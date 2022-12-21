Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
Mijares Mexican Restaurant Hosts 16th Toy Drive
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mijares Mexican Restaurant in Pasadena recently held their annual toy drive. This tradition began 16 years ago as the restaurant’s partner and manager Tom Recendez decided that rather than receive gifts on his Dec. 1 birthday, he instead asked friends, family and patrons to participate in giving cheer to children in need through toy donations.
outlooknewspapers.com
Villa Esperanza Enjoys Holiday Party at Mijares
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Villa Esperanza Services hosted its annual holiday party last week at Mijares Mexican Restaurant in Pasadena. Board members, supporters and individuals were among those in attendance. Villa Esperanza Services, based in Pasadena, serves intellectually and/or developmentally disabled individuals...
outlooknewspapers.com
Americana at Brand Holiday Season Is in Full Swing
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Americana at Brand have been hosting tens of thousands of holiday shoppers each evening leading up to Christmas. This shopping destination is a hot spot for those looking to purchase gifts in Glendale, where individuals and families...
outlooknewspapers.com
Downtown Glendale Teems With Holiday Spirit
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The holiday season can be felt throughout the Greater Downtown Glendale Association, an area of the Jewel City spanning above and below the 134 Freeway from Stocker Street to Colorado Street, from Central Avenue to Maryland Avenue, including the Artsakh Arts District.
outlooknewspapers.com
Children Flock to See Santa at the Americana
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Americana at Brand has become a local hot spot for those looking to purchase gifts in Glendale, where individuals and families alike can embrace the holiday cheer. A Christmastime favorite among the children who line up to sit on Santa Claus’ lap is visiting the outdoor mall’s festive Santa’s House.
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Holiday Toy Drive Keeps Love, Generosity and Devotion Alive
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. One hundred twenty-five Christmases have has passed since a part-time editor and writer at the New York Sun newspaper named Francis Pharcellus Church wrote a response to a letter from an 8-year-old girl named Virginia O’Hanlon who questioned the existence of Santa Claus.
outlooknewspapers.com
Rose Bowl Masters Team Takes First Place
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Rose Bowl Aquatic Center Masters Swim Team recently placed first at the Southern Pacific Masters Swimming 2022 Short Course Meters Championships. The Long Beach Grunions hosted the three-day event at the recently completed state-of-the-art Kinesiology Labs and...
outlooknewspapers.com
Animals Need Your Help This Holiday Season
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. This year, hundreds of animals at local shelters are waiting for a holiday miracle of their own. At Pasadena Humane, dogs like Teddy, a terrier mix with the sweetest puppy-dog eyes, and cats like Hannah Belle, an affectionate gray and white tabby, dream of spending the holidays with a new loving family.
outlooknewspapers.com
Adventist Health Glendale Earns ‘A’ in Patient Safety
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Adventist Health Glendale is pleased to share that once again we’ve received an “A” grade in patient safety for fall 2022 from the Leapfrog Group, one of the leading patient safety watchdog organizations. The Leapfrog...
outlooknewspapers.com
Thank You For Serving Us
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Farewell to Councilmembers Bob Frutos, Sharon Springer and Mayor Jess Talamantes!. We thank you for your dedication and devotion to all the residents of Burbank. You have all worked tirelessly to make Burbank a better place for us. We have enjoyed the fruits of your hard work, which we will always be grateful for.
outlooknewspapers.com
School District, Teachers Union Head Toward Mediation
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale Teachers Association and Glendale Unified School District have reached an impasse in negotiations to settle a yearlong wage and contractual disagreement, resulting in expected state-appointed mediation sometime this month. Multiple GTA members and parents associated with...
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Water Polo Squads Compete in Tournaments
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ water polo team competed in the Bonita Tournament in La Verne last weekend and finished with a 1-3 record. The Falcons routed El Dorado High of Placentia, 12-3, in their...
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield Beats FSHA; Flintridge Prep Blanks Westridge
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Mayfield Senior varsity girls’ soccer team picked up a pair of wins in the Best in the West Tournament last weekend to advance to the upcoming semifinals against Pico Rivera El Rancho on Saturday, Dec. 17.
outlooknewspapers.com
End the Drought Before No Water Is Left
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The entire region is under drought emergency. We are beating the same drum, again. A headline article in the Los Angeles Times this morning reads: “Entire region under drought emergency.”. Assuming for one minute that the officials...
outlooknewspapers.com
With New Engines, Grayson Will Keep City’s Lights On
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. In its last regular meeting of 2022, City Council voted to replace Glendale’s Grayson Power Plant turbines with three new natural gas-powered Wartsila engines despite the city’s goal to rely solely on clean energy by 2035.
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs Blank Muir; Bears Tie Hoover
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity boys’ soccer team picked up its first Pacific League win after routing visiting Muir High of Pasadena, 3-0, on Tuesday. Senior Gabriel Mier scored the deciding goal in the 35th minute while...
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons, Nitros Remain Undefeated in League
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School boys’ soccer team won a thrilling Pacific League matchup over visiting Pasadena, 2-1, on Tuesday. Senior Lukas Elze scored the deciding goal with 30 seconds remaining. The Falcons claimed a 1-0 lead...
outlooknewspapers.com
CV, Hoover, Glendale Athletes Earn League Honors
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Pacific League recently released its all-league awards for football, girls’ volleyball, boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis and cross-country following the completion of the fall season. Glendale, Hoover and Crescenta Valley high school athletes were...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burroughs Blanks Hoover; Burbank Beats Muir
First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ soccer team blanked host Hoover High in Glendale, 4-0, to remain unbeaten in Pacific League action on Tuesday. Senior captain Nicole Jimenez registered one goal and a pair of assists, junior...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— A man was allegedly observed tampering with vehicles at 1711 S. Buena Vista Ave. at about 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 13. Officers who responded to the scene detained the man, who was being held by individuals there. He was searched and allegedly was found to be in possession of fraudulent credit cards and stolen property.
Comments / 0