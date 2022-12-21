Read full article on original website
More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday
(WOWK) — Just as the area settles in to deal with brutal cold air after the morning snow Friday, weather models now show that we can see snow coming back to the area in a few days. See the slide show below for an idea of what is coming. The snow will come from a […]
When will wind speeds die down? :
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday's winter storm brought some snow accumulation, cold temperatures and wind gusts, making already bitter air frigid. Wind gusts over 50 mph are expected to continue through Friday, but when will they die down? The WTOL 11 Weather Team explains when you can expect winds to slow, as well as the science behind intense wind speeds.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 4 a.m. Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued in Northeast Ohio and will last until 7 a.m. Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday across most of Northern Ohio.
thevillagereporter.com
Ohioans Urged To Prepare For Extreme Winter Weather
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—As a winter storm moves toward Ohio just in time for the busy holiday weekend, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is keeping in constant contact with the National Weather Service and state partners. The Ohio EMA team will continue to monitor the approaching winter weather system and...
Mount Vernon News
Severe winter weather expected through weekend
GAHANNA — Meteorologists at AEP Ohio are monitoring the potential for a major winter storm throughout the area, including extremely cold temperatures, snow and winds over 50 mph expected through the weekend. With temperatures expected to drop to dangerous lows and blizzard-like conditions, it’s important for customers to take...
How Ohio emergency and roads officials are preparing for winter storm
Ahead of the winter storm, expected to bring dangerously low temperatures and a flash freeze to Northeast Ohio starting early Friday, state officials were at the Ohio Emergency Operations Center to talk about preparation.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio issued snow emergencies Friday morning and they are holding into Saturday morning as winter weather made its way through the state ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for […]
whbc.com
Edison, AEP Dealing With Storm Outages
A contractor for Duke Energy removes a damaged transformer as work continues to restore power to some of the nearly 20,000 without electricity in Terre Haute, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) 50,000 power customers were in the dark and cold across the First Energy and AEP Ohio...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio businesses close for impending winter storm (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Businesses across Northeast Ohio are closing on Friday due to the impending winter storms. The storms are set to hit late on Dec. 22 and early into Dec. 23. The winter weather includes single-digit and sub-zero temperatures throughout Northeast Ohio. REMINDER: Make sure to minimize time...
WTOL-TV
An update on Ohio's roads from ODOT: Dec. 23, 5:15 p.m.
Kelsie Hoagland with ODOT gives a live update on the status of the roads. Now that the snow is mostly over, the main concerns are the cold, wind and ice.
UPDATE: Thousands now without power across region as strong winds, dangerously cold temps continue
Thousands of people are now without power following this week’s winter storm with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. As of 8:45 p.m., over 2,300 outages were just reported by AES Ohio customers, according to an online outage map. Duke Energy reports over 3,200 customers are without power. “Our...
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
WTRF
ODOT Update in Eastern Ohio
EASTERN OHIO – More than 90 Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are battling wind, snow, and frigid temperatures throughout Central Ohio. Roads are snow covered and high wind is blowing snow and limiting progress. ODOT crews are using beet juice and other liquid deicers in addition to salt...
WATCH: DeWine, Ohio officials discuss preparations for incoming winter storm
Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about where the state stands with its winter weather preparations for the winter storm that will hit this holiday weekend.
Thousands without power as blizzard slams NE Ohio
Thousands in Northeast Ohio are without power as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
WTAP
Winter Storm Power Outages
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - As the winter storm approaches WTAP is keeping an eye out for power outages across the Mid-Ohio Valley. Current outages as of 3:00 P.M. WTAP will continue to update throughout the day.
Power outages expected in the Miami Valley over holiday weekend
"If there was a power outage, where would you go? Plan for that now," Smith said.
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
sciotopost.com
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
crawfordcountynow.com
AEP Ohio continues to monitor forecasted severe winter weather
Press release from AEP Ohio. GAHANNA—Our meteorologists continue to monitor the potential for a major winter storm throughout our service territory, including extremely cold temperatures, snow and winds over 50 mph expected Thursday night through the weekend. With temperatures expected to drop to dangerous lows and blizzard-like conditions, it’s...
