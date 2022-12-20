Read full article on original website
wogx.com
How cold? Here's the Christmas Day forecast for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 46 degrees. Freeze warnings are again in effect tonight into Christmas morning. Temperatures will fall into the 20s north of Orlando where Hard Freeze Warnings will be in effect. Feels like temperatures will be in the teens and 20s around sunrise. Temperatures will remain cold Sunday with highs mostly in the 40s.
wogx.com
Steps to prepare your home for the cold, winter weather in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As temperatures are expected to drop to the 20s and 30s in Central Florida, many are getting their homes ready. At ACE Hardware, customers like Patrick Lang prepare for the chilly weather. "I would say I’m kind of happy to have a cold Christmas." Patrick works...
wogx.com
'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
wogx.com
Central Florida farmers prepare to protect crops from freezing temperatures
LAKE COUNTY, Fla - As we prepare for frigid temperatures to bring one of the coldest Christmas holidays Central Florida has seen in three decades, farmers are now preparing to protect their crops. On Friday morning we visited with Harry Stauderman at Oak Haven Farms in Sorrento, where we found...
wogx.com
Here's how to protect your plants, pets this weekend as temperatures drop in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - You’ve heard of the three P’s when it comes to cold weather and how important it is to protect them — Pets. Pipes. Plants. "There’s definitely going to be cold enough temps where we’re going to see plants that need to be protected," said Eric Apen. He’s the co-owner of Apenberry’s Gardens in College Park. He said you’ll definitely want to protect your plants this weekend.
wogx.com
'Don't Tread On Me': Florida's newest license plate features Gadsden Flag design
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida drivers now have two new specialty license plate options to choose from during their next visit to the DMV. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released two new designs: an updated Florida Gators plate, and a new Gadsden Flag plate. The latter features...
wogx.com
Officials: Person stabbed, destroyed temporary seawall protecting Florida oceanfront homes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - State officials believe someone stabbed one of the inflatable Tiger Dams protecting the shoreline in Daytona Beach Shores. Workers have been there around the clock trying to fix anywhere from 300 to 600 feet of the dam, with water still splashing over the top of it.
wogx.com
Chickens in Florida are helping to detect mosquito-borne viruses in communities
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - One hundred hatched chickens were delivered to Central Florida this month and the job of the soon-to-be flocks is to help detect mosquito-borne viruses. These "sentinel chickens" are part of the Seminole County Mosquito Program which aims to stop the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as...
wogx.com
Why does the heater smell like it's burning when you turn it on?
Florida residents will have to turn on their heaters for the first time in a long time as Arctic air brings the coldest temperatures of the season this Christmas weekend. If you smell a burning smell when you turn on the heater, officials explain what that is and if you should be worried.
wogx.com
Affidavit: Florida man shot ex-girlfriend 15 times for not answering texts
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Brevard County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend reportedly shot her fifteen times because she wouldn't return his calls or text messages, according to an arrest affidavit. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, was arrested this week in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Sha'Dayla A. Johnson. Melbourne...
wogx.com
Ocala man, 11-year-old killed in Sumter County crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old child both died after a crash on SR-91 in Sumter County Thursday, FHP said. Around 12:57 a.m., seven people were traveling in an SUV while another driver was traveling in a sedan north along SR-91. According to FHP, the sedan driver overtook and collided with the back of the SUV. The sedan traveled onto the grass shoulder of the median and came to a stop.
