Your Guide to Cast-Iron Skillet Sizes, and How to Choose the Right One
If you’re scratching your head over which skillet size is right for you, fret not — this is the easiest decision to make when it comes to cast-iron cookware. After all, there are only three sizes you should even consider: the 8-, 10- and 12-inch skillet. Here’s how to pick between the three.
The Best Knife Sharpening Tool of 2022
Sharpen your kitchen knives to sword-like precision and make cooking a breeze!. Almost every cooking process starts with the basic task of cutting or slicing the ingredients. You cannot cook any dish without cutting or chopping vegetables and/or meat. A blunted knife can make this process extremely difficult and time-consuming. To ensure precise cutting, a kitchen knife needs to be sharp and ultra-edged. You cannot purchase a new blade every time your knife goes blunt. So what is one to do in such a case? The solution is to have one or two handy knife-sharpening tools. This way, you won’t have to worry about the bluntness, just a quick swipe, and your knife will be as good as a new one within seconds!
Stuffing a Trash Bag In Your Door Can Help Keep the Cold at Bay
Many of us around the country are facing what could potentially be one of the craziest winters in recent history. As this is being typed, we are expected to see a massive cold front blow through, bringing even southern states into a deeper freeze than some have seen in years, even decades. So what ...
Mum shows how to quickly get rid of cooking oil without pouring it down the drain
We all know we shouldn't pour hot fat down the sink - not only can it smell pretty unpleasant, but it can wreak havoc on your drains, too. Pouring leftover oil down the sink can cause you problems in the long run, mainly because the liquid can cool and solidify further down in the pipes and drains.
Mom comes up with genius hack to get kids to wear clothes they don’t like
This TikTok parent shared an ingenious hack for getting your kids to wear clothes they don’t want: Just put a Pokémon on it!. Katy-Robin Garton (@katyrobinbird) is a parent and TikToker whose kids are starting to get to the age where they have preferences about what they wear, which can make clothing shopping tricky.
Our Favorite Weighted Blankets Are Buy One Get One Free
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. If you haven't invest in a weighted blanket yet, then now's your chance. Gravity Blankets, the makers of the best weighted blanket you can buy, is holding a BOGO deal right now where you can get two blankets for the price of one — all you need to do is use code BOGOFREE at checkout. And the deal applies to a lot of the brand's other products as well, from weighted robes to a sauna blanket. The sale allows you to mix and match but just keep in mind that you'll be paying the price of the more expensive item in your cart.
Amazon shoppers love the Pink Queen sweater dress for comfort and style and it's reduced to $39.99
How to Make Ramen in the Microwave and Flavor It Just Right
Instant ramen is an affordable and easy meal to make in a pinch. While the stovetop instructions are fairly simple, you can enjoy it even faster by making ramen in the microwave. No need for a pot and heating up the stove. Here’s how to make ramen quickly with a few pushes of a button, and also how to elevate your ramen with a few flavorful additions.
Today's Best Deals: Save on Monos Luggage, 20% Off an LG Vacuum & More
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Apple. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $250 $200 (20% OFF) This...
A Single Egg Can Save Your Pie From Suffering A Soggy Bottom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ahh, the dreaded soggy bottom –- any baker's nemesis. Blind baking is the most foolproof way of preventing a soggy bottom, using pie weights and a stint in the oven to firm up the crust. But, according to Ree Drummond, if you don't have pie weights you can use dried beans, rice, or even sugar (and then you're left with toasted sugar which is simply divine).
Woman shows genius curtain hack that blocks more sunlight
A woman has shared a genius curtain hack on TikTok to help block out sunlight. While the sun is usually a very welcome presence in our lives – especially at this time of year, when winter hours mean we’re thrown into darkness for most of the day – there are admittedly times when you only want to curse the bright light as it comes streaming into your house.
Meet Your New Favorite Holiday Cocktail: The Cavalier On Point
The Holidays are a great time to up your cocktail game. Sure Egg Nog is a festive tradition, but when you're looking to really impress, a simple cocktail can do wonders and the right recipe may even lead to new traditions. To help us create a holiday cocktail that's easy to make, but also well beyond the ordinary, we went to Brooklyn bartender Ivy Mix.
Christmas cranberry pound cake, the perfect festive dessert
This Christmas cranberry pound cake is truly the perfect dessert for the holidays. It is easy to make, so moist and absolutely delicious, not to mention it will look absolutely gorgeous on your dining room table. Pound cakes are a type of cake traditionally made with four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar and eggs and are baked in loaf pans or a Bundt cake mold. They are usually served with a dust with powdered sugar, or a coat of icing on top. This Christmas cranberry pound cake recipe is a variation of one from A Grande Life and it is the perfect festive addition for any Christmas get together.
Recipe: Beer-Glazed Ham
A perfectly glazed ham emerging from the oven is the quintessential Holiday feast for friends and family. The only thing that could possibly make it better is working delicious local beer into the menu. Here's a recipe from Lift Bridge Brewery.Ingredients7-8 pound smoked ham12 ounces Lift Bridge Mango Blonde Ale 1 1/2 cups brown sugar1/4 cup maple syrup2 tablespoons stone ground mustard1 tablespoon cornstarch2 teaspoons fine sea salt2 teaspoons allspice1 teaspoon cayenne pepper1 teaspoon five-spice powder1/2 teaspoon black pepperInstructionsPreheat your oven to 350 degrees F and line a large-rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place an oven-safe oven rack on top if...
Casserole magic: Molly Yeh's cozy "totdish" is a midwestern classic with a modern twist
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. I was late to the casserole party. I grew up in a very small, and frankly, antisocial household. I...
Warm Up This Winter With a Top-Rated Rotating Space Heater — 50% Off Now
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Baby, it’s cold outside — but it’s hot inside! The age-old dilemma. We’re always fluctuating between freezing and sweating in the winter — there never seems to be a middle ground. Even in Southern California, temperatures have dropped […]
Easy Fried Rice
This easy fried rice recipe—which comes together in just about 30 minutes—is my go-to method for cleaning out the fridge and using up leftover rice. There are no hard and fast rules here; I often riff on the recipe by using bacon, char siu, or even leftover roast chicken in place of Chinese preserved sausage (lap cheong) and toss in an extra handful of leafy greens such as chopped bok choy or kale. Sliced shiitake mushrooms would be delicious too.
Holiday ham dressing
This is the perfect dressing to prepare for the holidays as a main course, or as a yummy side dish. I prepare it much like my normal dressing, but I add diced mushrooms and diced cooked ham instead of using chicken, or turkey. It's completely delicious and I hope y'all will enjoy it!
The Type Of Apple Behind Cracker Barrel's Fan-Favorite Fried Apples
To the most casual of observers, there are just a handful of different kinds of apples — red, green, yellow, white, and striped — in the world, based on the various colorations adorning the skins of the sometimes sweet, sometimes tart, always crunchy fruit. The reality, of course, is that there is a sweeping variety of apples, with 7,500 varieties grown across the globe, including 2,500 different apples grown in the United States, according to the Washington Apple Commission. A major reason that there are so many different types of apples in the United States and around the world is that there are many different tastes, and many different cooking needs, that apples can be specifically developed to meet in order to satisfy consumers.
