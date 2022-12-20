Read full article on original website
Burbank Holiday Toy Drive Keeps Love, Generosity and Devotion Alive
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. One hundred twenty-five Christmases have has passed since a part-time editor and writer at the New York Sun newspaper named Francis Pharcellus Church wrote a response to a letter from an 8-year-old girl named Virginia O’Hanlon who questioned the existence of Santa Claus.
Mijares Mexican Restaurant Hosts 16th Toy Drive
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mijares Mexican Restaurant in Pasadena recently held their annual toy drive. This tradition began 16 years ago as the restaurant’s partner and manager Tom Recendez decided that rather than receive gifts on his Dec. 1 birthday, he instead asked friends, family and patrons to participate in giving cheer to children in need through toy donations.
Children Flock to See Santa at the Americana
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Americana at Brand has become a local hot spot for those looking to purchase gifts in Glendale, where individuals and families alike can embrace the holiday cheer. A Christmastime favorite among the children who line up to sit on Santa Claus’ lap is visiting the outdoor mall’s festive Santa’s House.
Hanukkah Shines With Message of Hope, Peace
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Lasting for eight nights, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, commences this Sunday evening, Dec. 18. The Talmud describes Hanukkah as a holiday of “praise and thanksgiving” in commemoration of the miraculous overthrow of the Syrian Greeks, the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem, and the single cruse of oil that lasted eight days.
Hillsides Hosts Holiday Party at Parkway Grill
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Hillsides hosted its annual holiday party at Parkway Grill in Pasadena last week. More than 130 supporters, including Hillsides board members, attended the festive event, which included appetizers, drinks and dinner. Hillsides CEO Stacey Roth thanked the large...
Downtown Glendale Teems With Holiday Spirit
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The holiday season can be felt throughout the Greater Downtown Glendale Association, an area of the Jewel City spanning above and below the 134 Freeway from Stocker Street to Colorado Street, from Central Avenue to Maryland Avenue, including the Artsakh Arts District.
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— A man was allegedly observed tampering with vehicles at 1711 S. Buena Vista Ave. at about 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 13. Officers who responded to the scene detained the man, who was being held by individuals there. He was searched and allegedly was found to be in possession of fraudulent credit cards and stolen property.
Rose Bowl Masters Team Takes First Place
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Rose Bowl Aquatic Center Masters Swim Team recently placed first at the Southern Pacific Masters Swimming 2022 Short Course Meters Championships. The Long Beach Grunions hosted the three-day event at the recently completed state-of-the-art Kinesiology Labs and...
Mayfield Beats FSHA; Flintridge Prep Blanks Westridge
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Mayfield Senior varsity girls’ soccer team picked up a pair of wins in the Best in the West Tournament last weekend to advance to the upcoming semifinals against Pico Rivera El Rancho on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Animals Need Your Help This Holiday Season
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. This year, hundreds of animals at local shelters are waiting for a holiday miracle of their own. At Pasadena Humane, dogs like Teddy, a terrier mix with the sweetest puppy-dog eyes, and cats like Hannah Belle, an affectionate gray and white tabby, dream of spending the holidays with a new loving family.
Local Water Polo Squads Compete in Tournaments
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ water polo team competed in the Bonita Tournament in La Verne last weekend and finished with a 1-3 record. The Falcons routed El Dorado High of Placentia, 12-3, in their...
Bulldogs Blank Muir; Bears Tie Hoover
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity boys’ soccer team picked up its first Pacific League win after routing visiting Muir High of Pasadena, 3-0, on Tuesday. Senior Gabriel Mier scored the deciding goal in the 35th minute while...
Falcons, Nitros Remain Undefeated in League
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School boys’ soccer team won a thrilling Pacific League matchup over visiting Pasadena, 2-1, on Tuesday. Senior Lukas Elze scored the deciding goal with 30 seconds remaining. The Falcons claimed a 1-0 lead...
Tornados, Falcons, Nitros Open League
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Hoover High School varsity girls’ soccer team lost to visiting Burroughs High of Burbank, 4-0, in a Pacific League matchup on Tuesday. The Tornados previously won their league opener at Muir High in Pasadena, 3-1. Junior...
Local Basketball Squads Open League Action
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ basketball team routed visiting Hoover High of Glendale, 56-12, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday. The Bears collected their third straight win and remained undefeated through two league games. Senior...
