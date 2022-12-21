First published in the Dec. 17 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Farewell to Councilmembers Bob Frutos, Sharon Springer and Mayor Jess Talamantes!. We thank you for your dedication and devotion to all the residents of Burbank. You have all worked tirelessly to make Burbank a better place for us. We have enjoyed the fruits of your hard work, which we will always be grateful for.

BURBANK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO