chills hitting -50 degrees in northeast Nebraska, Kelsey Aude and her son were able to suspend a fork in wet noodles, creating some unique pictures.
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

STRANDED NEBRASKA STORM VICTIMS RESCUED BY SNOWMOBILES

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 500 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS DURING THIS WEEK’S WINTER STORM AND COLD TEMPERATURES. NEBRASKA TROOPERS PERFORMED 306 MOTORIST ASSISTS STATEWIDE ON THURSDAY, IN ADDITION TO 211 STATEWIDE ON WEDNESDAY. IN MANY CASES, TROOPERS HAVE USED THEIR PATROL VEHICLES TO TRANSPORT...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Central Nebraska registers -44 wind chill, cold consumes region

KEARNEY, NE — The arctic blast of air rolling through the region is leaving its mark on central Nebraska. The airport weather stations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney all recorded a low wind chill value of negative 44 degrees on Thursday. That marks the lowest wind chill for Grand Island since it hit negative 45 in 1990. Wind chill values are expected to remain lower than 30 below for the rest of Thursday and into Friday.
KEARNEY, NE
klin.com

Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day

Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
COLUMBUS, NE
Kearney Hub

Thursday, December 22 weather update for Nebraska

Brutally cold across Nebraska Thursday through Friday night. High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska

Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nonprofit rescues two armadillos in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — All animals are at risk when outside in extreme cold, especially if the critter is more built for the desert. On Saturday, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab found its first nine-banded armadillo in the south-central part of the state. The next day, it found another one. Officials...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions. Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.
NEBRASKA STATE

