Read full article on original website
Related
The Y Chromosome Is Going To Disappear, Scientists Say
"The human Y is in the very last stages of degeneration, and the big question is how long till it, too, gets lost," expert Jenny Graves told Newsweek.
These images show how your brain lights up when you crave food or drugs
The neural basis for cravings is poorly understood, but a new study identifies a stable brain pattern, or neuromarker, for drug and food cravings. The discovery could prove to be a vital step toward improving the living conditions of people suffering from addiction by developing new treatments that tackle the problem at its origin, a press statement from Yale University reveals.
The first ever human-chimpanzee who can speak English like a human was in Florida.
The first ever human chimpanzee who can speak English was in Florida.Photo byChris F/ Pexels. As we all know, our world is full of unusual and amazing animals, one of which is the chimpanzee, so today, we will discuss the fascinating story of a chimpanzee who can speak like a human.
How one scientist wants to prove we live in a simulation
The simulation theory is an old belief that everything we know and love is just part of a computer-run simulation. It’s a belief that relies on everything we know being part of an advanced virtual world – that our universe is a hologram. Now, a theoretical physicist wants to put that theory to the test and hopefully prove whether it’s fact or fiction.
Futurism
Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms
There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
Worm-like robot created to wiggle through your body and cure diseases
A CREEPY crawly robot that travels through the body on a mission to cure disease has been created by scientists. This machine is 3D-printed, made out of gelatine and powered solely by temperature. It all started with inspiration provided by the inchworm - bringing a "kind of intelligence" to the...
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Scientists make ‘exciting’ breakthrough in Amelia Earhart mystery
Forensic experts believe they have unearthed a key piece of evidence in the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of famous aviator Amelia Earhart, calling it a major breakthrough.Researchers at Penn State University’s Radiation Science and Engineering Centre claim they used advanced imaging techniques to re-analyse a metal panel, found on the island of Nikumaroro in 1991, that is believed to have come from Earhart’s aircraft.Their scans revealed hidden letters and numbers on the aluminium panel that could help to identify it – and confirm whether or not it did come from the missing plane.They believe that if this is proven...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Binge-Eating Sweet Treats Is Influenced by Gut Microbiome
Gut Microbes Influence Binge-Eating of Sweet Treats in Mice. We have all been there. You just meant to have a single Oreo cookie as a snack, but then you find yourself going back for another, and another. Before you know it, you have finished off the entire package even though you were not all that hungry to begin with.
studyfinds.org
Mouth bacteria linked to development of life-threatening brain abscesses
PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — Poor dental hygiene could lead to a potentially fatal problem in the brain, a new study warns. Scientists have found a link between mouth bacteria and the development of brain abscesses. While abscesses resulting from bacteria sitting in oral cavities are uncommon, they can be...
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Scientists Discover Mountain Is Really an Ancient Cosmic Observatory
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Scientists discovered an animal that survives by eating its own brain
A few things weird me out but this animal’s behavior left me a little nauseated. You’d think you need your brain to survive. As such, you wouldn’t be putting it on your menu. But survival is all this animal is focused on.
Mysterious hair-like growth inside brain may be behind perception of time, study finds
Removal of antennae-like growth called cilia from some brain regions is linked to impaired time perception and judgment in mice, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal Molecular Neurobiology, suggest these hair-like growths may be potential new drug targets to treat conditions like schizophrenia, autism, and Parkinson’s disease.The brain’s striatum region processes and integrates new environmental sensory information and coordinates the time sequence of motor responses.It performs the body’s clock processes, essential in controlling executive functions, including coordination of limbs, learning, planning, decision-making, and working memory as well as attention, scientists, including those from the University...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
Study decodes ‘unexpected danger’ that lurked under ancient Mayan cities
Ancient Maya cities were contaminated with “dangerous” levels of mercury that may have posed a health hazard to the people living in the mesoamerican civilisation, according to new research.The review of studies, published recently in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science, found the “unexpected danger” of mercury pollution beneath the soil surface of cities of the ancient Maya in Mesoamerica likely caused due to the frequent use of mercury and mercury-containing products by the people of this time between 250 and 1100 CE.“Discovering mercury buried deep in soils and sediments in ancient Maya cities is difficult to explain, until...
Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"
Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
Scientists have provided a solution for humans to achieve immortality and come back from the dead
Artist rendering of the Dyson SpherePhoto byKevin Gill; CC-BY-2.0 A Dyson Sphere is a megastructure that has not yet been built. Scientists conceive of it as a giant shell that encloses the sun.
Comments / 5