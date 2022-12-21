Read full article on original website
kscj.com
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
KETV.com
Nebraska Humane Society gets into the holiday spirit with presents under the tree for adoptable dogs
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Need something to get you into the holiday spirit? The Nebraska Humane Society is letting adoptable dogs choose their gifts from under the Christmas tree. Popsicle, a 1-year,...
albionnewsonline.com
Dr. Mara Siefer-Thiessen joins Town & Country Vet Clinic
A new veterinarian, Mara Seifer-Thiessen, DVM, has joined the Town & Country Veterinary Clinic practice. She is working with both large and small animals out of all three clinics at Albion, Elgin and St. Edward. Dr. Thiessen joined Dr. Jeremy Young and Dr. Lance Dahlquist in the practice effective Nov....
Sand Hills Express
Andrea Thomas Crowned as Nebraska’s County Treasurer of the Year
THOMAS COUNTY – The Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) has bestowed their annual Treasurer of the Year award upon Thomas County’s own Andrea Thomas. Thomas is just getting her third term as the county treasurer underway; she was first elected to the position in 2015. During her first two terms, she’s pioneered a mentorship program to help give new county treasurers the tools and network they’ll need to be successful, as well as helped her association implement an online learning management system to get county treasurers across the state identical access to identical information.
Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm
IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
News Channel Nebraska
Negative temps freeze boiled noodles in northeast Nebraska
PILGER, Neb. -- The cold temperatures across the state gave one northeast Nebraska woman and her son a chance to do a bit of a science experiment Thursday. The wind chills hitting -50 degrees in northeast Nebraska, Kelsey Aude and her son were able to suspend a fork in wet noodles, creating some unique pictures.
kscj.com
STRANDED NEBRASKA STORM VICTIMS RESCUED BY SNOWMOBILES
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 500 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS DURING THIS WEEK’S WINTER STORM AND COLD TEMPERATURES. NEBRASKA TROOPERS PERFORMED 306 MOTORIST ASSISTS STATEWIDE ON THURSDAY, IN ADDITION TO 211 STATEWIDE ON WEDNESDAY. IN MANY CASES, TROOPERS HAVE USED THEIR PATROL VEHICLES TO TRANSPORT...
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska registers -44 wind chill, cold consumes region
KEARNEY, NE — The arctic blast of air rolling through the region is leaving its mark on central Nebraska. The airport weather stations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney all recorded a low wind chill value of negative 44 degrees on Thursday. That marks the lowest wind chill for Grand Island since it hit negative 45 in 1990. Wind chill values are expected to remain lower than 30 below for the rest of Thursday and into Friday.
klin.com
Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day
Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol shares footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
Kearney Hub
Full details on the winter storm sweeping across Nebraska
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel in our latest forecast video.
Kearney Hub
Thursday, December 22 weather update for Nebraska
Brutally cold across Nebraska Thursday through Friday night. High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska
Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
klkntv.com
Nonprofit rescues two armadillos in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — All animals are at risk when outside in extreme cold, especially if the critter is more built for the desert. On Saturday, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab found its first nine-banded armadillo in the south-central part of the state. The next day, it found another one. Officials...
knopnews2.com
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions. Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol highway help line aids hundreds of motorists during storm
The Nebraska Dept. of Transportation reported normal to partly covered snow conditions on I-80 Thursday. But there were still plenty of drivers who ran into some trouble. The Nebraska State Patrol said they made more than 350 motor assists since Wednesday. Many of those calls came to *55. It's a...
Life-threatening temps, wind chills impact western Neb. Wednesday, Thursday
The National Weather Service is forecasting life-threatening wind chills Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will drop Wednesday night rapidly, falling 30 degrees over a three-hour period, as a polar cold front will plunge overnight lows on Wednesday to -19, and a high on Thursday of -5. Light snow with less than...
