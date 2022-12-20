ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

How cold? Here's the Christmas Day forecast for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 46 degrees. Freeze warnings are again in effect tonight into Christmas morning. Temperatures will fall into the 20s north of Orlando where Hard Freeze Warnings will be in effect. Feels like temperatures will be in the teens and 20s around sunrise. Temperatures will remain cold Sunday with highs mostly in the 40s.
ORLANDO, FL
'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
COCOA BEACH, FL
Here's how to protect your plants, pets this weekend as temperatures drop in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - You’ve heard of the three P’s when it comes to cold weather and how important it is to protect them — Pets. Pipes. Plants. "There’s definitely going to be cold enough temps where we’re going to see plants that need to be protected," said Eric Apen. He’s the co-owner of Apenberry’s Gardens in College Park. He said you’ll definitely want to protect your plants this weekend.
ORLANDO, FL
Why does the heater smell like it's burning when you turn it on?

Florida residents will have to turn on their heaters for the first time in a long time as Arctic air brings the coldest temperatures of the season this Christmas weekend. If you smell a burning smell when you turn on the heater, officials explain what that is and if you should be worried.
FLORIDA STATE
Affidavit: Florida man shot ex-girlfriend 15 times for not answering texts

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Brevard County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend reportedly shot her fifteen times because she wouldn't return his calls or text messages, according to an arrest affidavit. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, was arrested this week in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Sha'Dayla A. Johnson. Melbourne...
MELBOURNE, FL
Ocala man, 11-year-old killed in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old child both died after a crash on SR-91 in Sumter County Thursday, FHP said. Around 12:57 a.m., seven people were traveling in an SUV while another driver was traveling in a sedan north along SR-91. According to FHP, the sedan driver overtook and collided with the back of the SUV. The sedan traveled onto the grass shoulder of the median and came to a stop.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

