Mike Leach always despised the star system used to evaluate high school football players. Maybe that’s why he had such admiration for quarterbacks like Luke Falk, Gardner Minshew and Anthony Gordon. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the coach’s decision to recruit those three – five recruiting “stars” between them – was actually a subtle way of rebelling against the modern college football industry.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO