THOMAS COUNTY – The Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) has bestowed their annual Treasurer of the Year award upon Thomas County’s own Andrea Thomas. Thomas is just getting her third term as the county treasurer underway; she was first elected to the position in 2015. During her first two terms, she’s pioneered a mentorship program to help give new county treasurers the tools and network they’ll need to be successful, as well as helped her association implement an online learning management system to get county treasurers across the state identical access to identical information.

THOMAS COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO